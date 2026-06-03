Queen Rebate AI

Queen Rebate AI V3.0 - The Smart Dynamic Grid System

Queen Rebate AI V3.0 is an advanced, highly intelligent Expert Advisor designed for both beginner and experienced traders. It completely upgrades the traditional grid strategy by introducing a "Smart Capital Tier" system and an adaptive "Dynamic Target" logic. Whether you want a plug-and-play solution or a robust risk-managed system, this EA is built to protect your capital while maximizing the risk-to-reward ratio.

Key Features & Advantages:

  • Smart Capital Tier System: Forget about complex lot calculations. Simply choose a preset Tier based on your capital (starting from 30,000 cents). The EA automatically assigns the optimal lot size and strictly limits maximum trades to 8 orders, ensuring your drawdown remains stable and predictable.

  • Dynamic Profit Targets: "The higher the risk, the bigger the reward." The EA dynamically adjusts Take Profit levels based on the depth of the grid. Orders 1-2 focus on quick cash flow. Orders 3-4 scale up the target to compensate for time. Orders 5-8 guarantee a massive reward to justify the drawdown taken.

  • ATR M30 Dynamic Grid: The distance between grid orders is never rigidly fixed. It utilizes the M30 Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to real market volatility. During sudden market spikes, the EA widens the step distance to prevent aggressive order stacking.

  • Ultimate Execution Protection: Built-in safeguards including Maximum Spread filters, Slippage protection, and a strict Hard Stop Drawdown (Max DD%). Your account will never be exposed to unlimited floating losses.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M30 (Strictly recommended for optimal performance).

  • Minimum Deposit: 30,000 Cents ($300) for Tier 1.

  • Account Type: Cent or Micro account (Hedging enabled) with low spread.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for smooth execution.

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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Dragoljub Vujcic
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Эксперты
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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