AdaptiveTrendEnsemble

Volume Arrow Scanner MT5

The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

The indicator can analyze price movement from a higher timeframe while displaying signals on the current chart. This provides additional market context and helps traders align trades with the broader trend.

Buy and Sell Signal Detection

The indicator continuously monitors market momentum and generates signals when important changes in direction occur.

It automatically identifies:

  • Bullish momentum reversals
  • Bearish momentum reversals
  • Trend continuation opportunities
  • Trend weakening signals

Signals are displayed directly on the chart using color-coded arrows.

Four Independent Signal Types

The indicator produces four different categories of trading signals:

  • Primary Buy Signal
  • Primary Sell Signal
  • Momentum Buy Signal
  • Momentum Sell Signal

Each signal highlights a different type of market condition, giving traders multiple layers of confirmation.

Smart Arrow Placement

Signal arrows are automatically positioned around the price candles for maximum visibility.

Users can choose whether arrows appear:

  • Above the candle
  • Below the candle
  • Inside the candle
  • At the candle center

Arrow spacing is also configurable to keep charts clean and readable.

Momentum Visualization

An optional colored trend ribbon visually represents the relationship between price momentum and trend strength.

The ribbon changes color dynamically to indicate:

  • Increasing bullish momentum
  • Weakening bullish momentum
  • Increasing bearish momentum
  • Weakening bearish momentum

This allows traders to quickly judge market strength at a glance.

Non-Repainting Signals

The indicator generates signals only after confirmation from completed candles, ensuring that once a buy or sell arrow appears, it remains fixed on the chart and does not repaint.

Real-Time Alerts

The indicator supports multiple notification methods whenever a new confirmed trading signal is generated, including:

  • Popup alerts
  • Sound alerts
  • Email notifications
  • Mobile push notifications

Alerts are designed to trigger once per confirmed signal, helping traders avoid duplicate notifications.

Benefits

  • Clear visual buy and sell signals
  • Multi-timeframe market confirmation
  • Easy-to-read chart interface
  • Configurable arrow positions
  • Optional trend ribbon visualization
  • Real-time alert system
  • Non-repainting confirmed signals
  • Suitable for manual trading and trade confirmation

Ideal For

The Volume Arrow Scanner is suitable for:

  • Forex traders
  • Gold (XAUUSD) traders
  • Index traders
  • Cryptocurrency traders
  • Scalpers
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Trend-following strategies
  • Momentum-based trading systems

Summary

The Volume Arrow Scanner is a powerful chart-based trend and momentum indicator that simplifies market analysis by converting complex price movement into clear visual buy and sell signals. With multi-timeframe analysis, four independent signal types, configurable arrow placement, optional trend visualization, and real-time alerts, it provides traders with a clean and reliable way to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining a non-repainting signal structure.


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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Hamed Dehgani
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Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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3 (6)
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Простыми словами Это индикатор, который объединяет двух экспертов — RSI и MACD — в одну систему. Вместо того чтобы смотреть на два разных графика и гадать, он сам принимает решение: когда оба индикатора согласны, он рисует стрелку (покупка или продажа). Главное: стрелки не перерисовываются . Появилась — значит, останется на месте. Можно спокойно тестировать и торговать вживую. В чём суть «комбо» Обычно трейдеры смотрят на RSI (силу движения) и MACD (направление тренда) по отдельности. Здесь они
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
LiquiditySweep AutoTargets
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets Advanced Liquidity, Market Structure & Precision Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets is an advanced multi-layer market analysis indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by combining market structure, liquidity behavior, order blocks, breakout confirmation, retests, dynamic support and resistance, higher-timeframe bias, and a weighted confluence scoring system into one unified MT4 trading tool. The system
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