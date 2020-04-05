Gorilla EA 2 Price Action and Orderflow
- Эксперты
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Muhammed Kerem AlkanЯ разработчик алгоритмической торговли, специализирующийся на создании советников, пользовательских индикаторов и инструментов для автоматизации торговли на MetaTrader 5. Моя работа сосредоточена на структурированной торговой логике, управлении рисками, фильтрации сигналов, рыночных зонах и
- Версия: 3.31
- Обновлено: 17 июля 2026
- Активации: 12
Gorilla EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading system that combines price-action structures with wick absorption, compression and pressure-based orderflow analysis.
The EA does not enter the market simply because it detects a candle pattern. Each potential setup is evaluated through market structure, price location, breakout quality, expansion, retest behavior, freshness, exhaustion and available reward-to-risk space.
Two Analysis Engines
Orderflow Pressure Engine
Designed for M1, M5 and M15.
The engine analyzes:
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Wick absorption areas
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Bobin-style price compression
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Repeated reactions from the same price wall
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Progressive pressure toward a level
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Weakening reactions
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Candle-range contraction
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Strong one-candle activation
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Breakout expansion
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Controlled first retest
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White-area and sideways-market conditions
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Zone freshness and exhaustion
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Breaker retest opportunities
Wick and Bobin structures are not treated as unrelated strategies. They are analyzed as different expressions of the same pressure, absorption and liquidity behavior.
Price Action Fusion Engine
Designed for M15, H1, H4 and D1.
The engine combines six price-action characteristics within a single setup:
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Indecision and interaction zones
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Fake breakout and rapid reversal
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Repeated defense and absorption
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Strong control-change candle
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Trend continuation after a controlled correction
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Liquidity sweep and long-wick rejection
A setup may contain several price-action characteristics at the same time. The EA does not create multiple trades for the same market structure. It combines the available evidence into one scored trading zone.
Premium–Discount and No-Chase Filter
The EA analyzes where the setup is located within the active dealing range.
Buy setups are generally preferred in the discount side of the range, while sell setups are preferred in the premium side. The system also avoids entering after a movement has already completed most of its expected distance.
This helps reduce:
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Late entries
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Mid-range trades
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Buying after an extended bullish movement
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Selling after an extended bearish movement
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Trades with insufficient room to the target
Strong liquidity-sweep and breaker setups may receive a controlled exception when all additional confirmation conditions are satisfied.
Professional Zone Management
Each zone follows a structured life cycle:
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Candidate
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Structure validated
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Activated
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Waiting for expansion
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Waiting for retest
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Entry ready
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In trade
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Used
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Weakened
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Exhausted
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Invalid
The EA measures how price returns to the zone. A clean correction is treated differently from repeated pressure directly in front of the area.
Zones can be rejected because of:
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Weak breakout
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Missing structure break
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Insufficient expansion
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Excessive candle overlap
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Sideways white-area behavior
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Late retest
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Deep penetration
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Strong opposite displacement
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Low freshness
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High exhaustion
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Poor price location
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Extended movement
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Insufficient reward-to-risk space
Each direct zone is designed for one valid first use. A broken zone is not traded immediately in the opposite direction. A strong reverse break and a valid opposite-side retest are required for a breaker setup.
Trading Modes
Gorilla EA provides four operating modes:
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Indicator Only
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Manual
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Semi-Automatic
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Full Automatic
Indicator Only mode displays the analysis without opening positions.
Manual mode allows the user to follow the zones and execute trades manually.
Semi-Automatic mode presents qualified setups for controlled execution.
Full Automatic mode manages the complete process according to the selected settings.
Entry Profiles
Three entry profiles are available:
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Aggressive
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Normal
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Safe
The selected profile changes the preferred depth inside the zone and the maximum permitted penetration.
Risk and Trade Management
The EA includes:
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Fixed-lot trading
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Automatic lot calculation by stop-loss risk
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Minimum reward-to-risk filter
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Swing-based stop loss
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Fixed-RR, swing-liquidity and hybrid target modes
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Partial close
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Breakeven
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Trailing stop
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Daily trade limit
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Daily loss protection
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Spread control
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GMT session filter
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Netting and hedging account support
Stop-loss levels are based on meaningful market invalidation rather than being placed randomly inside the zone.
Professional Dashboard and Chart Display
The dashboard displays:
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Current operating mode
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Active setup
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Buy or sell direction
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Setup grade
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Quality score
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Retest score
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Freshness
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Exhaustion
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Premium, discount or equilibrium location
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Entry, stop loss and take profit
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Reward-to-risk ratio
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Lot size
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Setup state
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Trade permission or block reason
Chart visuals may include:
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Active trading zones
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Aggressive, Normal and Safe entry levels
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Entry area
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Risk area
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Target area
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Stop-loss and take-profit lines
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Swing levels
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Break-even and 1R references
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Zone status labels
Timeframes
Orderflow Pressure Engine:
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M1
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M5
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M15
Price Action Fusion Engine:
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M15
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H1
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H4
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D1
The EA can also use higher-timeframe context and optional lower-timeframe confirmation.
Recommended Use
Before using the EA on a live account:
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Test it with the broker and symbol that will be used
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Use real-tick modeling in the Strategy Tester
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Start with a demo account
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Use conservative risk
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Avoid optimizing only for maximum net profit
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Evaluate drawdown, profit factor, trade count and stability across different market periods
Trading conditions vary between brokers because of spread, commission, execution speed, symbol specifications and liquidity.
Gorilla EA is a market-analysis and trade-execution tool. It does not guarantee profits. Every trading system involves risk, and previous backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results.