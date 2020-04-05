GoldHawk Sniper Scalper

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper — Precision M1 Gold Entries, Zero Guesswork

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M1 timeframe. It was built around one core principle: a sniper doesn't fire at every movement — it waits for the perfect shot. GoldHawk applies that same discipline to Gold trading, refusing to enter on noise, and striking only when trend, momentum, and confirmation all align.

How GoldHawk Reads the Market

Every entry passes through a three-layer confirmation stack before a single trade is placed:

  1. Trend Filter (EMA 9/21): GoldHawk first establishes market direction using a fast/slow EMA cross structure, filtering out choppy, directionless price action before anything else is considered.
  2. Momentum Trigger (MACD 12/26/9): Once trend is established, GoldHawk watches for a live MACD cross in the direction of that trend — this is the actual trigger moment, timed to catch the move as it begins, not after it's already run.
  3. Strength Confirmation (RSI 14): Before firing, RSI must confirm genuine directional strength (55+ for buys, 45- for sells), filtering out weak or exhausted signals that look good on EMA/MACD alone but lack real conviction.

Only when all three agree does GoldHawk take the shot. This is what separates it from typical M1 EAs that fire on a single indicator crossing a line.

Adaptive Firing Modes: Sniper vs. Burst

Gold doesn't move the same way every session. GoldHawk adapts its behavior using an ADX-based momentum read:

  • Sniper Mode (low/normal volatility): GoldHawk takes a single, high-precision trade and waits. No overtrading, no chasing.
  • Burst Mode (strong trending momentum, ADX threshold breached): When GoldHawk detects a genuine momentum expansion, it's permitted to fire additional confirmed entries in succession — capturing more of a strong directional move rather than leaving profit on the table after just one trade. This is fully capped by your MaxOpenTrades setting, so exposure never runs away from you, and a minimum bar-spacing rule prevents entries from stacking on top of each other in the same instant.

Built to Protect Profit, Not Just Chase It

  • Tight Take Profit: Configured for fast in-and-out M1 scalping — GoldHawk isn't trying to catch the whole move on one ticket, it's built to bank fast, repeatable wins.
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop-Loss: Once a trade moves into profit past your trigger distance, GoldHawk automatically trails the stop behind price at your configured distance and step. This locks in gains as the move continues and protects you from full round-trip losses on winning trades — no manual management required.
  • Hard Position Cap: No matter how strong the momentum, GoldHawk will never exceed your configured maximum simultaneous trades — risk stays bounded even during aggressive burst-mode sessions.

Full Transparency, Live On Your Chart

GoldHawk runs a professional on-chart dashboard so you always know exactly what it's thinking — live trend state, RSI reading, momentum classification (Sniper vs Burst), current signal status, and open trade count versus your cap. Nothing is hidden inside the code; you watch every decision unfold in real time.

Who This Is For

GoldHawk Sniper Scalper is built for traders who want disciplined, rules-based Gold scalping without babysitting the charts — it does the watching, the waiting, and the firing, while you keep full control over risk through simple, clearly-labeled input parameters (TP, SL, trailing distance/step, max trades, and confirmation sensitivity).

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — broker suffix supported (e.g. XAUUSD.m)
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Recommended: low-spread ECN/Raw account, VPS for 24/5 uptime

GoldHawk doesn't trade more. It trades smarter — and only when the shot is clean.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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4.6 (10)
Experts
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