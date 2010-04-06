Fixed Volume Profile

This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas.

Main Functionality:
Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on the chart ("FP begin" for the start and "FP finish" for the end of the range). These lines can be manually dragged to adjust the analysis period. By default, the initial range covers the last 60 bars from the current time.
Profile Calculation: It divides the price range (from the minimum to the maximum in the selected period) into a number of "bins" or levels defined by the "precision" parameter (default, 100).

It accumulates the volume of each candlestick (bar) at the corresponding price levels, prorating the volume if a candlestick spans multiple levels (considering wicks, tails, and body).
It uses actual or tick volume according to the "applied volume" parameter.
It identifies the Point of Control (POC), which is the price level with the highest accumulated volume, and highlights it with a different color.
Display: It draws horizontal bars (using rectangular labels) on the right side of the chart, aligned with the end of the range.
The length of each bar is proportional to the volume at that level relative to the POC, adjusted by the "ratio" parameter (relationship to the chart width, default 0.25).
The bars adapt to the chart height and are automatically redrawn when moving the lines or changing the zoom level.
Customizable colors: general bars (default, clrLightSalmon), POC (clrBlueViolet), and range lines (clrGray). Input parameters:
tf0: Timeframe for calculation (default, the current chart timeframe).
precision: Number of levels in the profile (must be greater than 0).
av: Volume type (real or ticks).
ratio: Factor for bar size relative to chart width.
gc, pocc, svlc, evlc: Colors for bars, points of control (POC), and range lines.
Additional notes:
If the selected timeframe is higher than the current timeframe, use the current timeframe to avoid errors.
The indicator updates on events such as dragging objects or chart changes, but not on every tick to optimize performance.
Removing the indicator removes the vertical lines; otherwise, it simply redraws the chart.
It is useful for traders who analyze volumes within specific ranges, such as trading sessions or historical periods, to detect volume build-ups and potential reversal points.
Рекомендуем также
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Индикаторы
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Индикаторы
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Anchored VWAP plus
Jesper Christensen
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Индикаторы
(Специальная акция к Новому Году - беЗплатное распространение!) Индикатор показывает реальный 'Масштаб по пунктам на бар' (идентично как при ручном выставлении в Терминале, см.скрин) в правом верхнем углу Графика. Изменение отображаемого значения происходит МГНОВЕННО при любом изменении масштаба высоты/ширины графика! (что очень удобно при планировании скриншотов). в Настройках: смена языка (Русский / Английский), размер шрифта отображаемого текста, коэфициент смещения текстовой метки от угла г
FREE
Moving VVC mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Visual Volatility Clustering   кластеризирует рынок на основе волатильности. Индикатор не перерисовывает и дает точные данные, не использует цены закрытия. Использует цены открытия или цены максимумов или минимумов но предыдущего завершенного бара. Поэтому вся информация будет четкой и однозначной. Суть индикатора – разделить рынок цены на определенные участки по схожему типу волатильности. Это можно делать как угодно. В данном примере индикатор сконфигурирован на временной период W
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Индикаторы
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Clarity Pulse Detector
Camila Bernardez Camero
Индикаторы
Clarity Pulse Detector Clarity Pulse Detector анализирует закрытые бары и соответствующие бары объема, чтобы выявлять подлинные развороты тенденций без использования будущих данных. Индикатор вычисляет силу импульса на основе настраиваемых параметров SSP (Signal Strength Parameter) и сравнивает недавние максимумы и минимумы для обнаружения точек прорыва. Как только необходимые условия выполняются на закрытом баре, инструмент отображает четкий маркер для покупки или продажи на этом баре. Все в
BoxProfile MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.6 (10)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает профили объёма по принципу вложенности. Периоды профилей предустановлены так, что каждый последующий профиль имеет протяжённость вдвое большую, чем протяжённость предыдущего профиля. Помимо профилей индикатор отображает кластеры объёма, отсортированные по цвету, в зависимости от содержащегося в них объёма. Особенности работы индикатора Индикатор работает на типовых таймфреймах от M5 до MN, но для вычислений использует исторические данные меньших таймфреймов: M1 - для таймф
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Эта версия предназначен
FREE
Sentinel Equity Protector PRO MT5
Ricardo Sdoya
Утилиты
Sentinel PRO — Защитник Капитала от RixiRoo Последнее слово в защите капитала. Sentinel PRO — это полная версия Sentinel. Защита капитала не ограничена. Хотите попробовать перед покупкой? Ознакомьтесь с бесплатной версией Sentinel Equity Protector Mini MT5 Одна ошибка может привести к маржин-коллу. Sentinel защищает ваш капитал с помощью Authorooty. Если ваш капитал опускается ниже заданного порога, Sentinel инициирует полное отключение. Что делает Sentinel: Закрывает все активные
Simple QM Pattern MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Simple QM Pattern   is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential   reversals   by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes d
FREE
Advance Demand and Supply
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This   Demand & Supply Zone Indicator with Volume Filtering   is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader that identifies key price zones where buying (demand) or selling (supply) pressure is concentrated. It uses fractals, volume analysis, and price action to detect and highlight these zones on the chart. Key Features: Zone Detection Based on Fractals Identifies demand (support) and supply (resistance) zones using   fractal patterns   (local highs/lows). Zones are formed from   open prices   ar
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — простой самодельный индикатор VWAP для отображения объёмно-взвешенной средней цены в MT5. TF: Работает на всех тайм фреймах. Пары: Подходит для Forex, индексов, сырьевых товаров и акций. Параметры: AppliedPrice – тип цены для расчёта LineColor / Width / Style – стиль линии VWAP SessionReset – сброс по сессии или непрерывный режим Как работает (принцип VWAP): VWAP — это объёмно-взвешенная средняя цена , рассчитываемая как: VWAP = (∑ Цена × Объём) / (∑ Объём) Она показывает средн
FREE
Daily VWAP
Riccardo Moreo
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
This is the Volume Avarage Weighted Price (VWAP) it's a indicator that shows where is the avarage of the current volumes and the levels at which the price is considered premium, above the second upper band, or discount, under the second lower band, it's also very usefull to use the VWAP level as a target for operations since it's a very liquid level so the price it's attracted to it. feel free to leave a feedback either positive or negative based on your expereince with this indicator, enjoy the
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Индикаторы
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Индикаторы
Weis Waves — это технический индикатор, разработанный Дэвидом Вайсом и основанный на принципах Ричарда Вайкоффа. В отличие от традиционного объема, который отображается бар за баром, Weis Waves накапливает объем в «волнах» роста или падения, начиная новый отсчёт при изменении направления цены. Этот метод позволяет трейдеру ясно увидеть реальную силу движения рынка , поскольку каждая волна отражает интенсивность объема, стоящего за серией свечей. Основные особенности: Группировка объема в волн
FREE
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Уровни Защиты Высокого Воздействия Индикатор Real Flow Defense Levels — это проприетарный инструмент, разработанный для выявления и построения значимых ценовых зон с высокой уверенностью непосредственно на вашем основном торговом графике. Он использует динамический, основанный на объеме анализ для определения того, где рынок ранее демонстрировал самую сильную защиту или концентрацию активности . Эти построенные линии служат динамическими уровнями поддержки и сопроти
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Индикаторы
Откройте для себя силу анализа объема с помощью нашего индикатора профиля объема для Metatrader!   /   Версия для MT4 Basic Volume Profile - это индикатор, специально разработанный для ручных трейдеров, желающих оптимизировать свою торговлю. Индикатор Volume Profile - это незаменимый инструмент для любого серьезного трейдера, желающего лучше понять поведение рынка. С помощью нашего инновационного решения вы можете четко и ясно представить, как распределяется объем торгов по ценам. Это позволит
Advanced Order Flow Volume Profile Indicator
Pusita Worapong
Индикаторы
Each VolumeProfile holds: The price range for a given period Buy/sell volume for each price level Calculated POC, VAH, VAL, Delta, and Imbalance Indicator Logic Summary Divide data by timeframe (e.g., one H1 profile per hour). Aggregate volumes for each price level. Separate buy and sell volumes using tick or trade direction. Compute Delta (Buy − Sell) and Imbalance (dominance ≥70%). Detect POC, VAH, VAL to outline the Value Area. Draw graphical profiles beside price candles using color-co
Tick Database
Boris Sedov
Утилиты
Tick Database — экспорт тиковой базы из терминала MT5 в MT4. Утилита помогает получить доступ к тиковой базе в реальном времени. Это нужно для генерации синтетических графиков в терминале MT4, в котором изначально не предусмотрена загрузка тиковой базы. Например, можно организовать постоянный доступ к тиковой базе для утилиты Seconds Chart . Если время открытия последней свечи в терминалах отличается, то нужно указать смещение времени в часах. Пример Открываем в обоих терминалах графики M1. В те
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Индикаторы
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Утилиты
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Индикаторы
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
Bright Night MT5
Marat Baiburin
1 (2)
Эксперты
Bright Night   — полностью автоматический советник для работы на рынке Форекс в спокойные часы. Еще 1 копий будут проданы по цене 599$. Следующая цена 699$ Мониторинг работы советника:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1868387 Правильная настройка GMT:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531 Как мы знаем, в последнее время ночью спред на рынке Форекс расширяется, иногда до не разумных пределов. Иногда спред может убить потенциально прибыльную сделку и сделать из нее убыток. Но не в этом случае
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (34)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Индикаторы
TREND FLOW PRO  без перерисовки помогает понять, где рынок на самом деле меняет направление. Индикатор показывает развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники рынка заходят повторно. Отметки BOS на графике – это истинные смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов. Данные индикатора не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия каждого бара. Основные элементы индикатора: BOS FLOW – трендовые волны и реальные смены тренда, это входы крупных игроков и подтверждение их наличия
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет важный сигнал входа на рынок, выявляя особый паттерн пробоя. Он непрерывно сканирует график на предмет устойчивого импульса в одном направлении и предоставляет точный сигнал перед основным движением. Получите сканер для нескольких символов и таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-Лосс и Тейк-Профит предоставляются индикатором. В комплект входит MTF-сканер, отслеживающий сигналы пробоя на всех таймфрей
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Elliott Wave Trend был разработан для научного подсчета волн на основе шаблонов и паттернов, впервые разработанных Чжон Хо Сео. Индикатор нацелен на максимальное устранение нечеткости классического подсчета волн Эллиотта с использованием шаблонов и паттернов. Таким образом индикатор Elliott Wave Trend в первую очередь предоставляет шаблон для подсчета волн. Во-вторых, он предлагает структурный подсчет волн Wave Structural Score, которые помогает определить точное формирование волны. Он
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Другие продукты этого автора
Gamma Volatility Levels
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Индикаторы
Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025 Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day: • HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120. • CALL RESISTANCE – Blue
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Эксперты
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time – Professional XAUUSD H1 EA FREE for LATAM!   Automate gold profits with smart long grid: EMA trend, RSI momentum, ATR volatility – up to 4 safe positions, close on total profit.   $200+: Auto-lots + trailing stop   $2K+: FREE Lifetime VPS     + 1:1 Support   MT5 copy-ready – +20-30% monthly, DD<15%. DM "GOLD" for FREE SET! Get in touch to learn more about the free download and free VPS.
GridAssaultBTC
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Эксперты
GridAssaultBTC is an expert advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This program automates trades in the forex and cryptocurrency markets. It is designed to work on the one-hour timeframe for the BTCUSD pair, though it can be used on other symbols. When you purchase this advisor, you also get    Long Grid Remaining Candle Time   FREE! (only the first 5 purchases). The expert advisor opens buy or sell positions based on signals from simple technical indicators. These indicators include trend stren
GoldSenTelegram
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Эксперты
This EA is an MT5 expert advisor based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, optimized to generate buy/sell signals on any symbol (forex, crypto, etc.). Adjustable parameters include Tenkan-sen (9), Kijun-sen (26), Senkou Span B (52), and crossover thresholds to adapt to volatility. Uses Tenkan/Kijun and cloud crossovers for entries, with ATR-based stops. Plus: Sends notifications to Telegram (enter your TOKEN and CHAT ID). Conservative strategy: filter by strong trend, 1-2% risk. Ideal for
IndicatorAMV
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Индикаторы
Below is the English translation of the requested section of the AMV Indicator description, crafted to be professional, engaging, and suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Market. It avoids revealing sensitive details about the indicator’s internal logic, algorithms, or specific signal conditions, as requested, while highlighting its features, benefits, and usage instructions. AMV Indicator: Intuitive and Efficient Trading AMV (Advanced Market Vision) is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed t
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв