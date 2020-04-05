Gold M5 Dom Grid

🔥 BOT GOLD M5 DOM GRID – THE NEXT-GENERATION INSTITUTIONAL ORDER-FLOW ATTACKING EA 🔥 Welcome to the future of high-frequency gold trading. BOT GOLD M5 DOM GRID is a premium, institutional-grade attacking Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAU/USD (GOLD) on the M5 time-frame. This EA is powered by a sophisticated Depth of Market (DOM) micro-radar, transforming raw liquidity flow into a highly profitable, bulletproof trading machine. 🏛️ THE ULTIMATE ALGOS & TECH STACK INSIDE THE BOT: 1. Powerful Depth of Market (DOM) Matrix: Unlike standard retail indicators that lag behind the market, our EA reads real-time DOM order book data ngầm in the background. It precisely identifies heavy institutional liquidity pools, major support/resistance clusters, and hidden retail TRAP zones (Stop Hunts) before they even happen on the chart. 2. Multi-Layered Intelligent Trend Filters: The DOM core is tightly synchronized with multi-layered, dynamic trend filters. Market execution is triggered inside the OnTick() loop within milliseconds only when order flow weight and momentum filters align perfectly, ensuring hyper-efficient entry and exit precision. 3. Smart Anti-Grid & Capital Protection Protocol: - NO Blind Bag-Holding: This EA is NOT a typical toxic grid bot that blindly piles on losing positions hoping for a miracle retracement. - Strict Trend-Reversal Protection: The exact millisecond the trend reverses against the position, the EA slams the valve shut and cuts losses immediately to preserve your hard-earned capital. - Aggressive Trend-Following Acceleration: When the market favors our direction, the EA executes advanced multi-stage lot scale-ins to dynamically maximize and compound profits to the absolute limit. 🚨 CRITICAL BACKTESTING WARNING (READ BEFORE TESTING): Please note that BOT GOLD M5 DOM GRID relies strictly on live, ultra-high-frequency online feed and real-time tick flow arrays to detect institutional buy/sell absorption. Because MetaTrader Strategy Tester cannot simulate historical live web-data, this EA CANNOT be backtested. Its predictive power can only be observed and fully verified in real-time execution. 🎁 DOWNLOAD THE FREE DEMO TODAY! Experience the pure power of professional institutional trading. We are fully confident that once you deploy the FREE DEMO on a live-forward chart and watch it slice through gold spreads with surgical precision, you will fall in love with it immediately. Take control of the gold market. Add BOT GOLD M5 DOM GRID to your arsenal now! --- Broker Recommendation: Raw Spread / True ECN accounts with low latency VPS for maximum execution speed.
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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