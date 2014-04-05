TrendFuze Pro

Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions

❌ Stop guessing the trend

❌ Stop reacting to conflicting indicators



✅ Trade with clarity, structure, and confirmation

💡 Not sure yet? Use the 1-Month Rent option to test TrendFuze Pro before purchasing the unlimited license.

🧠 What Is TrendFuze Pro?

TrendFuze Pro is a premium manual trading dashboard designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and clarity in real time.

Most traders lose money because they:

Enter too late

Trade against the trend

React to incomplete or conflicting signals

TrendFuze Pro eliminates this confusion by fusing higher-timeframe trend direction with precise entry momentum, while actively blocking false signals that trap retail traders.

🔥 How It Works – The Fusion Logic

TrendFuze Pro uses a strict 3-Step Confirmation System:

1️⃣ Trend Bias (Big Picture)

Dynamic EMA analysis ensures you trade only in the dominant market direction .

2️⃣ Momentum Filter (Entry Timing)

Stochastic logic identifies optimal entry zones: • Oversold → Buy opportunities • Overbought → Sell opportunities

3️⃣ False Signal Blocker (Price Action Filter)

Even when trend and momentum align, the dashboard will display WAIT if the current candle contradicts the setup. This prevents chasing moves and catching falling knives.

🚦 How to Read the Dashboard

TrendFuze Pro uses a simple Traffic Light System:

🟢 GREEN – BUY NOW

Trend bullish + Momentum oversold + Bullish candle

🔴 RED – SELL NOW

Trend bearish + Momentum overbought + Bearish candle

⚫ DARK – WAITING

Market indecision or low-probability conditions

🟤 WARNING – PREPARE

Setup forming, waiting for candle confirmation

🚀 Key Features

Premium Dark Glass UI

Modern, non-intrusive interface suitable for any chart background.

Auto Timeframe Detection

Automatically adapts to your chart timeframe from M1 to Monthly.

Live Push Notifications

Instant alerts delivered directly to your mobile device.

PC Alerts

Sound and pop-up notifications for desktop trading.

Status Pulse

Live heartbeat indicator confirms the scanner is active and processing ticks.

⚙️ Customizable Settings

Trend timeframe (fixed or current)

Signal timeframe (fixed or current)

Alert controls (Push / Sound / Pop-ups)

Candle confirmation ON / OFF

Full control over EMA and Stochastic parameters

👤 Who Is This Tool For?

✔ Manual traders

✔ Price-action traders

✔ Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

✔ Traders who want confirmation, not automation

Not suitable for:

• Fully automated trading

• “Set & forget” systems

• Traders expecting guaranteed profits

💰 Purchase vs Rent – Choose What Fits You

🔓 Unlimited License – $69

Best for traders who want to use TrendFuze Pro as a long-term decision tool.

Best for traders who want to use TrendFuze Pro as a long-term decision tool.

🧪 1-Month Rent – $30

Ideal for testing the dashboard logic, alerts, and confirmation system on demo or live accounts.

Strongly recommended: New users should start with the Rent option to fully understand how the signals behave in real market conditions.

⚠️ Important Notice

TrendFuze Pro is a manual decision-support tool, not an automated trading system.

It does not open or close trades automatically. All trade execution and risk management remain the trader’s responsibility.

For best experience and understanding, use the Rent option before purchasing the unlimited license.

💡 Author Note

TrendFuze Pro was built to remove emotional decision-making and analysis overload. It does the analysis — you control the execution.

Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)

Professional Trader & Developer

💡 Pro Tip: Works perfectly alongside Ghost Trader Pro for professional manual execution with hidden SL/TP.