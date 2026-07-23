XAU Temporal Interference

XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence.



XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI executes with surgical precision to harvest massive profits.



=== WHY XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AI? ===

1. Cross-Temporal Interference Scanner: Scans from M5 up to D1 timeframes. When waves from 4+ timeframes perfectly intersect (Interference), the AI initiates a precise entry.

2. Aegis Three-Stage DD Shield: A defensive core that dynamically cuts risk by 50% at Stage 1, permits only high-confidence entries at Stage 2, and triggers an emergency halt at Stage 3 to protect your capital.

3. Left-Aligned Golden HUD: An interactive, beautifully designed on-chart dashboard displaying real-time Spread, Daily Drawdown, Aegis Status, and Active Logic. Includes integrated manual BUY and SELL buttons for hybrid trading.

4. Ghost Protocol V4: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from broker manipulation (Virtual SL/TP).

5. Dynamic Bailout Protocol: Detects sudden market spikes and dynamically closes trades to protect your account.



=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Our system has undergone rigorous 2025-2026 MT5 backtesting utilizing real tick data.

- SETUP 1: TEMPORAL SHIELD (CONSERVATIVE)

- Initial Deposit: $5,000

- Max Drawdown: 4.12%

- Total Trades: 890 | Win Rate: 72.0%



- SETUP 2: CHRONO DOMINATOR (BALANCED)

- Initial Deposit: $5,000

- Max Drawdown: 7.80%

- Total Trades: 1,335 | Win Rate: 69.0%



- SETUP 3: INTERFERENCE OVERLORD (AGGRESSIVE)

- Initial Deposit: $5,000

- Max Drawdown: 12.40%

- Total Trades: 1,780 | Win Rate: 65.0%



- SETUP 4: MICRO $100 CAPITAL MODE

- Initial Deposit: $100

- Max Drawdown: 8.90%

- Total Trades: 1,068 | Win Rate: 75.0%



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

Select directly from the InpPreset parameter inside the .ex5 input window:

- PRESET_CONSERVATIVE : Lowest drawdown (4.12%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.

- PRESET_BALANCED : Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns (+142.5%) and safe drawdown.

- PRESET_AGGRESSIVE : Maximum profitability (+284.1%) for traders seeking rapid compounding.

- PRESET_MICRO : Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with a $100 deposit.



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Attach XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI to the XAUUSD (GOLD)- M15 chart.

2. Under the "Inputs" tab, select your desired InpPreset (Default is PRESET_BALANCED).

3. Ensure "Allow Auto Trading" is enabled in MT5.

4. (Optional) Set InpMaxSpread according to your broker's typical spread (Default: 45 points / $0.45).



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

- InpPreset: Choose from 4 built-in God-Tier Presets or select Custom.

- InpInterferenceLevel: Minimum number of timeframes (out of 6) that must align to trigger an entry (Default: 4).

- InpSLMode: SL/TP calculation mode (Fixed or ATR Dynamic).

- InpRiskPerTrade: Risk per trade in percentage (active only in Custom Mode).

- InpDD1 / InpDD2 / InpDD3: Aegis Shield drawdown stages (Default: 2.0 / 5.0 / 10.0).

- InpShowDashboard: Enable/disable the interactive HUD and manual trading buttons.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- Broker: ECN broker with a spread below 30 points on GOLD is highly recommended.

- Account Type: Hedging account only.

- VPS: A low-latency VPS (under 5ms) is highly recommended for optimal Temporal Scanner execution.