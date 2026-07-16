Nemo Apex Trend Analyzer Non Repaint Bias

Trend, volatility and timing in one clean read. Every trend trader juggles the same three questions: which way is the market leaning, is price overstretched, and where would a sensible stop go? Apex Trend Analyzer answers all three on a single chart — with a non-repainting arrow that marks the exact bar where conditions aligned.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

  • TREND DIRECTION — read from a fast/slow moving-average relationship (EMA or SMA, fully selectable). Always visible, never ambiguous.
  • VOLATILITY CONTEXT — a Bollinger envelope around price shows stretch versus the mean, so you stop buying tops and selling bottoms of the range.
  • NON-REPAINTING BUY/SELL ARROW — printed when trend and conditions align. Once the bar closes, the arrow NEVER moves or disappears. What you see in history is what you would have seen live.
  • ATR-BASED REFERENCE LEVELS — suggested stop-loss and take-profit distances computed from current volatility, so your risk framing adapts to the market instead of being a fixed guess.
  • INFORMATION PANEL — current signal, entry, ATR-based SL/TP and trend state, all in one corner.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • Non-repainting by design — we consider repainting arrows a form of deception, and we refuse to ship one.
  • Every module is configurable: MA periods and type, Bollinger length and deviation, ATR settings.
  • Auditable logic — you can understand exactly why every arrow printed. No black box.
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Light on CPU — suitable for multiple charts.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Fast/slow MA periods and MA type (EMA/SMA).
  • Bollinger length and deviation.
  • ATR period, SL multiplier, TP multiplier.
  • Panel position and full color scheme.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Trade in the direction the trend module shows.
  2. Use the Bollinger context to avoid chasing overextended price.
  3. When an arrow prints, you have alignment — apply your own final judgment.
  4. Use the ATR-based SL/TP as a volatility-aware starting point for your risk plan.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. Apex is a decision-support tool built to add structure and discipline to your entries — not a signal-selling scheme. The reference levels are context, not financial advice, and it makes no profit claim. You decide the trade. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Pair it with Nemo Choppy Market Filter to stay out of ranges and Nemo StatGuard to avoid abnormal volatility. See our profile for the full toolkit.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Where the stops are. Why does price so often spike just beyond an obvious high — and then reverse? Because that is where the orders sit. Clusters of stops above Equal Highs and below Equal Lows are pools of liquidity, and price is frequently drawn to them before the real move. This indicator maps those pools automatically, so you anticipate the sweep instead of being the sweep. WHAT IT DOES The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows and marks the clustered reference levels where liquidity
Nemo Shadow Trap Reversal Exhaustion Wick Arrows
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Shadow Trap Reversal — reversal arrows from exhaustion wicks and false breaks Most reversals leave the same fingerprint: the crowd pushes one last time, gets trapped, and price snaps back. Shadow Trap Reversal finds that fingerprint automatically and drops a clean arrow on your chart — no repainting on closed bars, no clutter. TWO PROVEN SIGNALS IN ONE TOOL • Exhaustion Wick — after a directional run of several candles, a bar rejects the trend with a wick longer than half its body and closes t
Nemo Channel Rider RSI Adaptive Pullback Buys
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index. THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY 1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in
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