Phoenix Strike is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention.

The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use martingale, grid recovery, or position averaging. Each trade stands alone with its own stop loss from the moment it is placed.

Discounted launch price. The price increases with every 5 copies sold. Final price $499.

How It Works

Phoenix Strike evaluates momentum conditions across a fast and slow smoothed signal line. When the lines align under the right market conditions, the EA places a trade with a volatility-adjusted stop loss calculated from the current ATR — so risk is always proportional to what the market is actually doing, not a fixed pip value.

Once a position is open, the EA monitors it on every tick. When profit reaches a defined threshold, the stop loss is moved to secure a portion of the gain. As the trade continues to develop, the stop follows the market at a set distance, locking in progressively more profit without closing the trade early. If price reverses to the protected level, the position exits cleanly with gains intact.

The system also includes optional confirmation filters that can be enabled to match different market environments — including a higher timeframe trend alignment check, a momentum strength condition, and a time-based session restriction. Each filter is independent and off by default.

Key Features

Fully automated from entry to exit — no manual management required

Volatility-adjusted stop loss using ATR — risk scales with market conditions

Tick-by-tick profit protection — gains are locked progressively as the trade develops

Optional higher timeframe trend filter — entries align with the broader market direction

Optional momentum strength filter — weak signals can be skipped automatically

Optional session filter — restrict trading to specific hours

One trade at a time — no stacking, no compounding exposure

Auto lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage — consistent risk on every trade

On-chart performance dashboard — balance, equity, open trades, win rate, profit factor, drawdown, and floating P&L at a glance

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Setup Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: Any major forex pair or index (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 recommended)

Timeframe: 5M to H1 recommended

Account type: Hedging or netting

Minimum recommended balance: 500 USD

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Input Parameters

Fast signal period

Slow signal period

ATR period — volatility measurement window

ATR multiplier — scales the dynamic stop loss distance

Risk-to-reward ratios — three configurable levels

Auto lot toggle

Risk percentage per trade

Fixed lot size (used when auto lot is off)

Minimum profit threshold to activate stop lock

Lock level — how many pips above entry the stop is secured

Trail activation threshold — profit level before trailing begins

Trail distance — how closely the stop follows the market (fixed pip mode)

Trail type — fixed pip distance or swing-pivot reference

Higher timeframe filter toggle and timeframe selection

Momentum strength gate — minimum score to accept a signal (0 to disable)

Trend confirmation toggle

Session filter toggle, start hour and end hour

Maximum concurrent trades

Magic number

Slippage tolerance

Dashboard display toggle

Important

Trading involves significant financial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA thoroughly in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before applying it to a live account. Use position sizing appropriate for your account balance and personal risk tolerance. A demo version is available to verify behaviour on your broker and preferred symbol before purchase.

Support is available through the product comments section.