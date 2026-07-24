Gold trap ea

GoldTrap EA for MetaTrader 5

Professional Smart Basket Recovery EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

GoldTrap EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to manage trades using an intelligent basket recovery system that aims to recover temporary market movements while maintaining disciplined risk and trade management.

Instead of relying on a single trade, GoldTrap EA manages a complete basket of positions, automatically calculating the average entry price and closing all positions together once the predefined profit target is reached.

The EA is built for traders who want a reliable, hands-free trading solution that operates 24 hours a day with minimal manual intervention.

Why Choose GoldTrap EA?

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Designed Specifically for XAUUSD

✅ Smart Basket Recovery System

✅ Automatic Dynamic Take Profit

✅ Automatic Trade Management

✅ Easy Installation

✅ Beginner Friendly

✅ No Trading Experience Required

✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

How GoldTrap EA Works

🎁 Try GoldTrap EA FREE for 5 Days!

Not sure if GoldTrap EA is right for you?

Try it FREE for 5 days before you purchase!

How to Qualify

✅ Register a new Exness account using my referral link.

✅ Fund your account with either:

  • $500 USD on a Cent Account, or

  • $50,000 USD on a Standard Account.

✅ Contact me on Telegram after your account is verified.

Once your registration and account meet the requirements, you'll receive 5-day access to GoldTrap EA so you can evaluate its performance before making your purchase.

Exness Referral Link:
https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

Telegram:
https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Experience GoldTrap EA on your own trading account before you decide to buy.


Step 1 – Market Analysis

GoldTrap EA continuously scans the market for trading opportunities using its built-in trading logic.

When all trading conditions are met, the EA automatically opens the first Buy or Sell position.

No manual trading is required.

Step 2 – Smart Basket Management

Every trade belongs to one trading basket.

Instead of treating each position separately, GoldTrap EA continuously calculates:

• Average Entry Price

• Total Basket Profit/Loss

• Current Drawdown

• Combined Take Profit

• Total Open Lots

This allows the EA to manage all trades as one complete strategy.

Step 3 – Intelligent Recovery

Markets rarely move in a straight line.

If the market temporarily moves against the first position, GoldTrap EA can open additional recovery trades based on predefined spacing and lot progression.

Each recovery order improves the basket's average entry price, reducing the market movement required to return the basket to profit.

Recovery trades are opened only according to the EA's configured rules.

Step 4 – Dynamic Take Profit

Every time a new position is opened, GoldTrap EA automatically recalculates the basket's break-even level and adjusts the overall Take Profit accordingly.

When the combined basket reaches the target profit, the EA closes all positions automatically.

Step 5 – Complete Trading Cycle

After successfully closing the basket:

✔ All positions are closed.

✔ The trading cycle is completed.

✔ The EA waits for the next valid opportunity.

The process then repeats automatically.

Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Smart Basket Recovery

• Automatic Lot Management

• Dynamic Basket Take Profit

• Automatic Basket Closure

• Continuous Trading Cycles

• Optimized for Gold Trading

• MT5 Hedging Support

• User-Friendly Inputs

• Stable and Reliable Operation

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M5 (5 Minutes)

Account Type

Hedging

Recommended Leverage

1:500

Recommended Balance

Cent Account

Minimum Balance:
500 USD

Recommended Balance:
1,000 USD

Higher capital provides additional flexibility during recovery cycles.

Standard Account

Recommended Balance:
50,000 USD or higher

VPS

A VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 trading.


Add this section near the beginning of your description, under Recommended Trading Conditions or Before Using the EA.

⚠ IMPORTANT – MT5 Configuration

Before attaching GoldTrap EA to your chart, you must enable the MQL5 Economic Calendar in MetaTrader 5. This allows the EA to access economic news events when using its news filter. (MQL5)

Follow these steps:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Click Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

  3. In the Allow WebRequest for listed URL section, click Add.

  4. Add the following URL exactly as shown:

https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

  1. Click OK.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 if required.

Important: If this URL is not added to the allowed WebRequest list, the EA's economic news features may not function correctly. (MQL5)

Default Settings

The default settings included with GoldTrap EA have been optimized and tested using Exness trading conditions.

Optimized for:

• Exness

• XAUUSD

• MT5

• M5 Timeframe

• Hedging Account

• 1:500 Leverage

The EA may also work with other brokers, but different settings may be required due to differences in spread, execution speed, leverage, and symbol specifications.

Verify Live Performance

Transparency is important.

Before purchasing GoldTrap EA, you can monitor its live trading performance using the investor (read-only) account.

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Login: 253594908

Investor Password: GoldtrapE@1

This account provides read-only access, allowing you to verify real trading activity without the ability to place or modify trades.

Exclusive 25% Cashback Offer

Purchase GoldTrap EA from the MT5 Market.

Then register a new Exness account using my referral link within 7 days of your purchase.

After verifying your MT5 Market purchase and Exness registration, you will receive 25% cashback on the EA purchase price.

To claim your cashback, simply send:

• Your MT5 Market purchase receipt

• Your Exness account number

Referral Link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dobeyb62hh

 

IMPORTANT For EA setup setting in Telegram Group


Join Our Telegram Community

Become part of the GoldTrap EA community.

Share:

📈 Daily Results

📊 Weekly Performance

💬 Trading Experience

💡 Tips & Ideas

🚀 Strategy Discussions

📢 Future Updates

Telegram Group:

https://t.me/+mhW6amILFb9lMzVk

Who Is GoldTrap EA For?

GoldTrap EA is suitable for traders who:

• Want a fully automated trading system.

• Prefer trading Gold (XAUUSD).

• Use MT5 Hedging accounts.

• Want disciplined basket management.

• Prefer systematic trading over emotional decision-making.

• Are looking for a long-term automated trading solution.

Important Risk Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. GoldTrap EA is a trading tool designed to automate trading according to its programmed strategy, but it does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Market conditions can change, and all trading carries risk. Always use appropriate risk management and ensure you understand the risks before trading with real funds.

Why Traders Trust GoldTrap EA

  • ✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD with optimized default settings.

  • ✔ Transparent live account available for performance monitoring before purchase.

  • ✔ Clear recommended trading conditions for consistent operation.

  • ✔ Automatic trade management with no manual intervention required.

  • ✔ Continuous updates and community support through Telegram.

  • ✔ Professional customer support and ongoing improvements.


# ⚠️ Important Notice

You can receive this Expert Advisor **FREE** after **3 months of active trading** under **my referral link**.

### Terms & Conditions:

* Register a new trading account using my referral link**.
* Trade actively for 3 consecutive months**.
* Keep your referral account linked throughout the qualification period.
* After verification of the trading period, you will receive the **full version of the EA at no cost.

This offer is available exclusively for traders who register through my referral link. Contact me after completing the 3-month trading period to claim your free EA.


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

Backtesting is NOT recommended for GoldTrap EA.

GoldTrap EA uses a live Economic News Filter that relies on real-time news data. This feature is not available during MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester backtests, so the EA cannot operate under the same conditions as it does on a live or demo account.

As a result, backtest results may not accurately reflect the EA's real performance and could produce misleading or poor results.

Recommended Testing Method

If you would like to evaluate GoldTrap EA before trading on a live account, please use a Demo Account with the following recommended conditions:

  • Account Balance: $50,000 USD
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account Type: Hedging

This testing environment provides a much more realistic evaluation of the EA's behavior under live market conditions, including its news filter and basket management system.

For the most accurate evaluation, always test GoldTrap EA on a Demo or Live account rather than relying on Strategy Tester backtest results.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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