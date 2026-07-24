Gold trap ea

Professional Smart Basket Recovery EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

GoldTrap EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to manage trades using an intelligent basket recovery system that aims to recover temporary market movements while maintaining disciplined risk and trade management.

Instead of relying on a single trade, GoldTrap EA manages a complete basket of positions, automatically calculating the average entry price and closing all positions together once the predefined profit target is reached.

The EA is built for traders who want a reliable, hands-free trading solution that operates 24 hours a day with minimal manual intervention.

Why Choose GoldTrap EA?

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Designed Specifically for XAUUSD

✅ Smart Basket Recovery System

✅ Automatic Dynamic Take Profit

✅ Automatic Trade Management

✅ Easy Installation

✅ Beginner Friendly

✅ No Trading Experience Required

✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

🎁 Try GoldTrap EA FREE for 5 Days!

How GoldTrap EA Works

Not sure if GoldTrap EA is right for you?

Try it FREE for 5 days before you purchase!

How to Qualify

✅ Register a new Exness account using my referral link.

✅ Fund your account with either:

$500 USD on a Cent Account , or

$50,000 USD on a Standard Account.

✅ Contact me on Telegram after your account is verified.

Once your registration and account meet the requirements, you'll receive 5-day access to GoldTrap EA so you can evaluate its performance before making your purchase.

Exness Referral Link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

Telegram:

https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Experience GoldTrap EA on your own trading account before you decide to buy.

Step 1 – Market Analysis

GoldTrap EA continuously scans the market for trading opportunities using its built-in trading logic.

When all trading conditions are met, the EA automatically opens the first Buy or Sell position.

No manual trading is required.

Step 2 – Smart Basket Management

Every trade belongs to one trading basket.

Instead of treating each position separately, GoldTrap EA continuously calculates:

• Average Entry Price

• Total Basket Profit/Loss

• Current Drawdown

• Combined Take Profit

• Total Open Lots

This allows the EA to manage all trades as one complete strategy.

Step 3 – Intelligent Recovery

Markets rarely move in a straight line.

If the market temporarily moves against the first position, GoldTrap EA can open additional recovery trades based on predefined spacing and lot progression.

Each recovery order improves the basket's average entry price, reducing the market movement required to return the basket to profit.

Recovery trades are opened only according to the EA's configured rules.

Step 4 – Dynamic Take Profit

Every time a new position is opened, GoldTrap EA automatically recalculates the basket's break-even level and adjusts the overall Take Profit accordingly.

When the combined basket reaches the target profit, the EA closes all positions automatically.

Step 5 – Complete Trading Cycle

After successfully closing the basket:

✔ All positions are closed.

✔ The trading cycle is completed.

✔ The EA waits for the next valid opportunity.

The process then repeats automatically.

Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Smart Basket Recovery

• Automatic Lot Management

• Dynamic Basket Take Profit

• Automatic Basket Closure

• Continuous Trading Cycles

• Optimized for Gold Trading

• MT5 Hedging Support

• User-Friendly Inputs

• Stable and Reliable Operation

Symbol

Recommended Trading Conditions

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M5 (5 Minutes)

Account Type

Hedging

Recommended Leverage

1:500

Recommended Balance

Cent Account

Minimum Balance:

500 USD

Recommended Balance:

1,000 USD

Higher capital provides additional flexibility during recovery cycles.

Standard Account

Recommended Balance:

50,000 USD or higher

VPS

A VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 trading.





Add this section near the beginning of your description, under Recommended Trading Conditions or Before Using the EA.

⚠ IMPORTANT – MT5 Configuration

Before attaching GoldTrap EA to your chart, you must enable the MQL5 Economic Calendar in MetaTrader 5. This allows the EA to access economic news events when using its news filter. (MQL5)

Follow these steps:

Open MetaTrader 5. Click Tools → Options → Expert Advisors. In the Allow WebRequest for listed URL section, click Add. Add the following URL exactly as shown:

https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

Click OK. Restart MetaTrader 5 if required.

Important: If this URL is not added to the allowed WebRequest list, the EA's economic news features may not function correctly. (MQL5)

Default Settings

The default settings included with GoldTrap EA have been optimized and tested using Exness trading conditions.

Optimized for:

• Exness

• XAUUSD

• MT5

• M5 Timeframe

• Hedging Account

• 1:500 Leverage

The EA may also work with other brokers, but different settings may be required due to differences in spread, execution speed, leverage, and symbol specifications.

Verify Live Performance

Transparency is important.

Before purchasing GoldTrap EA, you can monitor its live trading performance using the investor (read-only) account.

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Login: 253594908

Investor Password: GoldtrapE@1

This account provides read-only access, allowing you to verify real trading activity without the ability to place or modify trades.

Exclusive 25% Cashback Offer

Purchase GoldTrap EA from the MT5 Market.

Then register a new Exness account using my referral link within 7 days of your purchase.

After verifying your MT5 Market purchase and Exness registration, you will receive 25% cashback on the EA purchase price.

To claim your cashback, simply send:

• Your MT5 Market purchase receipt

• Your Exness account number

Referral Link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

IMPORTANT For EA setup setting in Telegram Group







Join Our Telegram Community

Become part of the GoldTrap EA community.

Share:

📈 Daily Results

📊 Weekly Performance

💬 Trading Experience

💡 Tips & Ideas

🚀 Strategy Discussions

📢 Future Updates

Telegram Group:

https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Who Is GoldTrap EA For?

GoldTrap EA is suitable for traders who:

• Want a fully automated trading system.

• Prefer trading Gold (XAUUSD).

• Use MT5 Hedging accounts.

• Want disciplined basket management.

• Prefer systematic trading over emotional decision-making.

• Are looking for a long-term automated trading solution.

Important Risk Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. GoldTrap EA is a trading tool designed to automate trading according to its programmed strategy, but it does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Market conditions can change, and all trading carries risk. Always use appropriate risk management and ensure you understand the risks before trading with real funds.

Why Traders Trust GoldTrap EA

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD with optimized default settings.

✔ Transparent live account available for performance monitoring before purchase.

✔ Clear recommended trading conditions for consistent operation.

✔ Automatic trade management with no manual intervention required.

✔ Continuous updates and community support through Telegram.

✔ Professional customer support and ongoing improvements.









You can receive this Expert Advisor **FREE** after **3 months of active trading** under **my referral link**.





### Terms & Conditions:





* Register a new trading account using my referral link**.

* Trade actively for 3 consecutive months**.

* Keep your referral account linked throughout the qualification period.

* After verification of the trading period, you will receive the **full version of the EA at no cost.





This offer is available exclusively for traders who register through my referral link. Contact me after completing the 3-month trading period to claim your free EA.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE Backtesting is NOT recommended for GoldTrap EA. GoldTrap EA uses a live Economic News Filter that relies on real-time news data. This feature is not available during MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtests, so the EA cannot operate under the same conditions as it does on a live or demo account. As a result, backtest results may not accurately reflect the EA's real performance and could produce misleading or poor results. Recommended Testing Method If you would like to evaluate GoldTrap EA before trading on a live account, please use a Demo Account with the following recommended conditions: Account Balance: $50,000 USD

$50,000 USD Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Account Type: Hedging This testing environment provides a much more realistic evaluation of the EA's behavior under live market conditions, including its news filter and basket management system. For the most accurate evaluation, always test GoldTrap EA on a Demo or Live account rather than relying on Strategy Tester backtest results.





# ⚠️ Important Notice