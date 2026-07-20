RBM EA Deluxe

An XAUUSD-focused robot that only enters when several market conditions line up at once: trend, volume, price structure and session. It shows you exactly what it’s analyzing on the chart, and why it decided to trade or wait.


Most gold robots you’ll find out there run on something simple: a moving average cross, or a channel breakout, and that’s it. The problem is gold doesn’t trade that way. It sweeps liquidity, traps early entries, and usually only moves for real after shaking everyone out first. RBM EA DELUXE was built around that reality. Instead of firing on the first signal it sees, it waits for a set of factors to align at the same time: alignment across four moving averages, buyer or seller delta, above average volume, enough volatility to clear the spread, proximity to a relevant liquidity zone, and the right session. Every potential entry carries a confluence score from 0 to 6, and you decide the minimum you’re willing to accept. What makes it different from another black box EA: It draws what it’s seeing directly on the chart. Order blocks, structure breaks (BOS and CHoCH), liquidity sweeps, all of it shows up visually as the market forms, not just after the trade decision has already been made. You follow the robot’s reasoning in real time, and that changes how much you trust what it’s doing. There’s also a decision log built into the panel. Every time the EA changes its read on the market, the reason gets logged with a timestamp. If it’s waiting, it shows exactly which ofthe six confluence factors hasn’t lined up yet. That solves the biggest complaint people have with pre-built EAs: the feeling of trading blind, with no idea why the robot did what it did. Risk management built to last, not just to run: Automatic lot sizing by risk percentage (or fixed lot, if you prefer) Automatic lot reduction during abnormal volatility spikes Partial profit taking at up to three R levels, with automatic break even ATR-based trailing stop, or an alternative mode that trails alongside price as it advances toward the target Daily loss limit and daily profit target, with automatic position closure when either is hit A dedicated mode for prop firm accounts, with a monthly drawdown limit and a phase target that persist even if the terminal restarts Optional filters for high impact news, rollover, late Friday, daily ADR usage, and volatility regime Built to run without you babysitting it all day: The panel shows daily profit, drawdown, win rate, active session, and the trend reading across four different timeframes, all in an interface you can collapse with one click when you want a clean chart, and bring back the moment you need to check something. Recommended for Symbol: XAUUSD (the EA locks trading to this symbol by default, to prevent misuse) Timeframe: M15 to H1 work best with the default parameters, but every filter is adjustable Account type: works on personal accounts as well as prop firm evaluations Broker: any broker with a competitive gold spread; the maximum spread filter is configurable


Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading with automated systems carries the risk of capital loss. It is recommended to test on a demo account before trading live, and to never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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RBM Volume Ultimate
Renato Brendim Medici
Индикаторы
RBM Volume Ultimate RBM Volume Ultimate is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines buyer and seller financial volume, cumulative delta, daily VWAP and automatic detection of absorption and exhaustion in a single panel. The purpose of the indicator is to give traders a clearer view of buying and selling flow in real time. The histogram separates financial volume between buyers and sellers on a bar by bar basis, making it easier to identify moments when pressure shifts from one side of the ma
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RBM Gold Liquidity Hunter
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold doesn’t forgive a bad entry. It sweeps stops, tricks anyone reading the candle at face value, and reverses right when everyone’s convinced the trend is set. RBM Gold Liquidity Hunter shows you exactly where those traps happen, before you walk into one. The indicator maps yesterday’s high and low automatically and draws the Asian session range live on your chart, that window that usually decides where the day is headed once London and New York show up. When price breaks one of those levels
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RBM Delta Gold
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Золото движется не только из-за цены. Рынок движется за счёт агрессии, дисбаланса и потока ордеров. Именно для этого был создан индикатор Delta. Индикатор Delta XAUUSD от RBM Trader определяет разницу между агрессивными покупателями и продавцами, помогая трейдерам видеть реальное давление рынка ещё до того, как движение станет очевидным на графике. Пока большинство трейдеров смотрят только на свечи, Delta показывает, что происходит за движением цены. Индикатор был специально разработан для X
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RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter
Renato Brendim Medici
Индикаторы
RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter Institutional Liquidity Indicator for Nasdaq RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is an advanced liquidity analysis tool developed for Nasdaq traders who want to identify institutional liquidity events with greater precision. Instead of highlighting every breakout, the indicator filters market noise and identifies only liquidity sweeps confirmed by volume, trend, and multiple institutional confluence factors. Every detected event is evaluated through a proprietary scoring
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RBM Trader Painel
Renato Brendim Medici
Эксперты
RBM Trade Panel - Automatic Lot Calculator and Order Management Fast execution panel for MetaTrader 5 featuring automatic dollar-based risk calculation, chart-based partial exits, one-click breakeven, and complete order management. Full Description Doing manual math or switching to external position calculators while price moves rapidly usually leads to missed entries or oversized positions. The RBM Trade Panel fixes this directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart by handling all risk calculations a
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RBM Volume Real 2
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (2)
Индикаторы
O RBM Volume Real foi desenvolvido para transformar volume em informação útil para tomada de decisão. Em vez de observar apenas a movimentação do preço, o indicador permite identificar quem está dominando o mercado em determinado momento: compradores ou vendedores. O primeiro dado apresentado é o volume de Compras, que representa a agressão dos participantes que aceitaram pagar o preço pedido para entrar no mercado. Já o volume de Vendas mostra a agressão daqueles que aceitaram vender ao preço
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RBM Atr Pro
Renato Brendim Medici
Индикаторы
RBM ATR PRO v1.10 Quem opera mercado volátil sabe como é ruim tomar stop por causa de uma violinada de pavio e ver o preço andar forte a favor logo depois. O RBM ATR PRO foi desenvolvido exatamente para resolver isso. Ele evolui o indicador clássico de volatilidade combinando a leitura do ATR com dois níveis independentes de suavização. A linha no gráfico fica limpa e objetiva: verde para estrutura de alta e vermelha quando o mercado vira para a baixa. Funciona perfeitamente para rastrear a ten
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RBM PivotZones
Renato Brendim Medici
Индикаторы
RBM Pivot Zones automatically detects pivot highs and lows directly on the chart, marking each level with a horizontal line and a subtle visual zone. The logic is straightforward: the indicator scans price history looking for structural tops and bottoms, the areas where price arrived, rejected, and reversed. Pivot highs in blue, pivot lows in red. Clean chart, no clutter. The indicator adjusts to any timeframe automatically. It works the same way on M5, H1, or D1 without reconfiguration. Sensiti
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RBM Volume Real Pro
Renato Brendim Medici
Индикаторы
RBM Volume Real PRO 3.0 RBM Volume Real PRO 3.0 was developed to transform volume data into actionable market intelligence. While most traders focus exclusively on price movement, this indicator allows users to identify the participants truly driving the market by revealing the balance of power between buyers and sellers in real time. The first component is Buy Volume, which represents the aggression of participants willing to execute orders at the asking price. Conversely, Sell Volume measur
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RBM Stop and Take Label
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (1)
Утилиты
RBM SL TP Label — Indicator for MetaTrader 5 If you trade Forex and wish you could see the financial value of your risk and your target directly on the chart, this indicator handles that cleanly and without friction. What it does The moment you open a position, the indicator automatically detects your Stop Loss and Take Profit lines and displays, in real time, the financial value and distance in points for each one — no calculator, no mental math. The Stop Loss label appears below the line, in
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RBM EA Pro Gold
Renato Brendim Medici
Эксперты
RBM EA PRO — the most complete Expert Advisor you’ll find for XAUUSD Gold doesn’t behave like any other asset. It reacts to US interest rates, dollar strength, breaking news, and it loves to sweep stops before making its real move. RBM EA PRO was built specifically to handle that complexity, with no shortcuts and no impulsive entries. How it decides to enter This isn’t a robot that buys or sells at random. RBM EA PRO only considers an entry when multiple layers of analysis agree with each ot
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