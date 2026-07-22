19 Consecutive Profitable Years Average Annual Return: Approx. 12% Maximum Drawdown: Approx. 5%

Developed through testing on approximately 19 years of market data and more than 100,000 simulations. A USDJPY EA built with only the carefully selected top 5% of ideas.



A USDJPY EA developed through testing on approximately 19 years of market data and more than 100,000 simulations. 95% of the ideas were discarded, and only the carefully selected top 5% were incorporated into the final system. Bushido is a USDJPY-exclusive portfolio EA created from the research成果 of the ORIGIN-U Project, which was originally established to study and analyze the foreign exchange market.

After establishing strict selection criteria in advance, extensive research and validation were carried out. As a result, four carefully selected independent strategies were integrated into a single system.

More than 200,000 simulations were performed, with a selection rate of less than 5%. Approximately 95% of all ideas failed to meet the selection criteria and were rejected.

Bushido does not employ betting systems such as Martingale, averaging down, or grid trading.









Research & Development Process

Bushido was designed and developed through the following research and development process.



Validated using approximately 19 years of USD/JPY tick data

of USD/JPY tick data Conducted 86 validation experiments using a pre-registration methodology , a process also employed in pharmaceutical clinical trials

validation experiments using a , a process also employed in pharmaceutical clinical trials Analyzed and validated the trading methodologies of 10 successful traders from international trading competitions

successful traders from international trading competitions Quantitatively reproduced and evaluated the trading strategies presented in 20 trading-related books

Risk & Return Metrics

Bushido offers three risk settings, allowing you to choose the level of risk and return that best suits your trading style.

Risk and return can be adjusted using a single INPUT parameter, "Risk level". The expected characteristics of each setting are shown in the table below.





Risk Setting Average Annual Return

(19-Year CAGR) Maximum Drawdown Probability of Reaching

the 18%

Permanent Stop Default (Recommended) 12.7% 5.2% 1.35% Medium Risk 16.0% 6.4% 7.75% High Risk 2.7% 19.0% 17.9%

Note: The probability of reaching the 18% Permanent Stop is estimated from 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations with randomized trade sequences. All other figures are actual results from the published backtest.





Recommended Capital & Recommended Settings The recommended minimum account balance is approximately $2,000 to $4,000. (Lots are automatically calculated based on your account balance and selected risk level.) Default provides the best balance between long-term returns and risk. Medium Risk is intended as the upper limit for more aggressive trading. High Risk is not recommended, as it significantly increases the probability of reaching the 18% Permanent Stop.





Backtest Results Over Approximately 19 Years





19 consecutive profitable years

Average annual return: Approximately 12.7%

Maximum drawdown: Approximately 5%





*2007–2025 • Real tick data • Trading costs included • History Quality: 98% • Default settings • USD account

*Past performance is based on historical simulations and does not guarantee future results.

For those backtesting the demo version:

The published figures come from ~20 years of Dukascopy-sourced tick data (custom symbol, real-tick modeling, ~0.7 pips total trading cost, GMT+2/+3 server assumed). Your broker's default USDJPY history (few years of real ticks, generated ticks, possibly a different timezone) will not reproduce the published results and may look worse. Note that no timezone warning is shown in the Strategy Tester. See the User Guide FAQ for details and reproduction steps.









Designed with Risk Management as the Highest Priority

Profit only has value if your capital survives. Bushido comes equipped with built-in risk management features designed to prevent excessive losses.





Automatic position sizing based on account equity

based on account equity Trading stops after a 6% daily loss

Permanent Stop at 18% equity drawdown

*Under the Default risk setting, the historical probability of reaching this level is 1.35%.

*Under the Default risk setting, the historical probability of reaching this level is 1.35%. Self-diagnostics at startup (server time offset and symbol settings)

Optional operational status notifications

Betting systems such as Martingale, averaging down, and grid trading are NOT used.

Four independent strategies integrated into a single system





Why Combine Four Different Strategies?

Market conditions are constantly changing.

Trending markets, ranging markets, the Tokyo session, the European session, and the New York session each have their own unique characteristics and participants.

A single trading strategy may perform well under favorable conditions, but can suffer significant performance deterioration in unfavorable market environments.

Bushido combines four independent strategies to reduce dependence on any single market condition while pursuing long-term stability.

This design philosophy has enabled Bushido to achieve both high average annual returns and low maximum drawdown throughout historical testing.





Why Doesn't Bushido Use Martingale?

Bushido does not employ betting systems such as Martingale, averaging down, or grid trading.

Furthermore, it never increases position size after a loss in an attempt to recover previous losses.





This is not merely a matter of philosophy.





During development, these approaches were also thoroughly tested.

However, long-term testing consistently showed increased drawdowns and a higher risk of failure, leading us to conclude that they are unsuitable for sustainable long-term operation.

For this reason, rather than pursuing maximum short-term profits, Bushido prioritizes long-term survival, and these approaches were intentionally excluded.





Ultimately, the decision whether to use this EA is entirely yours.

However, if you are evaluating other EAs, please be aware that systems using Martingale, averaging down, or grid trading often appear to deliver excellent short-term results. We strongly recommend that you do not judge an EA solely by those results.

As mentioned earlier, the ORIGIN-U Project conducted more than 200,000 simulations, confirming that all of these approaches tend to accumulate risk over long-term operation.

That is why Bushido was designed to prioritize sustainable long-term operation rather than spectacular short-term profits.









Pricing



Bushido is scheduled for gradual price increases as its live trading track record continues to grow.

As the EA is currently in the forward testing stage, it is available at the lowest introductory price.





Launch Promotion (Current): $49 *Limited to the first 5 customers

Forward Testing Stage: $79

1–3 Months of Live Performance: $129

4–12 Months of Live Performance: $199

After 12 Months of Live Performance (Final Price): $290









System Requirements

Recommended capital: Approximately $2,000 (minimum) to $4,000 or more.

(Lot size is automatically calculated according to your account balance and selected risk level.)

USDJPY (Works on any timeframe)

New York Close server (GMT+2 / GMT+3 with U.S. Daylight Saving Time support)

Spread of 1 pip or less

VPS recommended

Hedging account required ( U.S. FIFO-regulated retail accounts are not supported )

) Minimum lot size: 0.01

Leverage: 25:1 or higher









Recommended Settings



For most users, we recommend using the default settings.

Only if you wish to adjust the risk and return, change the INPUT parameter "Risk level" according to your account currency.





For more details, please refer to the User Guide.









Final Words



Thank you for taking the time to read this guide.

Bushido is not an EA designed to pursue quick fortunes.

It was built through extensive research into market structure, combining four independent strategies,

with thorough risk management at its core, to achieve stable long-term operation.

Rather than pursuing spectacular short-term profits, its design philosophy prioritizes remaining in the market for the long run.

If this philosophy resonates with you, we hope Bushido will become a trusted part of your trading for many years to come.





Developed by ORIGIN-U Project