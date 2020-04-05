RBM EA Pro Gold

RBM EA PRO — the most complete Expert Advisor you’ll find for XAUUSD

Gold doesn’t behave like any other asset. It reacts to US interest rates, dollar strength, breaking news, and it loves to sweep stops before making its real move. RBM EA PRO was built specifically to handle that complexity, with no shortcuts and no impulsive entries.

How it decides to enter

This isn’t a robot that buys or sells at random. RBM EA PRO only considers an entry when multiple layers of analysis agree with each other: moving average alignment (21, 80, 200, and 400 EMA), buying/selling pressure, above-average volume, minimum volatility via ATR, proximity to liquidity zones, and an active market session (London, New York, or both). Every entry gets a visible score right on the chart, so you always know how strong the confluence behind that signal really was.

For those who want to go beyond the basics, you can enable extra confirmation layers: breakout confirmation, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), liquidity sweep detection with multi-touch zone recognition, and even Order Block detection, the region where price tends to return before continuing its move. You can also require agreement from higher timeframes (H1 and H4), correlation with the US Dollar Index, RSI filtering to avoid exhaustion zones, a volatility regime filter, and proximity to round numbers or the previous day’s high/low.

Trade management that doesn’t leave you hanging mid-trade

ATR-based stop loss and take profit, three configurable partial close levels, automatic break even, intelligent trailing stop with an optional adaptive stop mode that follows price progress toward the target, and automatic time-based closing in case the market simply refuses to pick a direction.

Risk control down to the last cent

Choose between percentage-based risk per trade or a fixed lot size. Set a daily loss limit and a profit target, in dollars or percentage. Maximum drawdown with a genuine automatic shutdown: when the limit is hit, the EA doesn’t just stop opening new trades, it closes the current position immediately, protecting your account exactly when it matters most. Automatic cooldown after a losing streak, daily trade limit, and maximum spread filter.

A dashboard that gives you full control, no spreadsheet required

Right on the chart: daily profit, drawdown, win rate, trades taken, current lot size, live entry score, estimated trade quality and probability, simultaneous trend across H4, H1, M15, and M5, and manual pause controls so you can take over at any moment without removing the EA from the chart.

Protections built for people who actually trade gold

Rollover time filter, automatic Friday-afternoon cutoff to avoid weekend gap risk, high-impact news filtering via the native economic calendar (FOMC, CPI, Non-Farm Payrolls), and symbol verification that prevents the EA from trading anything other than XAUUSD.

Who it’s for

Traders who already understand the market and want an EA that respects clear risk rules, not a black box. Every filter is optional and documented, so you build your own strategy on top of a risk management structure that’s already solid.

⚠️ No EA guarantees profit. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before trading with real money, and adjust risk parameters to fit your own trading profile.
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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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