NorthSlope EA

NorthSlope — AAPL H1 Trend-Following Expert Advisor

NorthSlope is a focused, long-only Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Apple Inc. (AAPL) on the H1 timeframe.

It is designed for traders who prefer patience, controlled exposure and clear rules over constant activity, aggressive recovery systems or excessive position accumulation.

NorthSlope does not attempt to trade every market movement. It waits for favourable bullish conditions, opens one controlled position and allows established trends room to develop.

Built for disciplined AAPL trend participation

NorthSlope follows a selective trend-following approach designed around one objective:

Participate in sustained bullish AAPL movements while keeping unsuccessful trades controlled.

The EA combines trend direction, momentum confirmation, volatility-aware protection and risk-based position sizing before opening a trade.

It does not use:

  • Grid trading
  • Martingale
  • Averaging down
  • Recovery baskets
  • Loss-based lot multiplication
  • Short positions
  • Multiple overlapping NorthSlope entries

Every trade is treated independently. A losing position is closed according to the strategy rules rather than being followed by additional exposure.

Why NorthSlope is different

Many automated systems attempt to create smooth historical results by adding more positions when the market moves against them.

NorthSlope takes the opposite approach.

It is built around:

  • One directional strategy
  • One managed position at a time
  • Predefined exposure
  • Volatility-based protection
  • Selective H1 entries
  • No recovery mechanics
  • No fixed trade duration
  • No forced profit target by default

The objective is not to achieve a high win rate.

NorthSlope is designed to accept controlled losing trades while allowing successful AAPL trends to generate larger movements when market conditions remain favourable.

This means the strategy may lose more trades than it wins and can experience consecutive losses. Its performance depends on the relationship between controlled losses and larger profitable trends.

Designed exclusively for Apple

NorthSlope is not a generic multi-asset robot.

It has been developed and tested primarily for:

Asset: Apple Inc.
Recommended symbol: AAPL or the broker’s equivalent
Timeframe: H1
Direction: Long only
Platform: MetaTrader 5

Depending on the broker, Apple may appear under names such as:

  • AAPL
  • AAPL.NAS
  • AAPL.OQ
  • AAPL.US
  • APPLE

The user must confirm that the selected MetaTrader 5 broker offers Apple with suitable contract specifications and historical data.

Using NorthSlope on unrelated assets or untested timeframes is not recommended.

How NorthSlope operates

NorthSlope evaluates completed H1 market data and waits for bullish trend conditions to become sufficiently aligned.

When a valid setup appears, the EA:

  1. Confirms the broader bullish structure.
  2. Checks that trend momentum remains favourable.
  3. Calculates the initial protective level using current volatility.
  4. Determines the position size according to the selected risk.
  5. Opens one long position.
  6. Manages the trade until the protective stop or strategy exit condition is reached.

NorthSlope does not close a trade simply because a fixed number of candles or hours has passed.

A position may remain open for an extended period while the bullish trend remains valid.

The exact internal entry logic and calibrated settings form part of the EA’s proprietary strategy.

Risk-based position sizing

NorthSlope calculates trading volume dynamically using:

  • Account equity
  • Selected risk percentage
  • Distance to the initial protective stop
  • Broker contract specifications
  • Minimum and maximum trading volume
  • Available margin

The standard configuration targets a nominal risk of approximately 0.5% of account equity per trade under normal execution conditions.

This is a target, not a guaranteed maximum loss.

Actual results may be affected by:

  • Overnight gaps
  • Slippage
  • Spread changes
  • Commissions
  • Swaps
  • Liquidity
  • Contract size
  • Broker execution
  • Minimum lot restrictions

Users should always verify the expected monetary exposure in Strategy Tester and on a demo account before enabling live trading.

Recommended account size: $10,000 or more

NorthSlope is designed primarily for accounts with sufficient capital to support stock contract specifications and risk-based position sizing.

Recommended minimum account size:

$10,000 USD or equivalent

Using NorthSlope with less capital is not recommended.

On smaller accounts, the broker’s minimum volume may prevent the EA from sizing positions accurately according to the selected risk. This can result in:

  • Exposure higher than intended
  • Rejected entries
  • Limited risk granularity
  • Greater impact from commissions and minimum contract sizes
  • Reduced ability to absorb consecutive losses

The exact capital requirement depends on the broker, leverage, Apple contract specification and minimum tradable volume.

A larger account does not eliminate risk, but it generally provides more flexibility for controlled position sizing.

Tested across multiple trading environments

NorthSlope has been evaluated using historical AAPL data from several MetaTrader 5 environments, including:

  • Darwinex
  • BlackBull Markets
  • Fusion Markets
  • IC Markets
  • FTMO demo infrastructure

The purpose of these tests was not to obtain identical figures on every platform.

Different brokers and trading environments may provide different:

  • Historical prices
  • H1 candle formation
  • Spreads
  • Commissions
  • Swaps
  • Contract sizes
  • Market sessions
  • Tick quality
  • Execution assumptions
  • Corporate-action handling

Despite these differences, the tested environments generally preserved the same core strategy behaviour:

  • Long-only AAPL trend participation
  • Rising historical balance curves
  • Controlled position exposure
  • Lower win rates combined with larger average winning trades
  • No grid, martingale or averaging down
  • Positive historical outcomes across the tested periods

These results do not guarantee that every broker, period or future market environment will be profitable.

Users should reproduce the test using their own broker data before making a decision.

Apple stock splits and historical data

Apple has completed several stock splits, including the 4-for-1 split in August 2020.

Some MetaTrader 5 brokers may represent these corporate actions incorrectly in historical data. A position opened using pre-split prices and closed using post-split prices may produce an artificial loss that does not reflect the real market event.

This is a data-representation issue rather than necessarily a strategy failure.

For more reliable testing:

  • Use split-adjusted historical data.
  • Review positions that remain open across corporate actions.
  • Begin the test after the relevant split when suitable data are unavailable.
  • Compare results across more than one broker.
  • Inspect individual trades rather than relying only on the final balance.

Backtest results may change substantially depending on how the broker handles historical stock adjustments.

Main features

  • Automated AAPL trading
  • H1 trend-following strategy
  • Long positions only
  • Selective momentum confirmation
  • Volatility-based initial protection
  • Equity-based position sizing
  • Strategy-based exits
  • One managed position at a time
  • No grid
  • No martingale
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery baskets
  • No short selling
  • No fixed trade duration
  • No fixed Take Profit by default
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Who NorthSlope is designed for

NorthSlope may be suitable for traders who:

  • Want automated exposure to AAPL trends
  • Prefer fewer, more selective trades
  • Understand that losing streaks are normal
  • Can tolerate inactive periods
  • Prefer controlled risk over recovery systems
  • Have an account of approximately $10,000 or more
  • Are willing to test the EA carefully before live use
  • Understand that backtest and live results may differ

NorthSlope may not be suitable for traders who expect:

  • Guaranteed returns
  • Profits every month
  • Constant trading activity
  • A very high win rate
  • No drawdown
  • Recovery after every losing trade
  • Identical results across every broker
  • Suitable position sizing on very small accounts

Recommended setup

For the intended operation:

  • Use MetaTrader 5.
  • Select the broker’s Apple symbol.
  • Use the H1 timeframe.
  • Confirm that automated trading is enabled.
  • Download sufficient historical data.
  • Review the contract size and minimum volume.
  • Test the EA in Strategy Tester.
  • Run it on a demo account before live deployment.
  • Use conservative risk.
  • Avoid changing multiple parameters without testing the new configuration.

A free demo can be evaluated in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before renting or purchasing NorthSlope.

Important notice

NorthSlope is an automated trading tool, not a guarantee of profitability.

Historical tests, simulated results, screenshots and monitored performance do not guarantee future outcomes.

The EA can experience:

  • Losing trades
  • Consecutive losses
  • Drawdowns
  • Negative periods
  • Long periods without entries
  • Different results between brokers
  • Differences between demo and live execution

Trading financial instruments involves risk and may result in the loss of capital.

Before using NorthSlope on a live account, test it thoroughly using the same broker, symbol, account conditions and settings intended for live trading.


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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (8)
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5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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