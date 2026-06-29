The zigzag mtf
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
🇺🇸 English: Indicator Description
Name: ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND)
Description: This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays three independent ZigZag layers from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously.
Key Features:
- Dual Logic: Offers two methods for pivot detection: Classic (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or Parabolic SAR reversal logic.
- Preferred Mode (PSAR): The optimal setup for trend confirmation is the Parabolic SAR mode using specific parameters (Step: 1.0, Max Step: 1.0). This creates a highly sensitive reversal signal, pinpointing trend shifts as soon as the price breaks the SAR level.
- Automated Chart Labeling: Automatically displays price action labels such as HH, LL, HL, and LH next to each pivot, categorized by timeframe.
- Advanced Alerts: Includes Popup, Sound, and Mobile Push notifications. It features a "Closed Bar Only" option to ensure alerts are triggered only after a pivot is confirmed, reducing noise and repainting issues.
- works best with crypto ,indices then forex