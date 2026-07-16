Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH Auto Marker

Smart Money structure, marked for you. Break of Structure and Change of Character are the backbone of price-action and SMC analysis: as long as the market prints higher highs, the uptrend is alive; the first break the other way changes the story. Every SMC trader draws these levels — usually by hand, slowly, and each one slightly differently. This tool does it automatically, consistently, on every chart.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The indicator auto-detects swing highs and swing lows in real time and labels every confirmed structural event directly on the chart:

BOS (BREAK OF STRUCTURE) — price closes beyond the last relevant swing in the direction of the current trend: continuation confirmed.

— price closes beyond the last relevant swing in the direction of the current trend: continuation confirmed. CHoCH (CHANGE OF CHARACTER) — price breaks structure AGAINST the current trend for the first time: the early warning that the regime may be shifting.

Each event is labeled at the level where it happened, so shifts in structure are obvious at a glance — and your structural read stays consistent from Monday to Friday, chart to chart.

▶ KEY FEATURES

Fully automatic swing detection — no manual drawing, no "did I miss a swing?" doubt.

Adjustable swing sensitivity — read major structure only, or drill into finer swings for lower-timeframe execution.

Close-based confirmation — a break requires a CLOSE beyond the swing, not a wick poke, filtering out fake breaks by design.

Clear on-chart BOS/CHoCH labels with configurable style and colors.

Any symbol, any timeframe. Non-repainting once confirmed.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Swing sensitivity — how significant a high/low must be to count as structure.

Label style, size and colors.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Establish the structural direction on your context timeframe (e.g. H4/H1). Trade in the direction of the last confirmed BOS; treat opposite-direction setups as counter-trend. Watch CHoCH events as early regime warnings — tighten risk or wait for confirmation before switching sides. Combine with zone tools: a BOS or CHoCH into a fresh zone is a much richer story than either signal alone.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is a descriptive structure tool for discretionary reading. It marks what price has objectively done — it does not predict what price will do, it is not a buy/sell signal, and it makes no profit promise. It replaces your ruler, not your judgment. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

The natural core of the SMC stack: add Nemo Order Blocks, Nemo FVG Detector and Nemo Liquidity Levels for the complete map. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.