Nemo FVG Detector Fair Value Gaps

Fair Value Gaps, marked in real time. When price moves so fast that it leaves a gap between candle ranges, it leaves something behind: an imbalance — a zone where one side never got to transact. Fair Value Gaps are among the most-watched objects in modern price-action trading, because price so often returns to "rebalance" them. Finding them by eye across timeframes is tedious. This tool marks every one, live.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The detector scans each new three-candle sequence and plots:

  • BULLISH FVG — the gap left underneath by an aggressive up-move: a zone many traders watch for price to revisit as support.
  • BEARISH FVG — the gap left above by an aggressive down-move: a zone watched as potential resistance on the way back up.

Each gap is drawn as a shaded zone, and the indicator can automatically remove (or keep) gaps once price has filled them — your choice.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • Real-time detection on every bar — nothing slips past.
  • Minimum-size filter — ignore micro-gaps and show only imbalances big enough to matter on your timeframe.
  • Filled-gap management — auto-remove filled FVGs for a clean chart, or keep them for study.
  • Subtle, professional visuals — shaded zones that inform without shouting.
  • Any symbol, any timeframe. Non-repainting: a gap is a historical fact and stays where it happened.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Gap size filter — minimum imbalance size to display.
  • Keep/remove filled gaps.
  • Full color and transparency settings for bullish/bearish zones.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Mark your FVGs on the timeframe you analyze (H4/H1 are popular for context, M15/M5 for execution).
  2. When price returns to a fresh, unfilled gap, watch for your confirmation trigger — reaction candle, structure shift, pressure read.
  3. Prioritize gaps that align with structure: a bullish FVG inside a bullish BOS sequence is a higher-quality story than an isolated gap.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is an imbalance-mapping tool for discretionary use. Price fills many gaps — and ignores others; nothing here is a guarantee, a buy/sell signal, or a profit promise. It automates the finding; you keep the deciding. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Built to work alongside Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH, Nemo Order Blocks and Nemo Liquidity Levels — the complete SMC mapping stack. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Where the stops are. Why does price so often spike just beyond an obvious high — and then reverse? Because that is where the orders sit. Clusters of stops above Equal Highs and below Equal Lows are pools of liquidity, and price is frequently drawn to them before the real move. This indicator maps those pools automatically, so you anticipate the sweep instead of being the sweep. WHAT IT DOES The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows and marks the clustered reference levels where liquidity
Nemo Shadow Trap Reversal Exhaustion Wick Arrows
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Shadow Trap Reversal — reversal arrows from exhaustion wicks and false breaks Most reversals leave the same fingerprint: the crowd pushes one last time, gets trapped, and price snaps back. Shadow Trap Reversal finds that fingerprint automatically and drops a clean arrow on your chart — no repainting on closed bars, no clutter. TWO PROVEN SIGNALS IN ONE TOOL • Exhaustion Wick — after a directional run of several candles, a bar rejects the trend with a wick longer than half its body and closes t
Nemo Channel Rider RSI Adaptive Pullback Buys
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index. THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY 1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in
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