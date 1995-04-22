Gold trap ea

GoldTrap EA for MetaTrader 5

Professional Smart Basket Recovery EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

GoldTrap EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to manage trades using an intelligent basket recovery system that aims to recover temporary market movements while maintaining disciplined risk and trade management.

Instead of relying on a single trade, GoldTrap EA manages a complete basket of positions, automatically calculating the average entry price and closing all positions together once the predefined profit target is reached.

The EA is built for traders who want a reliable, hands-free trading solution that operates 24 hours a day with minimal manual intervention.

Why Choose GoldTrap EA?

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Designed Specifically for XAUUSD

✅ Smart Basket Recovery System

✅ Automatic Dynamic Take Profit

✅ Automatic Trade Management

✅ Easy Installation

✅ Beginner Friendly

✅ No Trading Experience Required

✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

How GoldTrap EA Works

🎁 Try GoldTrap EA FREE for 5 Days!

Not sure if GoldTrap EA is right for you?

Try it FREE for 5 days before you purchase!

How to Qualify

✅ Register a new Exness account using my referral link.

✅ Fund your account with either:

  • $500 USD on a Cent Account, or

  • $50,000 USD on a Standard Account.

✅ Contact me on Telegram after your account is verified.

Once your registration and account meet the requirements, you'll receive 5-day access to GoldTrap EA so you can evaluate its performance before making your purchase.

Exness Referral Link:
https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

Telegram:
https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Experience GoldTrap EA on your own trading account before you decide to buy.


Step 1 – Market Analysis

GoldTrap EA continuously scans the market for trading opportunities using its built-in trading logic.

When all trading conditions are met, the EA automatically opens the first Buy or Sell position.

No manual trading is required.

Step 2 – Smart Basket Management

Every trade belongs to one trading basket.

Instead of treating each position separately, GoldTrap EA continuously calculates:

• Average Entry Price

• Total Basket Profit/Loss

• Current Drawdown

• Combined Take Profit

• Total Open Lots

This allows the EA to manage all trades as one complete strategy.

Step 3 – Intelligent Recovery

Markets rarely move in a straight line.

If the market temporarily moves against the first position, GoldTrap EA can open additional recovery trades based on predefined spacing and lot progression.

Each recovery order improves the basket's average entry price, reducing the market movement required to return the basket to profit.

Recovery trades are opened only according to the EA's configured rules.

Step 4 – Dynamic Take Profit

Every time a new position is opened, GoldTrap EA automatically recalculates the basket's break-even level and adjusts the overall Take Profit accordingly.

When the combined basket reaches the target profit, the EA closes all positions automatically.

Step 5 – Complete Trading Cycle

After successfully closing the basket:

✔ All positions are closed.

✔ The trading cycle is completed.

✔ The EA waits for the next valid opportunity.

The process then repeats automatically.

Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Smart Basket Recovery

• Automatic Lot Management

• Dynamic Basket Take Profit

• Automatic Basket Closure

• Continuous Trading Cycles

• Optimized for Gold Trading

• MT5 Hedging Support

• User-Friendly Inputs

• Stable and Reliable Operation

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M5 (5 Minutes)

Account Type

Hedging

Recommended Leverage

1:500

Recommended Balance

Cent Account

Minimum Balance:
500 USD

Recommended Balance:
1,000 USD

Higher capital provides additional flexibility during recovery cycles.

Standard Account

Recommended Balance:
50,000 USD or higher

VPS

A VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 trading.


Add this section near the beginning of your description, under Recommended Trading Conditions or Before Using the EA.

⚠ IMPORTANT – MT5 Configuration

Before attaching GoldTrap EA to your chart, you must enable the MQL5 Economic Calendar in MetaTrader 5. This allows the EA to access economic news events when using its news filter. (MQL5)

Follow these steps:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Click Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

  3. In the Allow WebRequest for listed URL section, click Add.

  4. Add the following URL exactly as shown:

https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

  1. Click OK.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 if required.

Important: If this URL is not added to the allowed WebRequest list, the EA's economic news features may not function correctly. (MQL5)

Default Settings

The default settings included with GoldTrap EA have been optimized and tested using Exness trading conditions.

Optimized for:

• Exness

• XAUUSD

• MT5

• M5 Timeframe

• Hedging Account

• 1:500 Leverage

The EA may also work with other brokers, but different settings may be required due to differences in spread, execution speed, leverage, and symbol specifications.

Verify Live Performance

Transparency is important.

Before purchasing GoldTrap EA, you can monitor its live trading performance using the investor (read-only) account.

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Login: 253594908

Investor Password: GoldtrapE@1

This account provides read-only access, allowing you to verify real trading activity without the ability to place or modify trades.

Exclusive 25% Cashback Offer

Purchase GoldTrap EA from the MT5 Market.

Then register a new Exness account using my referral link within 7 days of your purchase.

After verifying your MT5 Market purchase and Exness registration, you will receive 25% cashback on the EA purchase price.

To claim your cashback, simply send:

• Your MT5 Market purchase receipt

• Your Exness account number

Referral Link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

 

IMPORTANT For EA setup setting in Telegram Group


Join Our Telegram Community

Become part of the GoldTrap EA community.

Share:

📈 Daily Results

📊 Weekly Performance

💬 Trading Experience

💡 Tips & Ideas

🚀 Strategy Discussions

📢 Future Updates

Telegram Group:

https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Who Is GoldTrap EA For?

GoldTrap EA is suitable for traders who:

• Want a fully automated trading system.

• Prefer trading Gold (XAUUSD).

• Use MT5 Hedging accounts.

• Want disciplined basket management.

• Prefer systematic trading over emotional decision-making.

• Are looking for a long-term automated trading solution.

Important Risk Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. GoldTrap EA is a trading tool designed to automate trading according to its programmed strategy, but it does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Market conditions can change, and all trading carries risk. Always use appropriate risk management and ensure you understand the risks before trading with real funds.

Why Traders Trust GoldTrap EA

  • ✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD with optimized default settings.

  • ✔ Transparent live account available for performance monitoring before purchase.

  • ✔ Clear recommended trading conditions for consistent operation.

  • ✔ Automatic trade management with no manual intervention required.

  • ✔ Continuous updates and community support through Telegram.

  • ✔ Professional customer support and ongoing improvements.


# ⚠️ Important Notice

You can receive this Expert Advisor **FREE** after **3 months of active trading** under **my referral link**.

### Terms & Conditions:

* Register a new trading account using my referral link**.
* Trade actively for 3 consecutive months**.
* Keep your referral account linked throughout the qualification period.
* After verification of the trading period, you will receive the **full version of the EA at no cost.

This offer is available exclusively for traders who register through my referral link. Contact me after completing the 3-month trading period to claim your free EA.


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

Backtesting is NOT recommended for GoldTrap EA.

GoldTrap EA uses a live Economic News Filter that relies on real-time news data. This feature is not available during MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtests, so the EA cannot operate under the same conditions as it does on a live or demo account.

As a result, backtest results may not accurately reflect the EA's real performance and could produce misleading or poor results.

Recommended Testing Method

If you would like to evaluate GoldTrap EA before trading on a live account, please use a Demo Account with the following recommended conditions:

  • Account Balance: $50,000 USD
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account Type: Hedging

This testing environment provides a much more realistic evaluation of the EA's behavior under live market conditions, including its news filter and basket management system.

For the most accurate evaluation, always test GoldTrap EA on a Demo or Live account rather than relying on Strategy Tester backtest results.


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5 (2)
专家
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专家
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Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
专家
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. No Grid, No Martingale This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Scalping Kryvos Gold
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
专家
Kryvos Gold is a fully automated trading robot for XAUUSD built entirely on raw price action. It does not use any technical indicators. Every decision is derived directly from candle highs, lows, opens and closes, and from the swing structure they form on the chart. The EA runs six independent breakout engines, each reading market structure in a different way: a conservative engine that requires dominant, well-confirmed swing levels, a standard engine for balanced structure, an aggressive engine
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
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5 (29)
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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