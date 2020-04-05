GOLD M1 Liquidity hunting EA

GOLD M1 Liquidity Hunting EA - Advanced Order Flow Grid System
Liquidity Hunting EA is a commercial-grade, institutional-inspired trading system developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. By combining advanced volatility filters with dynamic order flow volume analysis, this EA targets high-probability liquidity zones to execute precise multi-tier grid strategies.
Core Features & Engineering Architecture
  • Virtual Timeframe Engine: Operates on a custom 8-minute candle cycle independent of standard broker charts, allowing the algorithm to bypass noise and optimize market execution windows.
  • Live Order Flow Matrix: Continuously monitors tick-by-tick trading volumes. It tracks real-time buy and sell volume accumulation to identify where institutional "smart money" is entering the market.
  • Liquidity Cushion Filter: Features a built-in multi-tier liquidity lock that monitors real-time spread conditions. If the current spread exceeds maximum safety boundaries, trading is instantly paused to protect capital.
  • Equity Shield Safeguard: Monitored by a strict pre-order margin checking sequence ( IsMarginAvailable ) that prevents trade requests if free margin buffers are under 20%, totally eliminating broker rejection loops.
Platform Specification (Critical Requirement)
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE: This EA is explicitly designed, fully optimized, and hard-coded to trade on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform under the raw pricing conditions of IC Markets . Utilizing this system on other brokerages may yield suboptimal results due to variations in contract specifications, liquidity aggregation, and spread behaviors.

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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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