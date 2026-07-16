Nemo Liquidity Levels Equal Highs and Lows

Where the stops are. Why does price so often spike just beyond an obvious high — and then reverse? Because that is where the orders sit. Clusters of stops above Equal Highs and below Equal Lows are pools of liquidity, and price is frequently drawn to them before the real move. This indicator maps those pools automatically, so you anticipate the sweep instead of being the sweep.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows and marks the clustered reference levels where liquidity tends to sit:

  • EQUAL HIGHS (EQH) — buy-stop pools above price: fuel for a run above the highs.
  • EQUAL LOWS (EQL) — sell-stop pools below price: the magnet under the lows.

The obvious pools around current price become visible at a glance — the same map that stop-hunt-aware traders build by hand, drawn for you in real time.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • Automatic swing high/low tracking with configurable sensitivity.
  • Adjustable clustering tolerance — you decide how "equal" two highs or lows must be to count as a cluster.
  • Persistent horizontal levels projected to current price, exactly where you need them.
  • Clean line-based visuals, fully configurable colors and styles.
  • Any symbol, any timeframe. Non-repainting: swings are historical facts.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Swing sensitivity — which highs/lows qualify as reference points.
  • Equal-level tolerance — clustering strictness for EQH/EQL.
  • Colors, line styles and display options.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Identify the nearest pools above and below current price.
  2. Expect stop-runs INTO those levels — and avoid parking your own stop inside an obvious pool.
  3. Watch behavior AFTER a sweep: a fast rejection back through the level is one of the most-watched reversal stories in price action.
  4. Combine with structure: a liquidity sweep followed by a Change of Character in the opposite direction is a classic sequence.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is a descriptive level-mapping tool. It shows where stops likely cluster — it does not know the future, it is not a buy/sell signal, and it makes no profit promise. Honest mapping, your decision. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

The finishing piece of the SMC stack: Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH + Nemo Order Blocks + Nemo FVG Detector + Liquidity Levels give you the complete institutional-style map. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index. THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY 1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in
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