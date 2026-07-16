Nemo Apex Trend Analyzer Non Repaint Bias

Trend, volatility and timing in one clean read. Every trend trader juggles the same three questions: which way is the market leaning, is price overstretched, and where would a sensible stop go? Apex Trend Analyzer answers all three on a single chart — with a non-repainting arrow that marks the exact bar where conditions aligned.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

TREND DIRECTION — read from a fast/slow moving-average relationship (EMA or SMA, fully selectable). Always visible, never ambiguous.

— read from a fast/slow moving-average relationship (EMA or SMA, fully selectable). Always visible, never ambiguous. VOLATILITY CONTEXT — a Bollinger envelope around price shows stretch versus the mean, so you stop buying tops and selling bottoms of the range.

— a Bollinger envelope around price shows stretch versus the mean, so you stop buying tops and selling bottoms of the range. NON-REPAINTING BUY/SELL ARROW — printed when trend and conditions align. Once the bar closes, the arrow NEVER moves or disappears. What you see in history is what you would have seen live.

— printed when trend and conditions align. Once the bar closes, the arrow NEVER moves or disappears. What you see in history is what you would have seen live. ATR-BASED REFERENCE LEVELS — suggested stop-loss and take-profit distances computed from current volatility, so your risk framing adapts to the market instead of being a fixed guess.

— suggested stop-loss and take-profit distances computed from current volatility, so your risk framing adapts to the market instead of being a fixed guess. INFORMATION PANEL — current signal, entry, ATR-based SL/TP and trend state, all in one corner.

▶ KEY FEATURES

Non-repainting by design — we consider repainting arrows a form of deception, and we refuse to ship one.

Every module is configurable: MA periods and type, Bollinger length and deviation, ATR settings.

Auditable logic — you can understand exactly why every arrow printed. No black box.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Light on CPU — suitable for multiple charts.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Fast/slow MA periods and MA type (EMA/SMA).

Bollinger length and deviation.

ATR period, SL multiplier, TP multiplier.

Panel position and full color scheme.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Trade in the direction the trend module shows. Use the Bollinger context to avoid chasing overextended price. When an arrow prints, you have alignment — apply your own final judgment. Use the ATR-based SL/TP as a volatility-aware starting point for your risk plan.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. Apex is a decision-support tool built to add structure and discipline to your entries — not a signal-selling scheme. The reference levels are context, not financial advice, and it makes no profit claim. You decide the trade. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Pair it with Nemo Choppy Market Filter to stay out of ranges and Nemo StatGuard to avoid abnormal volatility. See our profile for the full toolkit.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.