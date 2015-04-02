Nemo Shadow Trap Reversal Exhaustion Wick Arrows
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Shadow Trap Reversal — reversal arrows from exhaustion wicks and false breaks
Most reversals leave the same fingerprint: the crowd pushes one last time, gets trapped, and price snaps back. Shadow Trap Reversal finds that fingerprint automatically and drops a clean arrow on your chart — no repainting on closed bars, no clutter.
▶ TWO PROVEN SIGNALS IN ONE TOOL
• Exhaustion Wick — after a directional run of several candles, a bar rejects the trend with a wick longer than half its body and closes the opposite way. Classic sign the move is spent.
• False Break Trap — price pierces the prior candle's high or low but closes back beyond the midpoint, trapping breakout traders and fuelling the reversal.
▶ WHAT YOU GET
• Lime up-arrow for longs, red down-arrow for shorts, printed at the signal bar.
• Popup alerts the moment a signal fires on the current symbol and timeframe.
• Fully adjustable: trend lookback, minimum wick-to-body ratio, minimum body size, reward:risk.
• Works on any symbol and timeframe — forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks.
▶ TESTED, NOT PROMISED
In a 2-year daily backtest across 17 markets (Brazilian blue-chips, gold, Bitcoin) the signal averaged a 42.5% hit rate over 510 setups with a positive aggregate return, strongest on BTCUSD, CPLE3, SANB11. These are historical study numbers — markets change and no indicator guarantees profit. Use it as a decision aid alongside your own risk management.
▶ RECOMMENDED USE
Combine with your trend and level context, size positions to a fixed risk per trade, and let the plotted stop and target discipline your exits.
▶ FAMILY
Part of the NemoSystems toolkit — check my profile for StatGuard, Order Blocks, Apex Trend, Market Structure and more.
Educational tool. Not financial advice. Past behaviour does not guarantee future results.