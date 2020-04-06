US30 Quantum breakout

US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA

The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk.

Key Trading Features

Pre-Market Breakout Strategy: Identifies key support/resistance levels before market open and executes trades on the subsequent breakout.

Smart Order Management: Uses stop orders with configurable entry offsets to ensure optimal trade execution.

Advanced Risk Control: Implements dynamic lot sizing, maximum spread limits, and comprehensive stop-loss/take-profit rules.

Trailing Stop Mode: Optional feature that allows the EA to trail the stop-loss to lock in profits as the market moves favorably.

Break-Even Automation: Automatically moves the stop-loss to the break-even level after reaching a predefined profit threshold.

Time-Based Exit: Includes rules to close trades at specific times to mitigate overnight market risks.

Performance & Usage Guidelines

This EA has been extensively backtested and optimized for the US30 index. It demonstrates consistent performance with controlled risk via dynamic money management.

Crucial Note: Please ensure your broker's time zone setting in the EA inputs correctly matches your broker's server time for accurate breakout identification.

Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommendation Note Broker Account Low-spread ECN/RAW Recommended for optimal trade execution. Symbol US30 (Dow Jones) Works best on high-liquidity indices. Timeframe M5 or M15 Best responsiveness for the breakout logic. Trading Days Monday - Friday Customizable input settings.

Funded Account Suitable for funded accounts Use a low-spread account and consider using a single-direction mode.

Customer Support and Monitoring

For live trading results and verification of performance, please check the official MQL5 Signal linked below.

Support: Includes installation guides and optimization tips. For all technical questions or assistance, please contact the developer via the Product Comments section or the MQL5 Private Messaging system.