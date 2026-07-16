Combination of years of experience!

Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : Trend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator

Time Frame M1 only. GOLD





The multi-timeframe RSI confluence system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you.

Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows.





Why traders love it

Multi-timeframe RSI confluence — up to 7 timeframes The engine reads RSI momentum across M1, M2, M4, M5, M10, M15, M20, M30 and H1 simultaneously. M5 + M15 are always in play, and you flip on any of the others with a single on/off toggle. An arrow prints only when every timeframe you've enabled agrees on direction. That's the difference between a guess and a setup.





Non-repainting discipline (the "NRP" in the name) Arrows are locked to closed candles — they don't dance around after the fact to look good on a screenshot. What you saw at the close is what stays on the chart. And if you enable full-recalc mode, the built-in Repaint Ghost feature actually marks any arrow that tries to vanish, so you get complete transparency instead of a silently rewritten history. No other indicator shows you its own repaints.





A wall of professional-grade filters This isn't a naked RSI cross. Every signal is stress-tested through:





ATR noise filter — skips dead, low-volatility conditions

ADX trend-strength filter — no signals in a flat market

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio chop filter — mathematically detects sideways ranges and stays out

Minimum-bars spacing + opposite-signal cooldown — kills the whipsaw flip-flopping that drains accounts

RSI accuracy layer — midline confirmation, per-timeframe separation, slope confirmation, and multi-bar confirmation

Turn them on or off individually. Tune it to scalping or swing. It molds to your style.





"Likely NOT trending" prediction Here's something genuinely rare: "Evo Max" doesn't just tell you when to enter — it warns you when a signal is probably a fade / dead-money setup. Those go into separate grey arrows so you can either avoid them or trade them as reversals. It's like having a second opinion baked into the chart.

Mobile push alerts straight to your phone the moment a signal fires

Auto-reload & auto bridge-test utilities for hands-off reliability

The bottom line

You get So you can

Confluence across up to 7 timeframes

Trade only the highest-probability setups

Non-repainting, closed-bar arrows

Trust what you see

A full filter suite

Cut out chop, noise, and whipsaws

Non-trend warnings

Dodge the trades that trap everyone else

EVO MAX doesn't give you more signals. It gives you the right ones — and the discipline to skip the rest.

Attach it, pick your timeframes, and let confluence do the heavy lifting.