

XAU NINE PALACE CHI MATRIX

Ancient Martial Arts Spatial Geometry Applied to Gold Trading



XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix is an elite algorithmic trading system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Based on the profound Nine-Palace Chi Mapping Theory, the EA divides the market into a dynamic 3x3 spatial grid. It reads the "Chi" (Volume & Momentum Flow) in real-time.



If the central palace faces a heavy onslaught, the AI instantly dodges the impact and ambushes the market from its blind spots (Back Palaces). Combined with Ghost Protocol V4, it operates completely invisibly to your broker, protecting your core strategy.



=== WHY XAU NINE PALACE CHI MATRIX? ===

1. NINE-PALACE CHI LOGIC: Analyzes the chart dynamically across 9 structural zones, predicting where market momentum (Chi) will flow and fade.

2. AMBUSH EXECUTION: Instead of fighting trends head-on, the EA dodges heavy spikes and places precise ambush entries in market blind spots.

3. GHOST PROTOCOL V4: Institutional-grade SL/TP hiding. Broker stop-hunting algorithms cannot see your targets.

4. AEGIS 7-STAGE SHIELD: Hard daily drawdown limiter and weekend guards. If losses exceed your specific threshold, trading is halted to protect your capital.

5. UHD HUD DASHBOARD: Beautiful, real-time left-aligned on-chart display showing Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Status, and Active Logic.



=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Step 1: The AI constantly monitors the price extremes and RSI momentum (Chi flow) over a specific lookback period.

Step 2: It maps the current price into one of 9 spatial zones (The Palaces) ranging from 1 to 9.

Step 3: If the Chi flow is too strong in the central palace, it avoids entering trades, dodging the spike.

Step 4: It waits for price to enter a blind spot (weak Chi zone) and executes an ambush reversal trade.

Step 5: Ghost Protocol secures the profit invisibly while Aegis Shield protects the downside.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] MICRO 100$ (Small Capital / Cent Accounts)

Designed to survive with extreme constraints. Uses wider ambush grids and ultra-tight lot sizing.

- Target:- Growing small accounts safely.

- Base Lot:- 0.01



[SETUP 2] CONSERVATIVE (Safe Mode / Capital Protection)

Focuses on capital preservation, only entering when the Chi flow strongly confirms a reversal.

- Target:- High win rate and extreme safety.

- Base Lot:- 0.01



[SETUP 3] RECOMMENDED (Balanced Core)

The absolute sweet spot between profit generation and rock-solid safety, fully utilizing the 9-palace matrix.

- Target:- Steady, consistent daily growth.

- Base Lot:- 0.01



[SETUP 4] AGGRESSIVE (High Yield)

Maximizes frequency and compounding for extreme market conditions.

- Target:- Rapid compounding and scaling.

- Base Lot:- 0.02



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a XAUUSD chart on the M15 timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

2. Drag and drop XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier preset from the dropdown menu.

4. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the toolbar.

5. Leave the terminal running 24/5 on a low-latency VPS for best results.



IMPORTANT: Use a true ECN/RAW broker with ultra-low spreads. While the Aegis Shield protects you, it is a best practice to run this EA on a VPS so the daily stats reset properly at midnight.