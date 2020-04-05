Aurum Prime MT5

Aurum Prime – XAUUSD M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

PUBLIC LIVE SIGNAL / LIVE MONITORING

A public MQL5 Live Signal is available for Aurum Prime:


The live signal can be used as an additional transparency reference for observing real-market activity, account behavior, trading frequency, drawdown periods, position management and overall performance development over time.

The signal is provided for monitoring and informational purposes only. Live signal statistics, screenshots, historical results, monitoring data and account performance do not guarantee future results.

Actual results may differ between users due to broker conditions, spreads, slippage, commissions, execution quality, account type, leverage, liquidity, symbol specifications, platform settings and other trading environment factors.


LAUNCH PRICE INFORMATION

The launch price starts at 199 USD.

The product price is planned to increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases.

This means that early users can access Aurum Prime at a lower introductory price before the next price level is reached.

The current product price is always the price displayed on the official MQL5 Market product page.


PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Aurum Prime is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

The EA is designed to analyze the gold market using a proprietary internal decision model, multi-timeframe market context, volatility conditions, trend structure and trade-quality filters.

Aurum Prime focuses on disciplined execution, controlled exposure and automatic trade management without requiring manual signal decisions from the user.

The system includes an internal ONNX-based filtering layer designed to improve trade selection quality under selected market conditions.

The exact entry logic, internal thresholds, model structure and strategy formulas are not publicly disclosed in order to protect the trading methodology.


PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aurum Prime is built for traders who want a structured and automated approach to gold trading.

The EA monitors market conditions, waits for selected trading environments and opens positions only when its internal conditions are met.

The system is not designed to trade randomly or continuously. It uses several internal confirmation layers before allowing a trade setup.

Once a position is opened, the EA manages it automatically using predefined protection and dynamic position management rules.

Aurum Prime can be used by traders who prefer automatic execution, limited manual intervention and a strategy focused on one main market: gold / XAUUSD.


MAIN FEATURES

Designed for XAUUSD

The EA is prepared mainly for gold trading and should be used on XAUUSD or the broker’s equivalent gold symbol.


M15 Trading Logic

The recommended chart timeframe is M15. The EA also uses additional internal market context, but the user should attach it to the M15 chart.


Proprietary Signal Selection

Aurum Prime uses an internal decision engine to evaluate trend behavior, volatility, session conditions and trade quality before opening a position.


ONNX-Based Trade Filtering

The EA includes an internal ONNX-based filtering component designed to support trade-quality selection and reduce exposure to weaker market conditions.


Multi-Timeframe Market Context

The EA does not rely on a single chart view only. It checks broader market structure and confirmation conditions before allowing selected trade setups.


Basket-Aware Trade Management

The system is designed for hedging accounts and may manage multiple positions as part of its internal trade structure.


Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Every trade is opened with protective levels according to the EA’s internal rules.


Dynamic Stop Management

The EA may adjust Stop Loss levels when market movement becomes favorable.


Spread and Execution Filters

Aurum Prime includes trading-environment checks designed to avoid unsuitable execution conditions.


Fixed Lot or Auto Lot

The user can choose between manual fixed lot trading and automatic lot adjustment based on account size and the selected risk level.


Simple User Configuration

The EA is intentionally simple to configure. Most of the strategy logic is built into the system, while the user controls only the most important risk-related settings.


RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum deposit: 500 USD

Recommended leverage: from 1:100, preferably 1:500

Trading mode: Hedging

Account type: ECN

Recommended default mode: Auto Lot enabled

Recommended risk level: Normal

VPS: Recommended

Execution: Low spread and fast order execution recommended

Platform: MetaTrader 5

For best operation, use the EA on a stable VPS with a low-spread ECN account.

Broker conditions such as spread, slippage, commission, liquidity and symbol specification may affect the final results.


INPUT PARAMETERS

Fixed_Lot

Manual lot size used by the EA when Auto_Lot is disabled.

Recommended starting value for conservative fixed-lot testing on a 500 USD account: 0.01.


Auto_Lot

When enabled, the EA automatically calculates the trading volume based on account size and the selected risk level.


Risk_Level

Defines the exposure level used by Auto_Lot.

Available options:

Medium – conservative automatic lot scaling

Normal – standard automatic lot scaling

High_Risk – increased exposure

Very_High_Risk – aggressive exposure

Higher risk levels may increase both potential gains and potential losses.

Conservative settings are recommended before using higher exposure.


HOW TO USE

Attach Aurum Prime to one XAUUSD M15 chart.

Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

Use a hedging account, preferably ECN.

Recommended default configuration:

Auto_Lot = true

Risk_Level = Normal

Use Fixed_Lot = 0.01 only if you prefer conservative manual fixed-lot testing.

Run the EA on a stable VPS for continuous operation.

Test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.

Do not attach the EA to multiple charts of the same symbol unless you fully understand the effect on exposure.


IMPORTANT TRADING NOTES

Aurum Prime may open more than one position depending on its internal market model and current trading conditions.

A hedging account is recommended because the EA is designed to manage positions independently.

Trading on other symbols, other timeframes or unsuitable broker conditions may produce different results.

The EA does not remove market risk.

News events, sudden volatility, spread widening, slippage and execution delays may affect performance.

Users should always adjust lot size and risk settings according to their own account size and risk tolerance.


WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Aurum Prime may be suitable for traders who:

want to automate XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5,

prefer a system with limited manual configuration,

use a hedging ECN account,

want automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit and trade management,

understand that trading involves risk and that losses can occur,

are willing to test the EA before using it on a live account.


RECOMMENDED SETUP EXAMPLE

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Account type: ECN Hedging

Deposit: 500 USD or more

Leverage: 1:100 or higher, preferably 1:500

Lot mode: Auto Lot enabled

Risk level: Normal

VPS: Recommended

This setup is only a recommended starting point.

Users should adjust the configuration according to their account size, broker conditions and risk tolerance.


DISCLAIMER

Trading in financial markets involves risk.

Past performance, backtests, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data and historical results are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a software tool intended solely for informational, educational and research purposes.

It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management advice or a personal trading recommendation.

The EA may generate losses, including several Stop Loss trades in a row.

Such periods are part of the strategy’s risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is malfunctioning.

Results may vary depending on market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings and other trading environment factors.

The EA is provided on an “as is” basis.

The user is responsible for testing, configuration, risk management, account protection, platform settings and all trading decisions.

The product may be withdrawn from new sales or public listings at any time.

Users who have already purchased the product will retain access to their purchased copy through the MQL5 platform and terminal.
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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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