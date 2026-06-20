Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot

5

Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot is an automated trading system built around a self-adjusting analytical engine that continuously evaluates market behavior and adapts its internal parameters over time. Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) but compatible with other liquid symbols, it is optimized for the H1 timeframe.

Supported Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markets, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type
  • Timeframe: M15 & H1 (Recommended)
  • Strategy Type: Adaptive / Algorithmic / Trend-Following
  • Single Order Trading: Yes (1 position recommended)
  • Minimum Deposit: 200 USD for 0.01–0.10 lot
  • Maximum Positions: 1 (configurable)
  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Adaptive Analytical Engine The core of the system continuously runs a background evaluation process across a range of internal parameter configurations. Each configuration's historical performance is scored and weighted, allowing the EA to shift its sensitivity toward whichever settings have recently performed best. This weighting is recalculated on every new bar, so the system adjusts itself to changing market conditions without manual intervention or external optimization.

2. Position Control The EA manages a controlled number of simultaneous positions. It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage methods. Trade entries and exits are governed by ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit values calculated dynamically from current volatility. Reversal signals automatically close an existing position before opening one in the opposite direction.

3. Risk Handling Users can configure lot size and ATR multipliers for stop-loss/take-profit based on account size and risk tolerance. The EA includes pre-trade margin verification to avoid order rejections from insufficient funds, and a spread filter that blocks new entries during periods of abnormally wide spreads.

4. Multi-Stage Trailing System Once a position reaches a defined profit threshold, a 5-stage adaptive trailing stop activates automatically — progressing from breakeven, to ATR-based floating distance, to volatility-adaptive tightening, locking in gains progressively as the trade matures. A secondary profit-level trailing system steps the stop-loss up through a series of fixed profit milestones, with retracement-based protective exits.

5. Execution Module Verifies market session and spread conditions before sending any order. Includes automatic retry logic with broker-aware fallback handling to maintain reliable execution across different broker environments. Re-evaluates market conditions on every new bar before allowing a new entry or reversal.

6. On-Chart Dashboard A built-in panel displays live trend direction, current adaptive parameter state, trailing stop stage, and running trade statistics (win rate, profit factor, best/worst trade) directly on the chart.

How to Start

  1. Attach Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot to an XAUUSD H1 chart (or your preferred supported symbol).
  2. Set your preferred lot size, ATR multipliers, and risk parameters in the input parameters.
  3. Enable algo-trading in MetaTrader 5.
  4. The EA will begin monitoring and adapting according to its internal analytical engine.

For ECN brokers such as IC Markets, use a Raw Spread or True ECN account for best results. A VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Usage Notes Trading frequency may vary depending on market volatility and the current state of the adaptive engine — there can be periods of reduced activity while the system reweights toward newly favorable conditions. Results depend on broker execution quality, spreads, VPS stability, and overall market volatility. It is strongly recommended to test different configurations in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before deploying to a live account. A minimum account balance of 200 USD is required for safe operation at minimum lot size.


Отзывы 1
donPedrito
80
donPedrito 2026.07.21 21:17 
 

Intelligence Trading Robot, a unos días de ponerlo en operación, he observado que es un EA bastante consistente, de bajo riesgo y mucha efectividad, no hay casi necesidad de estarlo configurando y leyendo manuales engorrosos, este Bot en automático funciona, más adelante podré comentar mejor cuando obviamente tenga más tiempo funcionando.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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donPedrito
80
donPedrito 2026.07.21 21:17 
 

Intelligence Trading Robot, a unos días de ponerlo en operación, he observado que es un EA bastante consistente, de bajo riesgo y mucha efectividad, no hay casi necesidad de estarlo configurando y leyendo manuales engorrosos, este Bot en automático funciona, más adelante podré comentar mejor cuando obviamente tenga más tiempo funcionando.

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