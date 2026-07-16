Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH Auto Marker

Smart Money structure, marked for you. Break of Structure and Change of Character are the backbone of price-action and SMC analysis: as long as the market prints higher highs, the uptrend is alive; the first break the other way changes the story. Every SMC trader draws these levels — usually by hand, slowly, and each one slightly differently. This tool does it automatically, consistently, on every chart.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The indicator auto-detects swing highs and swing lows in real time and labels every confirmed structural event directly on the chart:

  • BOS (BREAK OF STRUCTURE) — price closes beyond the last relevant swing in the direction of the current trend: continuation confirmed.
  • CHoCH (CHANGE OF CHARACTER) — price breaks structure AGAINST the current trend for the first time: the early warning that the regime may be shifting.

Each event is labeled at the level where it happened, so shifts in structure are obvious at a glance — and your structural read stays consistent from Monday to Friday, chart to chart.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • Fully automatic swing detection — no manual drawing, no "did I miss a swing?" doubt.
  • Adjustable swing sensitivity — read major structure only, or drill into finer swings for lower-timeframe execution.
  • Close-based confirmation — a break requires a CLOSE beyond the swing, not a wick poke, filtering out fake breaks by design.
  • Clear on-chart BOS/CHoCH labels with configurable style and colors.
  • Any symbol, any timeframe. Non-repainting once confirmed.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Swing sensitivity — how significant a high/low must be to count as structure.
  • Label style, size and colors.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Establish the structural direction on your context timeframe (e.g. H4/H1).
  2. Trade in the direction of the last confirmed BOS; treat opposite-direction setups as counter-trend.
  3. Watch CHoCH events as early regime warnings — tighten risk or wait for confirmation before switching sides.
  4. Combine with zone tools: a BOS or CHoCH into a fresh zone is a much richer story than either signal alone.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is a descriptive structure tool for discretionary reading. It marks what price has objectively done — it does not predict what price will do, it is not a buy/sell signal, and it makes no profit promise. It replaces your ruler, not your judgment. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

The natural core of the SMC stack: add Nemo Order Blocks, Nemo FVG Detector and Nemo Liquidity Levels for the complete map. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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5 (9)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The last candle before the move, highlighted — automatically. Order blocks are one of the most-watched concepts in Smart Money and price-action trading: the last opposing candle before an impulsive move, marking where large orders were likely filled. Drawing them by hand is slow, subjective and inconsistent. This tool maps them with the same rules, on every chart, every time. WHAT IT DOES Nemo Order Blocks scans price action and plots two kinds of zones, extended forward so you can watch price
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Индикаторы
Four timeframes, one traffic light. The oldest edge in trading is also the most ignored: trade WITH the alignment of timeframes, not against it. The problem is that checking four charts before every trade is slow — and by the time you have flipped through them, the moment is gone. Quattro Semafori ("four traffic lights") reads the trend on FOUR timeframes simultaneously and shows the result as one simple panel. WHAT IT DOES Each of the four timeframes you choose gets its own LONG or SHORT read
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Индикаторы
Know when NOT to trade. Ask any experienced trader where their money leaks: it is rarely the big losing trade. It is the slow bleed of a dozen small stops taken inside a range, fighting a market that was going nowhere. The Choppy Market Filter has one job: tell you, objectively, when the market is trendless — so you stop paying the chop tax. WHAT IT DOES Using trend-strength logic (ADX-based), the filter continuously classifies conditions: CHOPPY / RANGE — trend strength below your threshold.
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Индикаторы
Does your market really lean bullish on Tuesdays? Stop guessing — measure it. Traders repeat weekday folklore for years without ever checking. Statistical Bias checks — on the actual history of the instrument on YOUR chart — and shows the result in a compact, always-visible panel. WHAT IT DOES Over your chosen lookback, the indicator computes for each weekday (Monday to Friday) the percentage of days that closed up , and displays the full weekly profile in a clean panel — with today's weekday
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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