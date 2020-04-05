TrendMaster Pro XAUUSD

TrendMaster Pro is a fully automated, professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M5 timeframe. It is not a dangerous grid or martingale system. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss and Risk Management protocol.

The EA utilizes advanced momentum detection through Moving Average crossovers combined with real-time volatility measurement using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that Stop Loss and Take Profit levels dynamically adapt to current market conditions.

Key Features:

  • No Grid / No Martingale: Operates safely with 1 position at a time.

  • Dynamic ATR Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on market volatility, maximizing reward-to-risk ratio.

  • Daily Drawdown Protection: Built-in security feature that automatically halts trading if a predefined daily loss limit is reached, protecting your account from bad market days.

  • Flexible Position Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lot trading or Auto-Risk % based on your account balance.

  • Session Time Filter: Control exactly when the EA is allowed to scan for entries.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $200

  • Account Type: Any account with tight spreads (Raw/Zero Spread recommended).

Parameters Guide:

  • Lot Sizing Method: Choose Auto Risk % or Fixed Lot.

  • Max Daily Drawdown (%): E.g., 5.0 means EA stops trading if daily equity drops 5%.

  • ATR SL/TP Multiplier: Adjusts the distance of Stop Loss and Take Profit.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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