Kuro225 EA

Limited launch price

The current price is reserved for the first 3 purchases only. Once these initial licenses are sold, the price is planned to increase to $225.

Kuro225 is currently undergoing forward testing, and its latest monitored activity can be reviewed directly from this product page.

Early users receive the same full version and all future product updates.


Kuro225 is a specialized Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the NI225 / Nikkei 225 index.

The system is built around a portfolio of weekday-based trading rules on the M5 timeframe. It evaluates the market at the opening of each new M5 candle and uses only closed candle data, helping to avoid repainting or lookahead behavior.

Kuro225 includes independent BUY and SELL logic and allows the user to choose between BUY only, SELL only, or both directions. The strategy does not rely on fixed take profit or stop loss levels by default. Instead, positions are managed with predefined time-based exits.

The EA was designed for traders who want a focused algorithmic approach for the Nikkei 225 index rather than a generic multi-symbol trading robot.

Main features:

  • Designed exclusively for NI225 / Nikkei 225

  • M5 timeframe strategy

  • Weekday-based portfolio logic

  • BUY only, SELL only, or BOTH trading modes

  • Uses closed candles only

  • Time-based exits

  • Optional spread filter

  • Magic number system for independent rule management

  • Suitable for backtesting and forward testing on MT5

Important:

Trading results can vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution quality, symbol specifications and account type. Please test the EA carefully in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.


  • Exclusive NI225 / Nikkei 225 Expert Advisor

  • Built for the M5 timeframe

  • Weekday portfolio strategy

  • Independent BUY and SELL rule sets

  • Selectable trading mode: BUY only, SELL only or BOTH

  • Uses closed candle data only

  • No fixed SL/TP by default; positions are closed by time

  • Optional spread control

  • Designed for MT5 Strategy Tester validation


Recommended settings:

Recommended symbol: NI225 / Nikkei 225
Recommended timeframe: M5
Recommended account type: Hedging account
Recommended test mode: Every tick based on real ticks, if available
Recommended first test: BUY only and SELL only separately before using BOTH mode
VPS: Recommended for live or demo forward testing


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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