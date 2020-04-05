Pending Stop Pro EA MT5





Professional Pending-Stop Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5





Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a structured Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clear, visual, and controlled pending-stop trading system inside MetaTrader 5.





The EA is built around pending-stop style entries, professional chart visualization, multi-target trade planning, risk display, and several recovery management options. It is designed to help traders identify and manage planned breakout-style or continuation-style trade setups with clear entry, stop loss, and target levels shown directly on the chart.





The recommended market for this EA is Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the EA can also be tested on other MetaTrader 5 symbols supported by your broker.









Recommended Market





The main recommended symbol is:





XAUUSD / Gold





Recommended timeframe:





H1





Gold is the primary market focus because of its volatility, clean directional movement, and strong intraday expansion behavior. However, every broker has different spread, commission, tick value, execution quality, and symbol specifications, so users should always test the EA before live trading.









Supported Markets





Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 can be tested on different MetaTrader 5 instruments, including:





Forex Pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and other broker-supported currency pairs





Commodities:

XAUUSD, XAGUSD, USOIL, UKOIL and other available commodities





Indices:

US30, NASDAQ, SPX500, GER40, UK100 and other broker-supported indices





Crypto:

BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other crypto symbols available in MT5





Stocks:

Broker-supported stock CFDs and exchange symbols available in MetaTrader 5





Important: The EA can work on different instruments, but settings should be tested and adjusted according to the volatility and trading conditions of each symbol.









Main Trading Concept





Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 uses a pending-stop based approach. When a valid setup appears, the EA prepares the trade structure and displays the trading plan on the chart.





The EA can show:





Entry price

Stop Loss

TP1, TP2 and TP3 levels

Pending direction

Risk information

Risk-to-reward information

Signal status

Setup details

Trade zones

TP1 win-rate display when available





This makes the EA easier to understand because the trader can see what the system is planning before and during the trade.









Professional Chart Panel





The EA includes a clean visual panel that displays important information directly on the chart.





The panel may show:





Current symbol

Setup status

Buy/Sell pending state

Entry level

SL level

TP levels

Risk size

Risk-to-reward ratio

Signal reason

Setup quality information

TP1 win-rate information





This is useful for traders who prefer a visual trading system instead of a completely hidden black-box robot.









Signal and Trade Visualization





Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is designed to show trade zones clearly on the chart.





The chart display may include:





Pending signal box

Entry zone

Stop-loss zone

Target zones

Trade direction label

Risk/reward area

Signal information box

Current setup status





This helps the user understand the trade structure without manually calculating every level.









Recovery Management Options





The EA includes multiple recovery management modes. These options are designed to give the user flexibility in how losing sequences or recovery conditions are handled.





Available recovery concepts may include:





Standard Recovery

Balance Watermark Recovery

Trend Watermark Recovery

Data / Staircase Recovery

Other selectable recovery plans available in the EA inputs





Each recovery mode has a different behavior and risk profile. Users should test every recovery option in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.









Balance Watermark Recovery





Balance Watermark Recovery is designed to manage recovery using a balance-related reference. This mode is useful for traders who want the recovery process to follow a structured account-balance logic instead of random lot increases.





It is intended to keep the recovery process organized and measurable.









Trend Watermark Recovery





Trend Watermark Recovery is designed for users who want the recovery behavior to remain connected with directional market conditions.





This mode is useful when the trader wants the EA to consider the broader movement structure while managing recovery logic.









Data / Staircase Recovery





Data / Staircase Recovery is designed as a more step-based recovery style.





The purpose of this recovery style is to avoid uncontrolled behavior and keep the recovery process more structured over a sequence of trades.









Regime-Aware Trading Design





Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 has been developed with the idea that market behavior changes over time.





Gold, Forex, indices, and crypto do not move in the same way during every period. Markets can shift between trending, ranging, volatile, slow, expansion, and reversal conditions.





The EA is designed with a flexible structure so it can continue to be improved and refined as new market behavior is observed. This makes the product suitable for ongoing development and future updates.





The system is not built as a simple one-rule robot. It is designed as a structured pending-stop trading tool with visual confirmation, risk planning, and recovery control.









Why Pending Stop Pro EA MT5?





Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is designed for traders who want:





A professional pending-stop trading system

Clear chart-based signal visualization

Structured entry, SL and TP levels

Multiple TP planning

Risk and reward information on chart

Recovery management options

A system focused mainly on Gold / XAUUSD

A tool that can also be tested on Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and crypto

A clean interface suitable for manual monitoring and automated execution









Best Use Case





The recommended starting environment is:





Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: H1

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Testing mode: Strategy Tester before live use

Risk: Conservative starting lot or low risk percentage





After testing on Gold, users may also test the EA on other instruments such as US30, UK100, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD and other supported MT5 symbols.









How to Use





1. Attach the EA to the chart.

2. Use XAUUSD H1 as the recommended starting setup.

3. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

4. Select the preferred recovery mode from the input settings.

5. Adjust lot size and risk settings according to account size.

6. Run a Strategy Tester backtest before live trading.

7. Start with conservative settings.

8. Monitor the EA behavior and adjust settings according to symbol volatility.









Recommended Testing





Before live use, test the EA with:





Real ticks or high-quality tick data

Realistic spread

Broker commission settings

The same symbol you plan to trade

A long enough historical period

Conservative risk settings

Different recovery options

Different market conditions





Testing is especially important because Gold, indices, crypto and Forex pairs can behave very differently.









Important Risk Information





Trading involves risk. Automated trading systems can produce losses, especially during:





High volatility

News events

Low liquidity

Wide spreads

Fast market movement

Poor broker execution

Slippage

Abnormal market conditions





Recovery trading can increase risk if used aggressively. Users should understand the inputs and test all settings carefully before using the EA on a live account.





This product does not guarantee profit. Results can vary depending on broker conditions, market behavior, account type, leverage, spread, commission and selected settings.









Final Note





Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a professional pending-stop trading Expert Advisor with visual chart control, structured trade planning, multiple recovery options and a Gold-focused trading design.





The EA is recommended mainly for XAUUSD on H1, while also being flexible enough for testing on Forex pairs, commodities, indices, stocks and crypto symbols available in MetaTrader 5.