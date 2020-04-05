GoldHawk Sniper Scalper

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper — Precision M1 Gold Entries, Zero Guesswork

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M1 timeframe. It was built around one core principle: a sniper doesn't fire at every movement — it waits for the perfect shot. GoldHawk applies that same discipline to Gold trading, refusing to enter on noise, and striking only when trend, momentum, and confirmation all align.

How GoldHawk Reads the Market

Every entry passes through a three-layer confirmation stack before a single trade is placed:

  1. Trend Filter (EMA 9/21): GoldHawk first establishes market direction using a fast/slow EMA cross structure, filtering out choppy, directionless price action before anything else is considered.
  2. Momentum Trigger (MACD 12/26/9): Once trend is established, GoldHawk watches for a live MACD cross in the direction of that trend — this is the actual trigger moment, timed to catch the move as it begins, not after it's already run.
  3. Strength Confirmation (RSI 14): Before firing, RSI must confirm genuine directional strength (55+ for buys, 45- for sells), filtering out weak or exhausted signals that look good on EMA/MACD alone but lack real conviction.

Only when all three agree does GoldHawk take the shot. This is what separates it from typical M1 EAs that fire on a single indicator crossing a line.

Adaptive Firing Modes: Sniper vs. Burst

Gold doesn't move the same way every session. GoldHawk adapts its behavior using an ADX-based momentum read:

  • Sniper Mode (low/normal volatility): GoldHawk takes a single, high-precision trade and waits. No overtrading, no chasing.
  • Burst Mode (strong trending momentum, ADX threshold breached): When GoldHawk detects a genuine momentum expansion, it's permitted to fire additional confirmed entries in succession — capturing more of a strong directional move rather than leaving profit on the table after just one trade. This is fully capped by your MaxOpenTrades setting, so exposure never runs away from you, and a minimum bar-spacing rule prevents entries from stacking on top of each other in the same instant.

Built to Protect Profit, Not Just Chase It

  • Tight Take Profit: Configured for fast in-and-out M1 scalping — GoldHawk isn't trying to catch the whole move on one ticket, it's built to bank fast, repeatable wins.
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop-Loss: Once a trade moves into profit past your trigger distance, GoldHawk automatically trails the stop behind price at your configured distance and step. This locks in gains as the move continues and protects you from full round-trip losses on winning trades — no manual management required.
  • Hard Position Cap: No matter how strong the momentum, GoldHawk will never exceed your configured maximum simultaneous trades — risk stays bounded even during aggressive burst-mode sessions.

Full Transparency, Live On Your Chart

GoldHawk runs a professional on-chart dashboard so you always know exactly what it's thinking — live trend state, RSI reading, momentum classification (Sniper vs Burst), current signal status, and open trade count versus your cap. Nothing is hidden inside the code; you watch every decision unfold in real time.

Who This Is For

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper is built for traders who want disciplined, rules-based Gold scalping without babysitting the charts — it does the watching, the waiting, and the firing, while you keep full control over risk through simple, clearly-labeled input parameters (TP, SL, trailing distance/step, max trades, and confirmation sensitivity).

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — broker suffix supported (e.g. XAUUSD.m)
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Recommended: low-spread ECN/Raw account, VPS for 24/5 uptime

GoldHawk doesn't trade more. It trades smarter — and only when the shot is clean.


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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
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5 (7)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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