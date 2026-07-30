Gold M15 Persistent Scalper

XAUUSD Persistent M15 Scalping Engine PRICE ON OFFER ORIGINAL PRICE $2800


An always-in-market gold trading system that trades the M15 trend directly — no waiting, no multi-timeframe confirmation stack, no missed moves.

The Core Idea

Most trend EAs wait: H4 has to agree, then M15 has to agree, then price has to pull back to an "ideal" entry. By the time all the boxes are ticked, a large chunk of the move is already gone.

This engine flips that model. As soon as an M15 candle closes, its direction is the trade bias — no extra filter layer standing between the signal and the order. The EA then manages exposure as a live basket: adding into strength, protecting profit as it builds, and flipping direction only when the market itself shows a real reversal — not just one opposite candle.

Key Features

🎯 Immediate M15 Entry Every 15 minutes, the engine reads the just-closed candle. Bullish close → long bias. Bearish close → short bias. If the basket is flat, it enters immediately in that direction — the strategy is designed to keep the account working rather than sitting in cash waiting for a "perfect" setup.

📈 Winner-Only Position Stacking As price moves in the basket's favor, the EA adds further positions — but only into a basket that is already net profitable, and only when the most recent entry itself is in profit. It will never add size to a losing position. Stacking distance adapts automatically to current gold volatility using ATR(M15), tightening up during fast expansion moves and widening out when the market goes quiet.

🔒 Dynamic Basket Profit Lock Once a basket's floating profit clears a trigger level, a trailing lock arms itself and ratchets up as profits grow — protecting an ever-increasing floor of profit instead of giving back a strong run on a single reversal candle.

🎯 Basket Take-Profit + Instant Re-Cycle When the basket hits its overall profit target, everything closes and a brand-new cycle opens immediately in the current M15 direction — no downtime between cycles.

🔄 Smart Reversal Engine The EA won't flip direction on every opposite-colored candle — that's how grid systems bleed out to spread and commission during choppy, consolidating markets. A reversal only triggers when the new candle has a strong body relative to its range and volume confirmation, filtering out the weak, noisy candles that cause whipsaw.

🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Controls

  • Hard caps on maximum open positions and total lot exposure
  • Position compression — once the basket is comfortably in profit, the oldest positions are closed first to free up margin while keeping the newest (trend-following) exposure on
  • Emergency floating-drawdown circuit breaker — if floating loss reaches a set percentage of account balance, the entire basket closes and resets rather than riding out a catastrophic reversal
  • Built-in spread and margin pre-trade checks so entries aren't silently rejected by the broker — every skipped trade shows its exact reason on the live dashboard

📊 Live Basket Dashboard On-chart panel shows current M15 bias, basket direction, open position count and lots, floating P/L, profit-lock status and level, volatility regime, spread, and drawdown — so you always know exactly what state the engine is in and why.

How It Works (Step by Step)

  1. Read the trend — On every new M15 candle close, determine bias from candle direction.
  2. Stay engaged — If flat, open in that direction immediately.
  3. Scale into strength — Add positions as price extends in the basket's favor, spaced by an ATR-adaptive distance, but only while the basket and the last entry are both in profit.
  4. Protect the gains — A trailing profit lock ratchets upward as the basket grows, converting open profit into a protected floor.
  5. Take the win — Hit the basket profit target → close everything → start the next cycle immediately.
  6. Flip on real reversals — A confirmed, strong opposite M15 candle closes the current basket and opens fresh in the new direction. Weak reversal attempts are ignored to avoid chop.
  7. Circuit breaker — If floating drawdown breaches the configured limit, the whole basket is closed and the cycle resets, protecting the account from a runaway adverse move.

Recommended Account Size

This is a basket-style system, meaning multiple positions can be open simultaneously in the same direction — so account size should be sized to the maximum exposure the settings allow, not just the starting lot.

Setup Suggested Minimum Balance Notes
Conservative (default 0.2 lot, standard caps) $2,000–$15,000 Comfortable margin buffer even during a full stack-up on a leverage account of 1:100 or higher
Standard $25,000+ Recommended for running the default settings with room to withstand a full drawdown cycle without approaching a margin call
Aggressive / higher lot or lower leverage $50,000+ If increasing base lot size, raising the max-lot cap, or trading on lower leverage (below 1:100)

Notes on sizing:

  • These figures assume the built-in margin safety buffer and floating-drawdown circuit breaker are left enabled at their default levels.
  • Actual margin requirements depend on your broker's leverage and the live gold price — always check your broker's margin calculator for XAUUSD before going live.
  • As with any basket/grid-style trading approach, this system trades more frequently and can hold multiple simultaneous positions in a trend; it is not a low-drawdown "set and forget" strategy, and results will vary with market conditions. Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended Use

  • Run on a demo account first to observe a full cycle (entry → stacking → profit lock → basket close) before going live.
  • XAUUSD (Gold) only — the ATR-based stacking distance and profit thresholds are calibrated to gold's price scale.
  • A VPS with a stable, low-latency connection to your broker is recommended, since the engine manages positions continuously rather than only at signal time.

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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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