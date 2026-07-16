Evo Max

Combination of years of experience! 

Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : Trend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator

Time Frame M1 only. GOLD


The multi-timeframe RSI confluence  system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you.

Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows.


Why traders love it

Multi-timeframe RSI confluence — up to 7 timeframes The engine reads RSI momentum across M1, M2, M4, M5, M10, M15, M20, M30 and H1 simultaneously. M5 + M15 are always in play, and you flip on any of the others with a single on/off toggle. An arrow prints only when every timeframe you've enabled agrees on direction. That's the difference between a guess and a setup.


Non-repainting discipline (the "NRP" in the name) Arrows are locked to closed candles — they don't dance around after the fact to look good on a screenshot. What you saw at the close is what stays on the chart. And if you enable full-recalc mode, the built-in Repaint Ghost feature actually marks any arrow that tries to vanish, so you get complete transparency instead of a silently rewritten history. No other indicator shows you its own repaints.


A wall of professional-grade filters This isn't a naked RSI cross. Every signal is stress-tested through:


ATR noise filter — skips dead, low-volatility conditions

ADX trend-strength filter — no signals in a flat market

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio chop filter — mathematically detects sideways ranges and stays out

Minimum-bars spacing + opposite-signal cooldown — kills the whipsaw flip-flopping that drains accounts

RSI accuracy layer — midline confirmation, per-timeframe separation, slope confirmation, and multi-bar confirmation

Turn them on or off individually. Tune it to scalping or swing. It molds to your style.


"Likely NOT trending" prediction Here's something genuinely rare: "Evo Max" doesn't just tell you when to enter — it warns you when a signal is probably a fade / dead-money setup. Those go into separate grey arrows so you can either avoid them or trade them as reversals. It's like having a second opinion baked into the chart.

Mobile push alerts straight to your phone the moment a signal fires

Auto-reload & auto bridge-test utilities for hands-off reliability

The bottom line

You get So you can

Confluence across up to 7 timeframes

Trade only the highest-probability setups

Non-repainting, closed-bar arrows

Trust what you see

A full filter suite

Cut out chop, noise, and whipsaws

Non-trend warnings

Dodge the trades that trap everyone else

EVO MAX doesn't give you more signals. It gives you the right ones — and the discipline to skip the rest.

Attach it, pick your timeframes, and let confluence do the heavy lifting.

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AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Индикаторы
[iVISTscalp5]:  Лаборатория исследования поведения рынка через время TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points Общее описание iVISTscalp5 — это мультиуровневый индикатор таймингов и ценовой структуры, разработанный в рамках проекта VISTmany. Система прогнозирует время, направление и диапазон движения через Liquidity Activation Points (тайминги). Индикатор iVISTscalp5 можно использовать с параметрами по умолчанию для любого финансового инструмента. -----------------------------------------
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Индикаторы
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT5  - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT5 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему  Limitless MT5 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигнал н
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Индикаторы
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Индикаторы
Прямая трансляция индикатора на YouTube. Пожалуйста, нажмите на ссылку ниже для большего доверия. Есть также видео индикатора, которые вы можете посмотреть. Обратите внимание, что трансляция запаздывает, не полагайтесь на нее. Только обзор индикатора только обзор точности индикатора, который почти не проигрывает и доходность доходит до 95%.Буду работать с большой точностью на CRASH монете 1000 INDICES
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Spartan Indicator MT4
Joseph Saeidian
Индикаторы
Spartan: T rend, Reversals and Exhaustions Indicator I believe trading must be made easy. Spartan is a premium indicator designed to identify the direction of price movements and reversal and exhaustion point. I know it is hard to find quality indicators. Spartan is free from repainting. To cut noise, it layers optional filters on top of the core RSI logic. ATR can require minimum volatility before a signal is allowed, or adjust how far arrows sit from the candle. ADX can block signals in flat,
Spartan EVO MT5
Joseph Saeidian
Индикаторы
Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : T rend, Reversals and Exhaustions Indicator Spartan EVO  is an evolution from Spartan Indicator MT4 . It is a multi-timeframe RSI confluence indicator that fires clear buy and sell arrows only when lower and higher timeframes agree—built around M5 + M15 and H1 confirmation—so you catch directional turns with less noise. It layers ATR, ADX, and ranging/chop filters to skip dead markets, offers optional early H1 crossover “pre-fire” signals for high-selectivity entry sy
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