PivotStorm

PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA

Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5

PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels.

The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market.

Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every price movement, PivotStorm focuses on validated breakout conditions and controlled execution to reduce unnecessary market noise.


Why PivotStorm?

Gold (XAUUSD) is known for powerful directional movements but also frequent false breakouts.

PivotStorm follows one core principle:

Wait for meaningful market structure, then execute with controlled risk.

The EA does not attempt to predict every market movement.

Instead, it identifies important price levels, prepares structured breakout scenarios and manages execution according to predefined risk rules.


Live Signal :CLICK HERE


Core Technology

1. Market Structure Breakout Engine

PivotStorm analyzes confirmed market structure and identifies significant trading levels.

The system evaluates:

  • Confirmed swing levels
  • Breakout zones
  • Price movement validity
  • Market momentum conditions

This allows the EA to focus on meaningful market transitions instead of random short-term fluctuations.

2. Intelligent Pending Order Management

PivotStorm uses a professional pending-order execution model.

Features:

  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop execution
  • Minimum distance protection
  • Duplicate order prevention
  • Expired setup cancellation
  • Trading cooldown control

This creates disciplined execution during fast-moving XAUUSD conditions.

3. Multi-Level Risk Management

Risk management is a fundamental component of PivotStorm.

Features:

  • Multiple risk profiles
  • Automatic position sizing
  • Exposure control
  • Drawdown monitoring
  • Equity protection mechanisms

Risk profiles:

  • Conservative
  • Balanced
  • Aggressive

4. Adaptive Trade Management

The system manages open positions through:

  • Stop Loss management
  • Take Profit configuration
  • Trailing protection
  • Position monitoring
  • Trading condition filtering
Trading Features
  • Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Native MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Fully automated execution
  • No DLL dependency
  • No external indicators required
  • No martingale recovery system
  • No grid averaging strategy
  • Built-in risk management
Suitable Users

Recommended for:

  • Traders focusing on Gold markets
  • Users who prefer breakout strategies
  • Traders seeking automated execution
  • Users who value structured risk management

Not designed for:

  • High-frequency scalping
  • Unlimited-risk trading
  • Martingale recovery systems
  • Random signal-following approaches
Recommended Workflow
  1. Strategy Tester evaluation
  2. Demo forward testing
  3. Conservative live deployment
  4. Periodic performance review
Important Information

Trading involves risk.

Past performance and historical testing results do not guarantee future results.

Users should evaluate PivotStorm according to their own trading objectives and risk tolerance.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using real funds.

Version History

Version 3.50

  • Improved pending order management
  • Enhanced execution stability
  • Optimized XAUUSD trading workflow
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Эксперт создан для работы в швейцарском банке Swissquote . Автоматически рассчитывают объемы входящих сделок. Э ксперт рассчитан для получения пассивново годового дохода. Для открытия торгового счета в швейцарском банке   переходите по   ссылке.  https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Примечания Рекомендуется зарегистрироваться по ссылке для корректной работы советника   Ссылка в
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник работает на основе двойного стохастического осциллятора, полос Боллинджера и тралового индикатора. Советник одновременно торгует по 21 стандартному символу. Советник предназначен для счетов с пятизначными суммами. Использовать       1:500 Временной интервал для торговли       H1 Период   : 2022.05-2024 ВАЖНО! После покупки, пожалуйста, отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить инструкции по установке и настройке. Вы бесплатно получите еще один из моих
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Эксперты
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
Эксперты
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
NovaScalp Pro
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
Эксперты
NovaScalp Pro Features Core Strategy EMA Price Cross   - Enters trades when price crosses 9-period EMA Ultra-Fast Execution   - Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes Tick-Level Processing   - Reacts to every price movement Risk Management Auto Lot Sizing   (optional) - Calculates position size based on account risk % Spread Filter   - Only trades when spread is tight Hard Stop Loss   - Protects against adverse moves Trailing Stop   - Locks in profits as trade moves favorably Advanced Features New Ba
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл и т.д. Советник работает на основе двойного стохастического осциллятора H1/H4 и скользящего стоп-лосса. Советник одновременно торгует по 30 стандартным символам. Тип счета: ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами. Брокеры: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw и Razor предлагают самые низкие спреды. ВАЖНО:   Для достижения наилучших результатов крайне важно использовать счета с низким спредом! Коэффициент плеча - не менее 1:100,
MagicTrader PRO The Upgraded Gold Trading
Clement Osemudiamen Ogbeni
Эксперты
MagicTrader PRO  — The Upgraded Gold Trading Powerhouse, Built for precision. Powered by performance. MagicTrader PRO   is the latest evolution of our proven XAUUSD trading robot, designed exclusively for traders who demand accuracy, efficiency, and consistent results. Tested from May 1 to June 9, 2025 on XAUUSD (Gold) H1 with a $500 starting balance and a lot size of 0.1, the upgraded EA delivered $2,832.04 in net profit with just 6 trades — 5 hitting take profit, and only 1 reaching stop lo
Phage the Ichi gold prop
Adriano Cali
Эксперты
Phage – Дискретионный скальпер для GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) Точность, гибкость и автоматическое управление рисками — идеальный выбор для скальпинга золота на M1. Краткий обзор Phage — это эксперт-советник, разработанный специально для скальпинга GOLD (XAUUSD) на одноминутном графике (M1) . Он автоматически управляет объемом, проверкой маржи и трейлинг-стопом, открывая и закрывая сделки на основе определённых рыночных условий. ️ Как использовать Когда запускать : активируйте советник на графике M
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Эксперты
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
Institutional Advanced Bot
Sumit Koul
Эксперты
Институциональный продвинутый бот — это экспертный советник MetaTrader 5, разработанный для торговли структурированными трендами и прорывами с практичными рисками. Стратегия сочетает направление тренда EMA с подтверждением выхода из диапазона в последнее время. Новые сделки оцениваются в выбранном временном рамке сигнала, а EA может быть настроена на совершение сделок только один раз на новый бар. Уровень остановки убытков и уровня прибыли основаны на волатильности ATR, в то время как размер по
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Эксперты
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
Эксперты
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
Market Trader AI Pro
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл и т.д. Советник работает на основе нейронной сети LSTM. Советник одновременно торгует 29 стандартными символами. Тип счета: ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами. Брокеры: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw и Razor предлагают самые низкие спреды. ВАЖНО:   Для достижения наилучших результатов крайне важно использовать счета с низким спредом! Коэффициент плеча - не менее 1:100, рекомендуется 1:500. - как минимум 1:30 для низко
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
Эксперты
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | СТАТИСТИЧЕСКИЙ АРБИТРАЖ ХВАТИТ ИГРАТЬ В КАЗИНО. ТОРГУЙТЕ КАК ХЕДЖ-ФОНД. Устали гадать направление рынка? ONR Correlation Master Pro — это профессиональная система Парного Трейдинга (Pairs Trading) . Мы не угадываем направление цены, мы торгуем математическую корреляцию между активами. СТРАТЕГИЯ: РЫНОЧНО-НЕЙТРАЛЬНАЯ (MARKET NEUTRAL) Анализ: Робот отслеживает пару активов (например, EURUSD и GBPUSD). Расхождение (Gap): Когда цены расходятся (эффект резинки), р
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
Abdulhadi Darwish
Эксперты
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo Золотой снайпер | Трендовая свинг-стратегия | Стабильный рост Aurum Gold Ambush — это специализированная торговая система для XAUUSD (Золото), разработанная с упором на терпение и точность. В отличие от высокочастотных ботов, открывающих сделки каждую минуту, этот алгоритм действует как Снайпер: он выжидает идеальную ситуацию и наносит удар, чтобы захватить максимальное движение цены. Этот советник создан для Долгосрочного роста капитала, где качество в
AcurateTrendPromax
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Эксперты
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Эксперты
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System — это дисциплинированный эксперт-советник с гибридной сеткой, работающий на основе свечей и циклов, разработанный с акцентом на строгий контроль, фиксированные якорные цены и последовательное размещение ордеров. Система строит торговую сетку исключительно на данных предыдущей свечи , размещает ордера последовательно (не более одного отложенного ордера за тик) и фиксирует параметры сетки на весь цикл , без динамического пересчёта или повторной привязки во время д
BtcUsd Trader AI
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
Einstein Gold Relativity EA
Alisten A
Эксперты
Einstein Gold Relativity - Советник для XAUUSD Вдохновлённый идеями Альберта Эйнштейна, Einstein Gold Relativity — это профессиональный советник, созданный исключительно для XAUUSD. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужен точный, дисциплинированный и продуманный подход к торговле золотом в реальных рыночных условиях. Система распознаёт исключительные рыночные фазы, действует точно и сохраняет строгий контроль риска на каждом этапе торгового цикла. Её сила не в хаотичной торговле, а в терпел
Botax Premium
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
Эксперты
BOTAX PREMIUM — Трендовая стратегия выживания на протяжении 22 лет BOTAX PREMIUM — это советник институционального уровня, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото). Абсолютное преимущество этого советника заключается в его устойчивости, доказанной тщательным тестированием на протяжении 22 лет (2004–2026). Этот советник доказывает, что дисциплинированная и математически обоснованная стратегия может пережить различные крупные глобальные экономические кризисы. Почему стоит выбрать BOTAX PREM
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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KB Squeeze Pyramid Pro
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
Title: KB Squeeze Pyramid Pro - Trend Breakout & Pyramiding System Short Description: Capture explosive trend breakouts using the classic Keltner/Bollinger Squeeze strategy, enhanced with smart Pyramiding, HTF ADX filters, and advanced risk management. Overview: KB Squeeze Pyramid Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor based on the renowned "TTM Squeeze" concept. It identifies periods of low volatility (when Bollinger Bands squeeze inside Keltner Channels) and enters the market when volat
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