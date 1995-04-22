GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5

GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5

MUst Watch Backtest Video of 1 Year On Fusion Markets Below -  Live Signal Link is here     https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383227?source=Site+Profile+Seller

GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines Triple SuperTrend trend analysis, momentum filters, market volatility detection, and risk management tools to identify trading opportunities while helping traders control risk.

The system is optimized for Gold trading and includes multiple layers of market confirmation to reduce low-quality entries during unfavorable market conditions.

KEY FEATURES

• Triple SuperTrend trend confirmation
• RSI momentum filter
• ADX trend strength filter
• EMA trend direction filter
• Fibonacci reversal zone analysis
• Native Economic Calendar news filter
• Automatic risk-based lot sizing
• Fixed lot sizing option
• Break-even protection
• Trailing stop management
• ATR-based volatility filters
• Daily profit and loss controls
• Session trading filters
• Multi-timeframe confirmation
• Professional trading dashboard
• Recovery management options

TRADING LOGIC

The EA analyzes market conditions using three SuperTrend calculations combined with momentum and trend filters. Additional confirmations from RSI, ADX, EMA, and volatility measurements help filter out weak trading signals.

To improve trading discipline, the EA can automatically avoid trading during high-impact economic news events using the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The EA includes several built-in risk control features:

• Risk percentage lot calculation
• Fixed lot trading mode
• Stop Loss management
• Take Profit management
• Break-even protection
• Trailing stop functionality
• Daily target controls
• Spread filtering
• Volatility filtering

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread recommended

Leverage: Broker dependent

Minimum Deposit: According to your chosen risk settings

IMPORTANT

• Past performance does not guarantee future results.
• Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
• Use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live.
• Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and market volatility.

The EA is designed to provide a structured and disciplined approach to automated Gold trading while giving traders flexibility through multiple risk and trade management options.


推荐产品
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
专家
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — 适用于自定义指标的通用交易 Expert Advisor 将几乎任何自定义指标快速转化为自动化交易系统。 The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 是一款通用型 Expert Advisor，能够读取您的自定义指标信号，并按照您设定的逻辑自动执行交易。 您只需要填写指标名称、信号缓冲区和关键参数，EA 就会基于这些数据完成自动执行。对于希望把自定义指标快速接入实盘交易、又不想为每一个新想法都重新编写一个机器人 的交易者和开发者来说，这是一个高效、灵活且可重复使用的交易引擎。 The xCustomEA 并不只是一个“信号转订单”的简单工具。它把自定义指标接入能力与 The X 产品线成熟的交易架构结合在一起，为您提供完整的进场、出场、过滤、保护和持仓管理环境。 The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 4 | 完整使用说明 + DEMO + PDF | 设置与输入参数说明 | PIPFINITE TREND PRO 策略示例 | The X — Universal EA 产品定位 这款
Xau Archangel Genesis
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU ARCHANGEL GENESIS  The Divine Breakout Scalper for Gold XAU Archangel Genesis  is a precision-engineered Gold breakout trading system inspired by the purest form of price action — the raw structure of highs and lows. Most EAs fail because they rely on lagging indicators or dangerous martingale logic. Archangel Genesis solves this by using a Donchian Channel Breakout Engine with ATR Volatility Confirmation to identify only the most explosive, high-probability breakout moments. Combined wit
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
专家
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Session Sweep Pro
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
5 (2)
专家
启动优惠：限时提供的入门价格。早期用户可在正式价格生效前，以特别的发布折扣获得完整访问权限。 机构级 Session Sweep 策略 没有夸大的承诺，没有不切实际的优化，没有幻想。只有基于真实市场逻辑的验证策略。 SessionSweep 是一套自动化交易系统，旨在在关键市场时段发生流动性扫单后捕捉反转走势。基于对大型机构如何在重大方向性运动前操纵时段极值的长期观察。 机构逻辑： 像做市商一样交易，利用亚洲、伦敦与纽约三大时段的流动性扫单。 EMA 12 确认： 只有当价格穿越均线并确认反转后才进场。 专业风险管理： 止损始终设置在扫单极点，并根据你的风险百分比自动计算手数。 多重止盈： TP1 用于锁定部分利润（70%），TP2 用于最大化潜在收益。 高级过滤器： 90 分钟超时与智能挂单取消。 三大关键交易时段： 亚洲时段 (01:00–08:00)： 当天的第一波流动性 伦敦时段 (08:00–14:30)： 外汇市场成交量最高 纽约时段 (15:00–21:00)： 波动性最强 推荐设置 主要货币对： EURUSD （也适用于 XAUUSD 及其他外汇品种） 时间周期： M
Bitcoin Apex Predator
Emanuel Ivan Andersson
专家
特别上市优惠价 ：   349 美 元 前1 0份 售 出 后 ， 价 格将 上涨 至499美元 重要提示：购买EA后，请在MQL5上给我发送私信。我会帮助您正确安装，并发送配置指南。 BTC Apex Predator 是一款趋势跟踪类智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉比特币大周期牛市行情而设计，并在熊市阶段保持空仓离场。它不是剥头皮策略，也不是加倍下注式的系统：其目标是捕捉宏观趋势的主体部分，并在趋势衰竭时保护本金。 工作原理： 通过长期动能读数，识别市场可能出现的长期底部。 当两条长期均线向上交叉，并伴随趋势强度确认时，判定新一轮牛市趋势成立。 当价格突破近期交易区间时入场，随后随着行情延展逐步加仓，加仓规模根据近期波动率调整。 使用较宽的动态止损跟随价格上行，让趋势尽可能长时间地延续。 当价格远高于其长期均值时（历史上市场顶部的常见信号），阻止新的买入。 当长期趋势转为下行时，平掉所有仓位，完全转为空仓。 回测概要：BTCUSD，1小时图，2017–2026年，基于真实历史Tick数据，初始资金1000美元。完整周期及样本外验证的全部业绩指标见下方截图。 风险提示： 所示结
SHR Auto Robot
Damrongwit Kongtong
专家
SHR Auto Robot is an advanced AI-powered Grid, Recovery, and Hedge Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage market volatility with greater flexibility and control. The system combines adaptive ATR-based grid spacing, intelligent trend filtering, automatic basket profit management, and dynamic recovery logic to respond to changing market conditions. With features such as Quick Entry, Fixed-Price Recovery Lock, Critical Hedge Protection, and Break-Even Auto Lot calculation, the EA is built
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
专家
里程碑达成：PFTA Honey Harvester v14 已在 MT5 市场正式上线！ 经过不懈的工程研发、深度的系统优化以及真实世界的压力验证，PFTA Honey Harvester v14 成功征服了 MetaTrader 5 市场验证器（Market Validator）—— 这是业内最残酷的自动化测试环境之一。 这绝对不仅仅是一个普通的通过认证。 ️ MT5 验证器模拟了： 极端点差剧增 (Spread spikes) 多品种混乱环境 多时间框架压力 最极端的经纪商条件 通过此验证 = 证明了在极端压力下的系统结构完整性。 10/10 — 量化分析师满分评级 在发布之前，v14 接受了 4 位极其严苛的量化分析师的审计。 最终裁决： 满分 — 10/10 卓越的系统稳定性 完整的交易架构 高级安全与恢复（Recovery）层 专业级执行引擎 以下核心功能获得了特别认可： 网格回收引擎 (Grid Recycling Engine) 一篮子止盈系统 (Basket Take Profit System) 这些绝对不是
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
交易员您好！ 我提出“杜安德”战略， Duende 是一种算法，可以检测不同高位和低位的模式，在这些模式中它们保持不变以进行良好的输入，恢复系统查询各种事物，例如盈亏平衡，并在同行之间交叉 它已被证明可以毫无问题地控制多种货币，并在市场中对新闻进行强大的控制 可以使用您需要的所有符号来管理它 我的策略针对“所有外汇市场”进行了优化，但也有最好的货币对 USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY”，与其他 RANGED 货币相比，它是最稳定的货币，您可以找到自己的方式来使用其他符号，但是 推荐使用我设计的 Duende 它有一个内置的系统来冒险 x 金额的余额，如果市场在任何时候变得不稳定它也有恢复 它也有我的智能算法系统，当它从我的内置秘密指标中检测到正确的预测时，TP 可以关闭一些头寸而不是其他头寸。 我的策略 EA 有实时历史 现场表演 如果您想要我的信号预设，请私下询问我的客户 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller 每次收购价格都会上涨，我们将以此来保护，这
Tortoise Shell
Milan Hnila
专家
# Tortoise Shell ## Short Description Tortoise Shell is an MT5 Expert Advisor based on tick-sequence entries, geometric trade placement, adaptive boundary chains, profit arm/drop management, and TTTS market-state filtering. ## Product Overview Tortoise Shell is designed for traders who want to explore a high-frequency, tick-reactive turtling system with an additional boundary-chain structure. The EA converts price movement into a binary sequence: - Tick up = `1` - Tick down = `0` It then
Alpha Sniper
Raj Balkrushna Kale
专家
Overview Alp ha Sniper is an advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC)-based trading bot designed to trade with precision using institutional logic. It focuses on identifying liquidity traps , fair value gaps (FVGs) , and order blocks (OBs) , and executes trades using clean price action . Designed to work best on USDJPY,EURUSD, it also supports any instrument on MT5. Parameter Description     The Bot Comes With Fixed 30pips Stoploss Which You Cannot Modify!   Parameter Description  RiskPerTrade  Perc
ForexM
Marius Civilis
专家
ForexM 全自動交易 EA ForexM EA 根據專業的實時市場分析進行股票交易。 由於市場分析師的實時工作，所有下達的訂單均屬於市場執行類型並具有良好的權重。 EA 帶有最佳評價的初始設置並準備就緒。 特徵： - 全自動交易。 - 風險管理。 - 同時在任意數量的儀器上工作。 - 無 DLL - 完全支持 VPS（基於雲的交易）。 - 任何經紀人。 - 任何存款。 - 24/5 交易。 - 支持和使用建議。 - 更新。 重要的： - 價格 (428USD) 適用於第一年的許可證。 使用第一年後將收取 32 美元/月的費用。 - 根據要求提供 MT4 版本。 - 前 10 位買家價格 - 99 歐元。 使用優惠券代碼 - FRXMF10 直接支付鏈接： https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ8Ab5WUdaIdeU144
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Fibonacci Scalper Pro Seller
Ofer Dvir
专家
Fibonacci Scalper Pro is a seller based scalper on a dynamic fibonacci retracement * look back in hours will control the Fibonacci calculation * trailing loss tracker will keep you happy recommend setting is at least 48hours with with a trailing setting of around 400 and 300 spread  of course with your own optimization you can get better and better results  but the normal out come from this ea and my buy fibonacci ea are pretty amazing and stable  Im looking forward to here your comments and r
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
专家
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Gold Trend Master EA – Trend and Pullback Trading System Quantum Pullback EA is an automated trading system designed for structured trend trading with configurable pullback confirmation and multiple risk management options. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, moving average filtering, volatility conditions, and optional pullback logic to identify trading opportunities while maintaining controlled execution behavior. The system is suitable for traders who prefer flexible configuration
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO MT5
Yeoh Kia Gee
专家
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO – MT5 EA is an advanced adaptive cycle martingale trading system. Dual-direction hedge entry (BUY + SELL) Smart basket TP & cycle-based SL Adaptive recovery system (auto adjusts TP after losses) Controlled martingale with gap logic Built-in dashboard + IB tracking Optimized for high-frequency trading & Gold volatility . Key Advantages Adaptive recovery (not fixed martingale) Starts market-neutral (BUY + SELL) Smart basket closing system Multi-cycle loss reco
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
专家
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Fight Back
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
专家
“ 新品上市促销：前 10 册仅售 149 美元！接下来的价格：249 美元 ” 前10位购买者可享受149美元的优惠价。售完10份后，价格将上涨至299美元。这营造了一种紧迫感，迫使犹豫不决的人立即购买。 Fightback EA：高级回调与复苏交易系统 Fightback EA 是一款高度自律、全自动的交易算法，旨在利用市场动能耗尽和趋势回调获利。该 EA 针对黄金 (XAUUSD) 进行了深度优化，但也可动态扩展以适应其他货币对。它会等待强劲的连续市场波动，并在市场自然回调时触发精准的入场点。 除了核心的入场逻辑外，Fightback EA 还配备了机构级的风险管理模块，包括每日盈亏硬性限制、点差/止损位保护以及数学计算的复苏网格，用于保护持仓。 工作原理 该策略基于动能耗尽和回调。 1. 设置：EA 扫描最近几根 K 线（默认 7 根），寻找强劲的连续趋势（例如，6 根阳线或 6 根阴线）。 2. 陷阱：它不会在顶部买入或底部卖出，而是等待价格回调到特定距离（回调点）。 3. 执行：一旦达到回调距离，EA 便会以动态点差和止损位保护进入市场，确保您的
Markella
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
2 (1)
专家
Markella    is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system
Anora
Seda Terekyan
专家
Anora   is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system auto
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
专家
BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 大多数EA试图交易所有货币对和所有设置，结果没有任何稳定性。BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 专注于一件事：以清晰和控制捕捉比特币最大的下破行情。 系统会等待高成交量的下破，然后寻找干净的回测再入场。交易由趋势过滤，风险由预设的止损和止盈水平控制，如果市场重新站回关键位，信号会自动取消。一切基于规则 —— 没有犹豫，没有情绪。 主要特点： 专为 BTCUSD 设计 运行于 M5 时间框架 清晰的下破 + 回测逻辑，并结合成交量确认 使用 EMA 的趋势过滤器 挂单在回补或过期时自动取消 固定手数或基于美元的风险管理 适用于 MetaTrader 5 (.ex5 文件，无源码) 该EA在牛市和熊市中均经过测试，表现稳定，即使在高波动时期，胜率也保持在约50%。并且已在真实市场环境中前向测试，验证其稳健性。 价格： 每月 $40 每年 $400 （相当于送2个月） BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 并不是为了什么都追，而是专注于一个方向。在此过程中，它为交易者提供了真正需要的 —— 一个纪律性强、可靠的比特币交易工具。  包含
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
专家
VR Black Box 是一款由经验丰富的交易程序员开发的现代自动交易专家顾问。强大的交易工具，建立在经过验证的跟随市场趋势运动策略之上。该机器人经历了漫长的开发和完善历程，定期更新并适应不断变化的市场条件。在真实交易账户上的多年运行中，它已成为初学者和经验丰富的交易者的可靠助手。 提供设置文件、产品演示版本、说明和奖金 [博客] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 你会得到什么 开发者设置文件 免费程序和说明更新； 免费技术支持； 20次产品激活； 运营模式与策略 随机建仓模式（正面和反面） 交替仓位开仓模式 同时建仓或同时建仓模式 只买交易模式 只卖交易模式 亏损交易者撤回交易的模式 建议： 符号 外汇、加密货币、金属、差价合约、指数 时间范围：任意 最低存款：10 美元起 经纪人：任何 账户类型：对冲 杠杆：从1到100 VPS 服务器：24/7 运行。首选，但不是必需的。 谨防骗子 互联网上出现了大量骗子，提供该应用程序或其设置的假冒产品。支付产品和押金时，您可能会面临损失金钱的风险。 MQL5 God 中描述了购买产品的官方地点。 交易机器人设置 VR Black Bo
EA Agulhada do Didi
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
专家
该智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）旨在通过 Didi Index 指标逻辑，在 MetaTrader 5 平台上实现交易自动化，用于识别市场入场点。 EA 会根据用户设定的规则和参数，在图表上自动执行所有交易操作。 该系统的设计理念是采用清晰、客观的入场与管理逻辑，使交易者能够直观地监控交易执行过程，无需使用任何外部集成或附加库。 主要功能 自动交易 交易基于 Didi Index 指标逻辑自动执行。 可配置交易时间 允许设置 EA 允许交易的时间段，在该时间范围之外不会开启新的交易。 移动止损（Trailing Stop） 止损会根据设定参数自动跟随价格走势。 自动保本（Breakeven） 当满足设定条件时，可自动将止损移动至入场价。 图表信息面板 在图表上显示 EA 的运行信息，便于实时监控交易和系统状态。 兼容性 MetaTrader 5 模拟账户或真实账户 适用于平台支持的所有交易品种 重要说明 本产品仅以编译格式提供，不使用 DLL 调用，不收集用户数据，也不与第三方服务集成，完全符合 MQL5 市场规范。
FREE
Sharp Edge
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
专家
Sharp Edge EA Sharp Edge EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. The EA utilizes a pure price action strategy, focusing on market structure and volatility patterns rather than traditional lagging indicators. It is designed to adapt to the current liquidity and price behavior of the precious metals market. Trading Strategy The core logic of Sharp Edge EA is based on structural price analysis. The algorithm identifies key levels and momentum shifts t
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Fire Horse Gold Pyramid Mt5
Artur Jacek Domagala
专家
Fire Horse Gold Pyramid MT5 Uses internal trend-based logic for BUY-only market conditions. Uses controlled position management with reduced risk behavior for additional positions. Protection logic is handled internally by the EA. No martingale.No grid.No averaging down. Overview Fire Horse Gold Pyramid MT5 executes trades based on predefined technical rules. Positions are managed only according to the EA internal logic. The system includes: • Internal trend-based market filtering • Internal e
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
专家
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
PythonX GbpJpy M1 Scalper
Abhinav Puri
专家
EMA CROSS SCALPING EA - HIGH FREQUENCY PROFIT SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL M1 SCALPING ENGINE FOR GBPJPY This Expert Advisor is a high-performance scalping system built to extract maximum profit from the fast-moving GBPJPY market. Designed for M1 precision trading , it executes trades based on EMA crossover dynamics combined with advanced entry filtering. The system is optimized for high trade frequency, rapid execution, and consistent equity growth . CORE STRATEGY EMA Cross Entry Logic – Captures real-
Kronos Gold Momentum Shield EA
Arnau Pradas Soriano
专家
Gold Momentum Shield EA The Smart Way to Trade XAUUSD: Trend Following with Volatility Protection Stop gambling with dangerous Martingale or Grid systems. Gold Momentum Shield is a professional algorithmic trading solution designed for Gold . This EA doesn’t try to predict the future and it follows the real institutional money flow by combining momentum confirmation with advanced volatility-based protection. Unlike basic EAs that enter trades blindly, Gold Momentum Shield uses a triple-filter
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
专家
Gold Quantum King EA MT5  Watch BackTest Video below_Fast Scalper EA so use 1 Mint OHLC Mode/Everytick Mode_ Set file for Latest Version V200 is attached in Comment Gold Quantum King EA is a rule-based, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines trend, momentum, breakout, and adaptive ATR-based risk controls in one system, with optional AI scoring and full trade-management automation. Upgraded Version V200 as on Date 29July 2026_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!!
GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
专家
Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader EA (MT5) 12-Strategy Gold Trading EA with External AI Integration (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Groq, Perplexity) | Triple SuperTrend + CVD + BOS/CHoCH + DCA + Fibonacci | Neural Network ML Filter | Smart Recovery System | Real-Time AI Dashboar d - Promo Offer- Eagle Eye EA free worth $98 with this EA    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181207?source=Site+Profile+Seller Full Product Description: Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader   is the most advanced multi-
Gold Safe Aurum Scalper EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Safe Aurum Scalper AI Driven EA MT5- Prop Firm Compatible-External AI Agents Integrated for Using AI in EA through API- Instructions on how to use are below! Advanced Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System with AI-Driven Decision Logic, Risk Protection & Smart Trade Management Limited Copies available at this Price! Watch Backtest Video Below! Note Use Set file attached in comment for Latest Upgraded Version V 8.0 for best Results! Gold Safe Aurum Scalper EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advis
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engi
Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro MT5 - Product Description- Watch Backtest video Below Note Use Set file attached in comment for backtest_contact me after you buy for set file based on your risk apetite & Capital Investment_ Set files are attached in comment Welcome to the next generation of Wall Street algorithmic trading.   Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro   is a premium, multi-strategy, neural-filtering trading system engineered specifically for the   US30 (Dow Jones Index)   on the   M15 timeframe
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 -(Prop-Firm Compatible) - All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended MUST WATCH BACKTEST VIDEO BELOW New Advanced Version V800 launched with Higher Consistency, win rate, Growth & Profit Factor and Lowest drawdown_Upgraded Version V800 as of 14JUNE 2026 USE M30 Time for best results-  You Can use on Everytick mode & 1 Mint OHLC & for Live & Demo Account Backtesting - Note External AI is seeded for in-depth Analysis & Trade Executi
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
专家
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M30 time- For Back test Use Everytick Mode-Set file is attached in Comment of Date 18FEB 2026 Promo Offer- Buy This BTCUSD EA and write to me to get for free 1 XAUUSD/Gold Mt5 EA_The offer is valid from Today 18FEB 2026 Upgrade V598 as of 18 Feb 2026_Uses External AI Agents such as Claude, Gemini, Open AI, GPTs for decision making and analysis. Agentic AI – Satoshimind Bitcoin MT5 EA Advanced AI-Driven BTCUSD Tradi
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5 is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for precision gold/XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Powered by integrated Agentic AI modules, the EA performs intelligent market analysis and executes trades autonomously with speed and discipline.  Recommended Testing Mode- Use 1 Mint OHLC mode for backtest as this EA is designed for quick scalping on XAUUSD in M1 time_Note_Use Latest Version 2.0_Directly Plug & Play_ Use Set file attached In Comment on 29th J
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4.2 (5)
专家
Advanced Satoshimind Bitcoin BTCUSD EA MT4 - AN  Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System_Latest Version 598.10 Set file is attached in Comment_Must use_20April2026 Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System Advanced Satoshimind is a next-generation BTCUSD Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 4, powered by an Agentic AI framework designed for intelligent, adaptive decision-making in high-volatility crypto markets. Integrated Agentic AI Architecture This EA concept is built around multi-agent
Aurum Ai Trader
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Aurum AI Trader – Agentic AI Gold EA for MT5 The Intelligent Neural Consensus Engine for XAUUSD Auto-Trading using Agentic AIs -Use Latest Upgrade Version 10 as of 4th March 2026 Now Integrate External AI agents such as Claude, Gemini,Open AI & GPTs through API key with this EA- Use M1/M15 for Frequent Scalping Trades_Use H4 for Selective few but best Trades Product Overview Aurum AI Trader is a next-generation, Agentic AI–powered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on M
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free New Version V800 Available with External AI Connectivity through API such as Anthropic,Deep Seek,GPTs,Open AIs,Gemini   Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/demo Account. (in Input Properties of EA set timeframe to H1 for best results)   Back-test Video Uploaded- Everytick Mode Used- Must Check -
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase.  Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in Comment Section- Must Use it on XAUUSD/Gold in M30 time. The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 is a next-generation trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional order flow logic . It identifies high-probability zones where inst
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5: Advanced Hybrid Intelligence- Launch offer- New Version 4.0 Available_Upgraded_MUST Use Price will be increased to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies Satoshi Pulse is a high-performance, multi-strategy trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD. It bridges traditional quantitative finance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, utilizing a Gemini AI external agent for real-time market sentiment analysis and trade influence. Core Trading Architectures The
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5 is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining multiple high-precision strategies with adaptive AI-based market logic. Built for traders who demand consistency, risk control, and intelligent execution, this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions using a combination of trend-following, reversal, and volatility-based strategies. Unlike single-strategy bots, this system uses a diversified multi
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5 -Backtest Video Uploaded Below-Must Watch! A precision-built   US30 (Dow Jones) M15   Expert Advisor designed to trade the   New York session Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   with smart filters, adaptive ATR risk management, and strict protection rules. This EA focuses on   clean, rule-based entries   (no grid, no martingale) and aims to participate only when market conditions match the strategy. Core Strategy (What it does) 1) New York Opening Range Breako
Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5 Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL Overview Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5   is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) ,   Indices (US30, NASDAQ) , and major currency pairs. It combines   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with   real-time Externa
筛选:
无评论
回复评论