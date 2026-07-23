GOLD M1 Liquidity hunting EA

If you have an account with IC Markets and a low-latency computer, this EA will be a great fit for you. To mark the launch of our new EA series, we are offering a special price of $40 to the first—and only—buyer. Once that first sale is made, the price will revert to the original $150. Some preliminary information about Super EA Gold M1 A. Operating principle: Capture the middle of the wave by following "whale" liquidity. B. Entry: At the liquidity zone indicating a reversal. C. Exit: Close the