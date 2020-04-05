TrendMaster Pro XAUUSD

TrendMaster Pro is a fully automated, professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M5 timeframe. It is not a dangerous grid or martingale system. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss and Risk Management protocol.

The EA utilizes advanced momentum detection through Moving Average crossovers combined with real-time volatility measurement using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that Stop Loss and Take Profit levels dynamically adapt to current market conditions.

Key Features:

No Grid / No Martingale: Operates safely with 1 position at a time.

Dynamic ATR Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on market volatility, maximizing reward-to-risk ratio.

Daily Drawdown Protection: Built-in security feature that automatically halts trading if a predefined daily loss limit is reached, protecting your account from bad market days.

Flexible Position Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lot trading or Auto-Risk % based on your account balance.

Session Time Filter: Control exactly when the EA is allowed to scan for entries.

Recommendations:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $200

Account Type: Any account with tight spreads (Raw/Zero Spread recommended).

Parameters Guide: