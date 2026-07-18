Nemo FVG Detector Fair Value Gaps

Fair Value Gaps, marked in real time. When price moves so fast that it leaves a gap between candle ranges, it leaves something behind: an imbalance — a zone where one side never got to transact. Fair Value Gaps are among the most-watched objects in modern price-action trading, because price so often returns to "rebalance" them. Finding them by eye across timeframes is tedious. This tool marks every one, live.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The detector scans each new three-candle sequence and plots:

BULLISH FVG — the gap left underneath by an aggressive up-move: a zone many traders watch for price to revisit as support.

— the gap left underneath by an aggressive up-move: a zone many traders watch for price to revisit as support. BEARISH FVG — the gap left above by an aggressive down-move: a zone watched as potential resistance on the way back up.

Each gap is drawn as a shaded zone, and the indicator can automatically remove (or keep) gaps once price has filled them — your choice.

▶ KEY FEATURES

Real-time detection on every bar — nothing slips past.

Minimum-size filter — ignore micro-gaps and show only imbalances big enough to matter on your timeframe.

Filled-gap management — auto-remove filled FVGs for a clean chart, or keep them for study.

Subtle, professional visuals — shaded zones that inform without shouting.

Any symbol, any timeframe. Non-repainting: a gap is a historical fact and stays where it happened.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Gap size filter — minimum imbalance size to display.

Keep/remove filled gaps.

Full color and transparency settings for bullish/bearish zones.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Mark your FVGs on the timeframe you analyze (H4/H1 are popular for context, M15/M5 for execution). When price returns to a fresh, unfilled gap, watch for your confirmation trigger — reaction candle, structure shift, pressure read. Prioritize gaps that align with structure: a bullish FVG inside a bullish BOS sequence is a higher-quality story than an isolated gap.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is an imbalance-mapping tool for discretionary use. Price fills many gaps — and ignores others; nothing here is a guarantee, a buy/sell signal, or a profit promise. It automates the finding; you keep the deciding. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Built to work alongside Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH, Nemo Order Blocks and Nemo Liquidity Levels — the complete SMC mapping stack. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.