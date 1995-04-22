GoldHawk Sniper Scalper

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper — Precision M1 Gold Entries, Zero Guesswork

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M1 timeframe. It was built around one core principle: a sniper doesn't fire at every movement — it waits for the perfect shot. GoldHawk applies that same discipline to Gold trading, refusing to enter on noise, and striking only when trend, momentum, and confirmation all align.

How GoldHawk Reads the Market

Every entry passes through a three-layer confirmation stack before a single trade is placed:

  1. Trend Filter (EMA 9/21): GoldHawk first establishes market direction using a fast/slow EMA cross structure, filtering out choppy, directionless price action before anything else is considered.
  2. Momentum Trigger (MACD 12/26/9): Once trend is established, GoldHawk watches for a live MACD cross in the direction of that trend — this is the actual trigger moment, timed to catch the move as it begins, not after it's already run.
  3. Strength Confirmation (RSI 14): Before firing, RSI must confirm genuine directional strength (55+ for buys, 45- for sells), filtering out weak or exhausted signals that look good on EMA/MACD alone but lack real conviction.

Only when all three agree does GoldHawk take the shot. This is what separates it from typical M1 EAs that fire on a single indicator crossing a line.

Adaptive Firing Modes: Sniper vs. Burst

Gold doesn't move the same way every session. GoldHawk adapts its behavior using an ADX-based momentum read:

  • Sniper Mode (low/normal volatility): GoldHawk takes a single, high-precision trade and waits. No overtrading, no chasing.
  • Burst Mode (strong trending momentum, ADX threshold breached): When GoldHawk detects a genuine momentum expansion, it's permitted to fire additional confirmed entries in succession — capturing more of a strong directional move rather than leaving profit on the table after just one trade. This is fully capped by your MaxOpenTrades setting, so exposure never runs away from you, and a minimum bar-spacing rule prevents entries from stacking on top of each other in the same instant.

Built to Protect Profit, Not Just Chase It

  • Tight Take Profit: Configured for fast in-and-out M1 scalping — GoldHawk isn't trying to catch the whole move on one ticket, it's built to bank fast, repeatable wins.
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop-Loss: Once a trade moves into profit past your trigger distance, GoldHawk automatically trails the stop behind price at your configured distance and step. This locks in gains as the move continues and protects you from full round-trip losses on winning trades — no manual management required.
  • Hard Position Cap: No matter how strong the momentum, GoldHawk will never exceed your configured maximum simultaneous trades — risk stays bounded even during aggressive burst-mode sessions.

Full Transparency, Live On Your Chart

GoldHawk runs a professional on-chart dashboard so you always know exactly what it's thinking — live trend state, RSI reading, momentum classification (Sniper vs Burst), current signal status, and open trade count versus your cap. Nothing is hidden inside the code; you watch every decision unfold in real time.

Who This Is For

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper is built for traders who want disciplined, rules-based Gold scalping without babysitting the charts — it does the watching, the waiting, and the firing, while you keep full control over risk through simple, clearly-labeled input parameters (TP, SL, trailing distance/step, max trades, and confirmation sensitivity).

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — broker suffix supported (e.g. XAUUSD.m)
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Recommended: low-spread ECN/Raw account, VPS for 24/5 uptime

GoldHawk doesn't trade more. It trades smarter — and only when the shot is clean.


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道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
EMA sniper
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
EMA Sniper Pro — Triple EMA Crossover Expert Advisor with RR Trailing Stop and Drawdown Protection EMA Sniper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built entirely on Exponential Moving Average crossovers and candle close confirmation. The strategy is transparent, rule-based, and free of complex indicators, neural networks, or martingale mechanics. Every trade decision follows a strict logical sequence that can be audited, backtested, and understood without ambiguity. The goal is to capture
ICT Silver Bullet Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT SILVER BULLET Pro   is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built around the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. It is designed for traders who operate within institutional frameworks and need precision timing tools overlaid directly on their charts. The indicator maps the three major trading sessions — London, New York, and Asian — as shaded kill zone boxes on the chart, each with its own high, low, and midpoint levels drawn as dotted reference lines. These levels update in real
FREE
Omega Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Omega Zones Pro - Indicator Description Overview Omega Zones Pro is a professional Support and Resistance indicator that automatically detects and displays price zones on your chart. It helps traders identify key levels where price is likely to react. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price data to find swing highs and swing lows. It then groups nearby price levels into zones and rates their strength based on how many times price has reacted to them. Key Features Automatic Zone Dete
FREE
ICT Oracle PRO
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ICT Oracle PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on authentic Inner Circle Trader concepts. Unlike many EAs that claim to use ICT but rely on simple moving average crossovers or forced synthetic signals, this EA implements genuine ICT detection logic including Fair Value Gaps with three-candle gap validation, Order Blocks identified as the last candle before an impulsive move, Breaker Blocks that form when price breaks through an Order Block, and proper market structure analysis with
Candle Dominance Index
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Candle Dominance Index (CDI) is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals the true conviction behind every candle — not just direction, but how hard bulls or bears dominated the full price range. Most traders look at candle color and size. CDI goes deeper. It measures the ratio of the candle body to the total wick range, giving you an instant read on whether the move was decisive or weak. A tall green bar means bulls closed near the high — genuine strength. A tall red bar me
TrendGate RSI Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
TrendGate RSI Signal is a precision multi-timeframe indicator that combines a Daily trend filter with H1 RSI momentum crossovers to deliver clean, high-probability trade signals — without repainting. Key Features: Daily Trend Filter : Uses EMA(50) on the Daily timeframe to establish a clear bullish or bearish market bias H1 RSI Crossover Entries : Detects RSI(14) crosses above 35 (buy) or below 65 (sell) on confirmed, closed H1 candles only Trend-Aligned Signals Only : Automatically filters out
BreakEdge US30
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
BreakEdge US30 is a fully automated breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It captures the high-momentum price expansion that follows the New York session open by placing a buy stop and sell stop bracket above and below the current price, then manages the winning trade automatically while cancelling the losing side. STRATEGY At the start of each session window, BreakEdge places a dual pending order bracket — a buy stop above the ask and a sell
GoldSwing Structure Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldSwing Structure Trader is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional-grade market structure analysis. This EA implements a disciplined swing trading approach that identifies trend direction on the Daily timeframe, executes trades on the H4 timeframe, and uses the H1 timeframe strictly for entry confirmation. The core trading logic is built around accurate detection of market structure including Higher Highs, Higher Low
Account Lens
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Account Lens is a professional-grade account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4 that transforms the way traders stay informed about their account health during live sessions. Instead of squinting at the tiny account toolbar at the bottom of your terminal or switching windows mid-trade to check your numbers, Account Lens opens a fully independent, dedicated popup chart window that expands to fill your screen and displays your six most critical account metrics in giant, ultra-readable text — Ba
H4 Gold Fortress
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
ICT Liquidity Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT Liquidity Zones Pro – FVG, PDH/PDL, Session & Smart Money Levels Product Overview ICT Liquidity Zones Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional trading concepts derived from the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This tool provides traders with a comprehensive suite of liquidity detection, fair value gap analysis, session mapping, and market structure tools typically used by institutional traders. Key Features Supply and Demand Zones The
MTF Liquidity Radar
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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