GOLD M1 Liquidity hunting EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.30
- Activations: 5
GOLD M1 Liquidity Hunting EA - Advanced Order Flow Grid System
Liquidity Hunting EA is a commercial-grade, institutional-inspired trading system developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. By combining advanced volatility filters with dynamic order flow volume analysis, this EA targets high-probability liquidity zones to execute precise multi-tier grid strategies.
Core Features & Engineering Architecture
- Virtual Timeframe Engine: Operates on a custom 8-minute candle cycle independent of standard broker charts, allowing the algorithm to bypass noise and optimize market execution windows.
- Live Order Flow Matrix: Continuously monitors tick-by-tick trading volumes. It tracks real-time buy and sell volume accumulation to identify where institutional "smart money" is entering the market.
- Liquidity Cushion Filter: Features a built-in multi-tier liquidity lock that monitors real-time spread conditions. If the current spread exceeds maximum safety boundaries, trading is instantly paused to protect capital.
- Equity Shield Safeguard: Monitored by a strict pre-order margin checking sequence ( IsMarginAvailable ) that prevents trade requests if free margin buffers are under 20%, totally eliminating broker rejection loops.
Platform Specification (Critical Requirement)
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE: This EA is explicitly designed, fully optimized, and hard-coded to trade on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform under the raw pricing conditions of IC Markets . Utilizing this system on other brokerages may yield suboptimal results due to variations in contract specifications, liquidity aggregation, and spread behaviors.