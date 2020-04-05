Pending Stop Pro EA Mt5

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5


Professional Pending-Stop Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a structured Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clear, visual, and controlled pending-stop trading system inside MetaTrader 5.

The EA is built around pending-stop style entries, professional chart visualization, multi-target trade planning, risk display, and several recovery management options. It is designed to help traders identify and manage planned breakout-style or continuation-style trade setups with clear entry, stop loss, and target levels shown directly on the chart.

The recommended market for this EA is Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the EA can also be tested on other MetaTrader 5 symbols supported by your broker.


Recommended Market

The main recommended symbol is:

XAUUSD / Gold

Recommended timeframe:

H1

Gold is the primary market focus because of its volatility, clean directional movement, and strong intraday expansion behavior. However, every broker has different spread, commission, tick value, execution quality, and symbol specifications, so users should always test the EA before live trading.


Supported Markets

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 can be tested on different MetaTrader 5 instruments, including:

Forex Pairs:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and other broker-supported currency pairs

Commodities:
XAUUSD, XAGUSD, USOIL, UKOIL and other available commodities

Indices:
US30, NASDAQ, SPX500, GER40, UK100 and other broker-supported indices

Crypto:
BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other crypto symbols available in MT5

Stocks:
Broker-supported stock CFDs and exchange symbols available in MetaTrader 5

Important: The EA can work on different instruments, but settings should be tested and adjusted according to the volatility and trading conditions of each symbol.


Main Trading Concept

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 uses a pending-stop based approach. When a valid setup appears, the EA prepares the trade structure and displays the trading plan on the chart.

The EA can show:

Entry price
Stop Loss
TP1, TP2 and TP3 levels
Pending direction
Risk information
Risk-to-reward information
Signal status
Setup details
Trade zones
TP1 win-rate display when available

This makes the EA easier to understand because the trader can see what the system is planning before and during the trade.


Professional Chart Panel

The EA includes a clean visual panel that displays important information directly on the chart.

The panel may show:

Current symbol
Setup status
Buy/Sell pending state
Entry level
SL level
TP levels
Risk size
Risk-to-reward ratio
Signal reason
Setup quality information
TP1 win-rate information

This is useful for traders who prefer a visual trading system instead of a completely hidden black-box robot.


Signal and Trade Visualization

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is designed to show trade zones clearly on the chart.

The chart display may include:

Pending signal box
Entry zone
Stop-loss zone
Target zones
Trade direction label
Risk/reward area
Signal information box
Current setup status

This helps the user understand the trade structure without manually calculating every level.


Recovery Management Options

The EA includes multiple recovery management modes. These options are designed to give the user flexibility in how losing sequences or recovery conditions are handled.

Available recovery concepts may include:

Standard Recovery
Balance Watermark Recovery
Trend Watermark Recovery
Data / Staircase Recovery
Other selectable recovery plans available in the EA inputs

Each recovery mode has a different behavior and risk profile. Users should test every recovery option in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.


Balance Watermark Recovery

Balance Watermark Recovery is designed to manage recovery using a balance-related reference. This mode is useful for traders who want the recovery process to follow a structured account-balance logic instead of random lot increases.

It is intended to keep the recovery process organized and measurable.


Trend Watermark Recovery

Trend Watermark Recovery is designed for users who want the recovery behavior to remain connected with directional market conditions.

This mode is useful when the trader wants the EA to consider the broader movement structure while managing recovery logic.


Data / Staircase Recovery

Data / Staircase Recovery is designed as a more step-based recovery style.

The purpose of this recovery style is to avoid uncontrolled behavior and keep the recovery process more structured over a sequence of trades.


Regime-Aware Trading Design

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 has been developed with the idea that market behavior changes over time.

Gold, Forex, indices, and crypto do not move in the same way during every period. Markets can shift between trending, ranging, volatile, slow, expansion, and reversal conditions.

The EA is designed with a flexible structure so it can continue to be improved and refined as new market behavior is observed. This makes the product suitable for ongoing development and future updates.

The system is not built as a simple one-rule robot. It is designed as a structured pending-stop trading tool with visual confirmation, risk planning, and recovery control.


Why Pending Stop Pro EA MT5?

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is designed for traders who want:

A professional pending-stop trading system
Clear chart-based signal visualization
Structured entry, SL and TP levels
Multiple TP planning
Risk and reward information on chart
Recovery management options
A system focused mainly on Gold / XAUUSD
A tool that can also be tested on Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and crypto
A clean interface suitable for manual monitoring and automated execution


Best Use Case

The recommended starting environment is:

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: H1
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Testing mode: Strategy Tester before live use
Risk: Conservative starting lot or low risk percentage

After testing on Gold, users may also test the EA on other instruments such as US30, UK100, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD and other supported MT5 symbols.


How to Use

1. Attach the EA to the chart.
2. Use XAUUSD H1 as the recommended starting setup.
3. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
4. Select the preferred recovery mode from the input settings.
5. Adjust lot size and risk settings according to account size.
6. Run a Strategy Tester backtest before live trading.
7. Start with conservative settings.
8. Monitor the EA behavior and adjust settings according to symbol volatility.


Recommended Testing

Before live use, test the EA with:

Real ticks or high-quality tick data
Realistic spread
Broker commission settings
The same symbol you plan to trade
A long enough historical period
Conservative risk settings
Different recovery options
Different market conditions

Testing is especially important because Gold, indices, crypto and Forex pairs can behave very differently.


Important Risk Information

Trading involves risk. Automated trading systems can produce losses, especially during:

High volatility
News events
Low liquidity
Wide spreads
Fast market movement
Poor broker execution
Slippage
Abnormal market conditions

Recovery trading can increase risk if used aggressively. Users should understand the inputs and test all settings carefully before using the EA on a live account.

This product does not guarantee profit. Results can vary depending on broker conditions, market behavior, account type, leverage, spread, commission and selected settings.


Final Note

Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a professional pending-stop trading Expert Advisor with visual chart control, structured trade planning, multiple recovery options and a Gold-focused trading design.

The EA is recommended mainly for XAUUSD on H1, while also being flexible enough for testing on Forex pairs, commodities, indices, stocks and crypto symbols available in MetaTrader 5.
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Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
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5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.77 (52)
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Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
Индикаторы
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
Gold Dominator Pro
Arslan Rouf
Эксперты
Gold Dominator Pro MT5 Overview Gold Dominator Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants like XAUUSDm. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine. It checks market direction, volatility, spread conditions, trade timing, and internal signal quality before opening a trade. The purpose of the EA is to provide organized automated trade execution for Gold with configurable risk and trade manag
Quantum Observation Engine
Arslan Rouf
Индикаторы
Quantum Observation Engine Quantum Observation Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for visual market observation and manual decision support. The indicator helps traders read current market conditions through a clean panel and structure-based visual information. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is not an Expert Advisor and it does not provide automatic trading execution. Overview Quantum Observation Engine focuses on market state analysis. It observes recent candle beha
FREE
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5
Arslan Rouf
Утилиты
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to bring selected Binance USDT-M Futures symbols into MT5 for charting, analysis, and indicator-based workflows. With this product, you can load Binance Futures symbols, including altcoin futures, directly into MetaTrader 5 even if your broker does not offer those markets. Once loaded, you can open the generated charts in MT5, apply your indicators, use your templates, and analyze Binance Futures pri
FREE
Gold Future Engine EA
Arslan Rouf
Эксперты
Gold Future Engine EA MT5 Overview Gold Future Engine EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine with market condition checks, volatility filters, spread control, lot management, and configurable trade protection settings. It is developed mainly for Gold trading on the H4 timeframe. The system is intended for users who want an automated Gold tradin
Pending Stop Pro MT5
Arslan Rouf
Индикаторы
Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator Professional Pending-Stop Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator is a visual trading tool designed to display structured pending-stop style signals directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is created for traders who want a clear chart-based signal system with entry levels, stop-loss levels, target zones, signal status, and professional visual guidance without automatic trade execution. The recommended market is Gold / XAUUSD
AR Gold Force Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
Эксперты
AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5 AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions. The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1. Main Concept Gold can move
AR Gold AI Matrix EA MT5
Arslan Rouf
Эксперты
AR Gold AI Matrix EA AR Gold AI Matrix EA is a two-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines two independent trading engines named Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus. Each engine has its own market analysis process, trade identification, fixed lot setting, and position management structure. The engines can operate together or individually. A user can enable one engine or both engines according to the preferred trading setup. AI Architecture
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