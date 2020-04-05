Gold trap ea

GoldTrap EA for MetaTrader 5

Professional Smart Basket Recovery EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

GoldTrap EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to manage trades using an intelligent basket recovery system that aims to recover temporary market movements while maintaining disciplined risk and trade management.

Instead of relying on a single trade, GoldTrap EA manages a complete basket of positions, automatically calculating the average entry price and closing all positions together once the predefined profit target is reached.

The EA is built for traders who want a reliable, hands-free trading solution that operates 24 hours a day with minimal manual intervention.

Why Choose GoldTrap EA?

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Designed Specifically for XAUUSD

✅ Smart Basket Recovery System

✅ Automatic Dynamic Take Profit

✅ Automatic Trade Management

✅ Easy Installation

✅ Beginner Friendly

✅ No Trading Experience Required

✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

How GoldTrap EA Works

🎁 Try GoldTrap EA FREE for 5 Days!

Not sure if GoldTrap EA is right for you?

Try it FREE for 5 days before you purchase!

How to Qualify

✅ Register a new Exness account using my referral link.

✅ Fund your account with either:

  • $500 USD on a Cent Account, or

  • $50,000 USD on a Standard Account.

✅ Contact me on Telegram after your account is verified.

Once your registration and account meet the requirements, you'll receive 5-day access to GoldTrap EA so you can evaluate its performance before making your purchase.

Exness Referral Link:
https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

Telegram:
https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Experience GoldTrap EA on your own trading account before you decide to buy.


Step 1 – Market Analysis

GoldTrap EA continuously scans the market for trading opportunities using its built-in trading logic.

When all trading conditions are met, the EA automatically opens the first Buy or Sell position.

No manual trading is required.

Step 2 – Smart Basket Management

Every trade belongs to one trading basket.

Instead of treating each position separately, GoldTrap EA continuously calculates:

• Average Entry Price

• Total Basket Profit/Loss

• Current Drawdown

• Combined Take Profit

• Total Open Lots

This allows the EA to manage all trades as one complete strategy.

Step 3 – Intelligent Recovery

Markets rarely move in a straight line.

If the market temporarily moves against the first position, GoldTrap EA can open additional recovery trades based on predefined spacing and lot progression.

Each recovery order improves the basket's average entry price, reducing the market movement required to return the basket to profit.

Recovery trades are opened only according to the EA's configured rules.

Step 4 – Dynamic Take Profit

Every time a new position is opened, GoldTrap EA automatically recalculates the basket's break-even level and adjusts the overall Take Profit accordingly.

When the combined basket reaches the target profit, the EA closes all positions automatically.

Step 5 – Complete Trading Cycle

After successfully closing the basket:

✔ All positions are closed.

✔ The trading cycle is completed.

✔ The EA waits for the next valid opportunity.

The process then repeats automatically.

Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Smart Basket Recovery

• Automatic Lot Management

• Dynamic Basket Take Profit

• Automatic Basket Closure

• Continuous Trading Cycles

• Optimized for Gold Trading

• MT5 Hedging Support

• User-Friendly Inputs

• Stable and Reliable Operation

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M5 (5 Minutes)

Account Type

Hedging

Recommended Leverage

1:500

Recommended Balance

Cent Account

Minimum Balance:
500 USD

Recommended Balance:
1,000 USD

Higher capital provides additional flexibility during recovery cycles.

Standard Account

Recommended Balance:
50,000 USD or higher

VPS

A VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 trading.


Add this section near the beginning of your description, under Recommended Trading Conditions or Before Using the EA.

⚠ IMPORTANT – MT5 Configuration

Before attaching GoldTrap EA to your chart, you must enable the MQL5 Economic Calendar in MetaTrader 5. This allows the EA to access economic news events when using its news filter. (MQL5)

Follow these steps:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Click Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

  3. In the Allow WebRequest for listed URL section, click Add.

  4. Add the following URL exactly as shown:

https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

  1. Click OK.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 if required.

Important: If this URL is not added to the allowed WebRequest list, the EA's economic news features may not function correctly. (MQL5)

Default Settings

The default settings included with GoldTrap EA have been optimized and tested using Exness trading conditions.

Optimized for:

• Exness

• XAUUSD

• MT5

• M5 Timeframe

• Hedging Account

• 1:500 Leverage

The EA may also work with other brokers, but different settings may be required due to differences in spread, execution speed, leverage, and symbol specifications.

Verify Live Performance

Transparency is important.

Before purchasing GoldTrap EA, you can monitor its live trading performance using the investor (read-only) account.

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Login: 253594908

Investor Password: GoldtrapE@1

This account provides read-only access, allowing you to verify real trading activity without the ability to place or modify trades.

Exclusive 25% Cashback Offer

Purchase GoldTrap EA from the MT5 Market.

Then register a new Exness account using my referral link within 7 days of your purchase.

After verifying your MT5 Market purchase and Exness registration, you will receive 25% cashback on the EA purchase price.

To claim your cashback, simply send:

• Your MT5 Market purchase receipt

• Your Exness account number

Referral Link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

 

IMPORTANT For EA setup setting in Telegram Group


Join Our Telegram Community

Become part of the GoldTrap EA community.

Share:

📈 Daily Results

📊 Weekly Performance

💬 Trading Experience

💡 Tips & Ideas

🚀 Strategy Discussions

📢 Future Updates

Telegram Group:

https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Who Is GoldTrap EA For?

GoldTrap EA is suitable for traders who:

• Want a fully automated trading system.

• Prefer trading Gold (XAUUSD).

• Use MT5 Hedging accounts.

• Want disciplined basket management.

• Prefer systematic trading over emotional decision-making.

• Are looking for a long-term automated trading solution.

Important Risk Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. GoldTrap EA is a trading tool designed to automate trading according to its programmed strategy, but it does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Market conditions can change, and all trading carries risk. Always use appropriate risk management and ensure you understand the risks before trading with real funds.

Why Traders Trust GoldTrap EA

  • ✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD with optimized default settings.

  • ✔ Transparent live account available for performance monitoring before purchase.

  • ✔ Clear recommended trading conditions for consistent operation.

  • ✔ Automatic trade management with no manual intervention required.

  • ✔ Continuous updates and community support through Telegram.

  • ✔ Professional customer support and ongoing improvements.


# ⚠️ Important Notice

You can receive this Expert Advisor **FREE** after **3 months of active trading** under **my referral link**.

### Terms & Conditions:

* Register a new trading account using my referral link**.
* Trade actively for 3 consecutive months**.
* Keep your referral account linked throughout the qualification period.
* After verification of the trading period, you will receive the **full version of the EA at no cost.

This offer is available exclusively for traders who register through my referral link. Contact me after completing the 3-month trading period to claim your free EA.


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

Backtesting is NOT recommended for GoldTrap EA.

GoldTrap EA uses a live Economic News Filter that relies on real-time news data. This feature is not available during MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtests, so the EA cannot operate under the same conditions as it does on a live or demo account.

As a result, backtest results may not accurately reflect the EA's real performance and could produce misleading or poor results.

Recommended Testing Method

If you would like to evaluate GoldTrap EA before trading on a live account, please use a Demo Account with the following recommended conditions:

  • Account Balance: $50,000 USD
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account Type: Hedging

This testing environment provides a much more realistic evaluation of the EA's behavior under live market conditions, including its news filter and basket management system.

For the most accurate evaluation, always test GoldTrap EA on a Demo or Live account rather than relying on Strategy Tester backtest results.


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Kryvos Gold is a fully automated trading robot for XAUUSD built entirely on raw price action. It does not use any technical indicators. Every decision is derived directly from candle highs, lows, opens and closes, and from the swing structure they form on the chart. The EA runs six independent breakout engines, each reading market structure in a different way: a conservative engine that requires dominant, well-confirmed swing levels, a standard engine for balanced structure, an aggressive engine
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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