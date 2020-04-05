Catalyst News Trader PRO

Catalyst News Trader PRO v2.10
Dual-Engine News Reaction Expert Advisor for MT5

Catalyst News Trader PRO is a rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to trade around high-impact and medium-impact US economic news releases. The EA reads live data directly from the MQL5 Economic Calendar, automatically selects between two entry engines based on each event's impact level, and manages every resulting position with a configurable martingale Grid Strategy - no manual intervention required during the release.

Key Features
  • Dual-Engine Auto Strategy Selection (Straddle / Precision)
  • Live MQL5 Economic Calendar Integration
  • ATR-Based Dynamic Grid Spacing
  • Configurable Martingale Grid Recovery
  • Two-Stage Break-Even and Profit Trailing
  • Trailing Profit Lock on Grid Baskets
  • Triple Daily Circuit Breaker Risk System
  • Automatic Risk-Based Lot Sizing
  • Built-In Live Trading Dashboard
  • Designed for Gold, Indices, and USD Pairs
Operational Notes
Trade Frequency The EA only acts around scheduled US economic calendar events that pass the impact and instrument filters. It does not trade continuously or on chart-pattern signals.
News Events No manual intervention is required during high-impact economic news. The EA scans, times, and executes entries automatically.
Trading Philosophy Each event is routed to the entry method best suited to its impact level, then every resulting position is managed by the same Grid Strategy rather than a single fixed Stop Loss.

Entry Logic
Auto Strategy by Impact The EA reads each event's importance from the native MT5 Economic Calendar and automatically selects the engine - no manual switching required.
Engine 1: OCO Straddle Selected for high-impact events. Places a Buy Stop and Sell Stop ahead of the release at a pre-news price; the unfilled side is cancelled automatically once the other triggers.
Engine 2: News Outcome (Precision) Selected for medium-impact events. Waits for the actual data print, compares it to the forecast, and executes in the pre-set bias direction.

Risk Management
Grid Strategy (Martingale) Adds further same-direction positions as price moves against the initial entry, at a configurable lot multiplier and either fixed-point or ATR-based spacing, up to a maximum number of levels. Applies to positions opened by either engine.
Two-Stage Profit Protection A break-even guard moves the stop to entry plus a buffer once a trade shows initial profit. A second stage locks and trails larger profits as they develop.
Trailing Profit Lock Once a Grid basket's profit target is reached, the EA can trail the peak profit and close only on a defined give-back, instead of closing the instant the target is touched.
Max Spread Guard Reads live spread in real time; if it exceeds the configured maximum, the entry is not taken.
Triple Daily Circuit Breaker Trading is paused for the day if ANY of the following are reached: Daily Drawdown %, Max Trades Per Day, or a set number of consecutive losses.
Grid Emergency Stop An optional hard dollar loss limit on the recovery basket, independent of the daily circuit breakers.

Built-In Trading Dashboard
The on-chart dashboard displays live information directly on the chart, including:
  • Target news release and countdown timer
  • Session profit / loss
  • Current system state (Scanning / Active / Halted)
  • Active engine and current Grid level
Recommended Trading Conditions
Symbol Gold (XAUUSD), USD major pairs, US indices - any instrument sensitive to US economic data
Timeframe M1 or M5 (the EA runs on raw ticks and calendar timers, not chart candles)
Minimum Deposit $100 minimum; $500+ recommended for the Auto-Lot risk engine and Grid Strategy to size positions safely
Account Type Raw Spread / ECN broker (low spread recommended),Cent accounts supported
Execution Environment Low-latency VPS recommended for reliable execution around news timing

Important Notes
Broker Recommendation Use a reputable ECN or Raw Spread broker with consistently low trading costs and fast execution around news events.
Spread Requirements Lower spreads are strongly recommended. Wide spreads at the moment of release can affect entry quality and overall performance.
Backtesting This EA cannot be meaningfully backtested in the MT5 Strategy Tester, because it relies on a live Actual vs. Forecast data feed from the MT5 Economic Calendar. A minimal validation trade runs automatically in tester mode to satisfy MQL5 Market requirements only.
Demo Testing Recommended Test on a demo account first to verify behavior under your broker's actual spread, slippage, and execution conditions before trading live.
Broker Differences Live results may vary between brokers due to differences in spread, execution speed, slippage, and price feeds.
Risk Configuration Review and adjust lot sizing, Grid Strategy settings, and circuit breaker limits according to your account balance and risk tolerance before enabling live trading.
User Responsibility Default parameters are a starting configuration only. Every trader is responsible for reviewing settings appropriate to their own experience, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

Support
For help configuring Catalyst for a specific symbol or news event, or guidance on set files for a given account size, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Disclosure
Trading around high-impact news events carries significant risk, including slippage, widened spreads, and rapid price movement. The Grid Strategy (martingale) engine increases position size as price moves further against the initial entry, which can substantially increase drawdown and total exposure in a sustained trending move. It applies to both trading engines and should be sized deliberately for your account rather than left on default settings without review. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Developed by Mohd Feroze - Algorithmic Trading Developer
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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