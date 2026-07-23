GOLD M1 Liquidity hunting EA

GOLD M1 Liquidity Hunting EA - Advanced Order Flow Grid System
Liquidity Hunting EA is a commercial-grade, institutional-inspired trading system developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. By combining advanced volatility filters with dynamic order flow volume analysis, this EA targets high-probability liquidity zones to execute precise multi-tier grid strategies.
Core Features & Engineering Architecture
  • Virtual Timeframe Engine: Operates on a custom 8-minute candle cycle independent of standard broker charts, allowing the algorithm to bypass noise and optimize market execution windows.
  • Live Order Flow Matrix: Continuously monitors tick-by-tick trading volumes. It tracks real-time buy and sell volume accumulation to identify where institutional "smart money" is entering the market.
  • Liquidity Cushion Filter: Features a built-in multi-tier liquidity lock that monitors real-time spread conditions. If the current spread exceeds maximum safety boundaries, trading is instantly paused to protect capital.
  • Equity Shield Safeguard: Monitored by a strict pre-order margin checking sequence ( IsMarginAvailable ) that prevents trade requests if free margin buffers are under 20%, totally eliminating broker rejection loops.
Platform Specification (Critical Requirement)
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE: This EA is explicitly designed, fully optimized, and hard-coded to trade on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform under the raw pricing conditions of IC Markets . Utilizing this system on other brokerages may yield suboptimal results due to variations in contract specifications, liquidity aggregation, and spread behaviors.

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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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