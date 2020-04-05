Cipher SMC Sniper EA Pro

"Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro – Institutional-grade SMC trading empowered by an adaptive AI Engine. Precision entries, dynamic risk management, and automated volatility adaptation for XAUUSD."

In today’s volatile market, relying solely on manual Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis can be emotionally taxing and often leads to missed opportunities. Meet Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro—an automated trading solution that bridges the gap between institutional-grade logic and algorithmic precision.

Built for the modern gold trader, Cipher doesn't just "trade"—it thinks. By integrating an AI-driven adaptive engine, it analyzes market volatility and trend strength in real-time to execute trades with surgical precision.

[Key Features]

  • Dynamic AI Engine: Automatically detects market regimes. It switches between Market Entry (when trend momentum is high) and Sniper Entry (waiting for deep pullbacks to FVG zones when the market is resting).

  • SMC-Core Logic: Built on time-tested concepts including Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Imbalance validation, and HTF (Higher Timeframe) filtering to ensure you only trade in the direction of the institutional flow.

  • Volatility-Adjusted Risk: Forget fixed numbers. Cipher uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically adjust your Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring your trades "breathe" with the market.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Protect your capital with built-in features:

    • Partial Close: Secure profits automatically when the trade hits your target.

    • Break Even: Lock in trades as soon as they move into a profit zone.

    • Emergency Exits: Integrated time-based and trend-reversal filters to exit stale positions before they turn against you.

  • Professional UI Dashboard: Track your performance, win/loss ratio, and current status directly on your chart.

[Recommendations]

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (Scalping) or M15 (Day Trading)

  • Account: ECN Account with low spreads recommended for best results.

  • Presets: Use the built-in PRESET_M5 or PRESET_M15 modes for plug-and-play optimization.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a Demo account before trading with real capital.

Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro - Official User Manual

1. Introduction

Thank you for choosing Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro. This EA is designed to automate high-probability Smart Money Concept trades. Please read this manual carefully to ensure optimal performance.

2. Installation

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminal.

  2. Go to File -> Open Data Folder.

  3. Navigate to MQL5/Experts .

  4. Copy Cipher_SMC_Sniper_EA_Pro.ex5 into this folder.

  5. Restart MT5 or right-click the "Expert Advisors" section in the Navigator and click "Refresh".

  6. Crucial: Go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Add [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org) to the list if you wish to receive mobile alerts.

3. Understanding Inputs

  • Preset Selector: Choose between M5 (Scalping) or M15 (Day Trading). This automatically loads optimized ATR and FVG settings.

  • Smart Entry Mode:

    • Auto: Let the AI decide based on ADX (Momentum).

    • Market: Enter immediately on FVG.

    • Sniper: Place a pending zone and wait for price to touch.

  • Emergency Exit: We recommend keeping this True to prevent the EA from holding losing trades during unexpected trend reversals.

4. Telegram Setup (Optional)

To receive trade alerts on your phone:

  1. Create a Bot via @BotFather on Telegram.

  2. Get your Bot Token and Chat ID.

  3. Input these into the EA settings under the "Notification & UI" tab.

5. Best Practices

  • Spread Matters: Since this is an SMC-based EA, it relies on precise entries. Please use a broker with low spreads (Raw/ECN accounts).

  • VPS: For the best execution (especially for Sniper entries), we highly recommend running this EA on a low-latency VPS.

  • Backtesting: We recommend running an optimization period of 6-12 months to verify the EA behavior with your broker's spread conditions.

6. Support

If you have questions, suggestions, or encounter issues, please contact us via the MQL5 MQL5 Private Message system. Happy Trading!


Рекомендуем также
Price Action EA Builder
John Joseph Cornelio
Эксперты
Price Action EA Builder Build your own price action trading strategy without writing a single line of code. Unlike traditional EA builders that rely primarily on technical indicators, Price Action EA Builder is built around the foundation of how professional traders read the market— price action . Combine candlestick patterns, market structure, support and resistance, trading sessions, and directional filters to create fully automated trading strategies directly inside MetaTrader 5. Price Action
Nexus369
Seira Yokota
Эксперты
NEXUS BTCUSD – скальпинговый советник нового поколения, сочетающий в себе передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта и квантитативную теорию NEXUS — это высокотехнологичный скальпинговый советник, разработанный специально для пары BTCUSD с использованием технологии «Claude Code» и передовых методов интеллектуального анализа данных. Это не просто инструмент для автоматической торговли, а «квантитативный советник с датчиком тренда», воплощающий в себе передовые достижения современной алгоритм
FREE
Nexus001
Seira Yokota
Эксперты
NEXUS BTCUSD – скальпинговый советник нового поколения, сочетающий в себе передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта и квантитативную теорию NEXUS — это высокотехнологичный скальпинговый советник, разработанный специально для пары BTCUSD с использованием технологии «Claude Code» и передовых методов интеллектуального анализа данных. Это не просто инструмент для автоматической торговли, а «квантитативный советник с датчиком тренда», воплощающий в себе передовые достижения современной алгоритм
FREE
AngelsStairwayEUR034
Hiroshi Aoki
Эксперты
An updated version is now available free of charge. Ver. 034.33   is available. Basics Currency Pair: EUR-USD 5 Minute Display and set the 5-minute chart of EUR-USD. Adjustments may be necessary depending on the broker. In particular, entry is controlled by " エンベロープミドル偏差"  and the ATR 1H value. About Envelope Middle Deviation " エンベロープミドル偏差" is closer to 1.0, the easier it is to enter the market, but at the same time, the rate of being cut-risk increases. About  ATR EntryLimit   ATR Entry Li
FREE
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL  Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol Xau Zenith Grid Protocol  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into th
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Эксперты
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
Interest Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Эксперты
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
Aurum Quant Logic
Fatih Yayli
Эксперты
Aurum Quant Logic – Профессиональный алгоритм XAUUSD Aurum Quant Logic — это специализированная торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме H1. В отличие от высокорисковых Grid и Martingale-ботов, данный советник основан на чистом количественном анализе, логике пробоя волатильности и строгом управлении рисками. Создан для долгосрочной стабильной работы. Использует стратегию динамического пробоя каналов с фильтрацией по ADX для захвата высоковероятных дви
RoboTrader 3 EA
Hisyamuddin Bin Jumain
Эксперты
RoboTrader 3 (RT3) EA – Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Architecture RoboTrader 3 (RT3) is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for stability and long-term capital growth. Built on a sophisticated volatility breakout architecture, RT3 dynamically adapts to market conditions using advanced ATR-driven risk management. Designed for serious traders who value empirical data, this EA has been rigorously stress-tested to survive and thrive across diverse market cycles. Pr
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Msx AI Scalper EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
3 (2)
Эксперты
MSX AI Scalper EA Overview MSX AI Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that demonstrates a trading approach based on a Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average (DSHULL). The Expert Advisor monitors trend direction using color changes of the internal Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average calculation and manages entries and exits according to predefined reversal conditions. This product is intended for users who wish to observe and evaluate a trend-reversal trading methodology in live or demo mar
FREE
Nexus Arbitrage Pro
Mallawa Arachchige Shanaka Sandaruwan
Эксперты
Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities. This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY . The Strategy Explained Simply The EA's logic is based o
Scanner for news event and economic calendar
Mark Nicole Olarte
2 (1)
Эксперты
СТАТИСТИЧЕСКАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ И СКАНЕР НОВОСТЕЙ, СОБЫТИЙ И ЭКОНОМИЧЕСКОГО КАЛЕНДАРЯ ДЛЯ MT5 Первая статистическая панель для MT5, разработанная для сканирования новостных событий и экономических календарей с использованием математической вероятности. СЕМЬ СТОЛПОВ: ЗАПОВЕДИ ПРИБЫЛИ Эта система не просто смотрит на новости; она анализирует науку рыночных реакций через семь элитных столпов: Power (Математическая сила) Это сердцебиение рынка. Используя собственный расчет Net Score, система сводит сложный им
Obsidian Logic Engine AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
1 (1)
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Logic Engine AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hull Trend Edge | Spectral Pulse | Sanctum Armor Safety] Introduction Obsidian Logic Engine AI is a cutting-edge trend-following system designed to slice through market noise with obsidian-sharp precision. It visualizes the market structure using the Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic for superior responsiveness, confirms pressure using Force Index , and times entries with a Spectral Pulse (OsMA) a
FREE
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Эксперты
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Poseidon Pulse Reversal
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Poseidon Pulse-Reversal  10-Point Reversal Score & Mean Reversion Matrix Poseidon Pulse-Reversal  is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion Expert Advisor built for institutional Forex traders on major pairs (GBPJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY). Named after Poseidon, the Greek god who commands the relentless waves of the ocean, this EA harnesses market "stretch" and "pulse" patterns to strike exactly when price has extended too far and must return to equilibrium. Instead of chasing breakouts, Pose
Quantum Gold Institutional Xauusd Ea
Gaya Chibane
4.75 (8)
Эксперты
QUANTUM GOLD INSTITUTIONAL XAUUSD EA РбтрйенЗлт | MetaTrader 5 | Погамы свти (Expert Advisor)   Quantum Gold Institutional XAUUSD EA вЂ” уианлаалоимчсассеаордлнанттцоангкас, рзаоанпслчтлолтрол злтмXAUUSD) н пацреetaTrader 5. Ахткуаооапиииоаалтедрв ктрнрбессргй дсилнрвны пдо кык злт слрнзо поакй Эо свти счте вееееоы тхоои орнчнпикв поеенйаеаиекйлоим   ------------------------------------------------------------ Тхиекеаатрсии ркмнаи ------------------------------------------------------------  
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Эксперты
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Эксперты
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Prime H1 Trader
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Эксперты
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy. The core of Prime H1 Trader's strategy is its unique dual-indicator approach. It leverages Envelope signals as the primary market trigger , th
FREE
Safe Adaptive Trader PRO
Vladimir Novikov
Эксперты
Safe Adaptive Trader PRO v7.3 AI Enhanced   Key Advantages Safe Adaptive Trader PRO v7.3 AI Enhanced is a new-generation professional trading system that combines classical technical analysis with an advanced AI Quantum module. The system uses a neural network model with adaptive learning, multi-level capital protection, and automatic adjustment to any market conditions. It is designed to work with any symbols (Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies), but is optimally configured for
MTF Market Structure ZigZag
Vala Salimpour
Индикаторы
MTF Market Structure ZigZag is a multi-timeframe structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It maps ZigZag-based swing structure from up to four selected timeframes onto the active chart and helps traders read trend continuation and structural shifts more clearly. The indicator can display: ZigZag swing lines market structure labels: HH, HL, LH, LL BOS (Break of Structure) events CHoCH (Change of Character) events optional horizontal break lines shifted to the right BOS and CHoCH are confirmed by can
FREE
Dumangan MT5
Jose Lagayan
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest (MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98661 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan MT5
FREE
Gold Scalper Mini
Pawan Kumar Sharma
Эксперты
Gold Scalper Mini – Smart & Fast XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Scalper Mini is a lightweight, efficient, and highly optimized scalping EA designed specifically for small accounts trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. It uses a smart moving-average micro-scalping logic combined with spread-filtering, trend confirmation, and protective risk controls to generate fast and consistent trades. This EA is ideal for beginners, small balance accounts, prop-firm trading, and low-risk gold scalping. Key Featu
Glimtrader News Filter EA
Precious Urudinachi Anusiem
Эксперты
News Filter EA торгует высоковероятными пробоями вокруг событий экономического календаря с использованием встроенного MQL5 Calendar API. Внешние источники данных не требуются. Полное управление рисками включено. Полное описание Обзор News Filter EA — полностью автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 5, который определяет события экономического календаря и торгует стратегиями пробоя вокруг них. Он использует нативный MQL5 Economic Calendar API — никаких внешних сервисов, никаких веб-запросов,
FirstCandle LDN NY
Isaac Alexander Pinero Garcias
Индикаторы
First Candle Sessions — LDN & NY MT5 Indicator   |   M1 to H1   |   London and New York Sessions   What It Does Automatically marks the High, Low and 50% midpoint of the first 5-minute candle at the opening of the London and New York sessions, creating a clear visual range to trade breakouts every day without any manual work.   Buy signal: when a subsequent candle closes above the High of the first candle. Sell signal: when a subsequent candle closes below the Low of the first candle. No signal
AI Adaptive Grid Pro
Sanusi Malee
Эксперты
================================================== AI ADAPTIVE GRID PRO (v2.50) - MT5 Smart Dynamic Grid System with Advanced Risk & Equity Controls ================================================== SPECIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE: • Strategy: AI Trend Filter + Dynamic ATR Adaptive Grid • Recommended Symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD • Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1 • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) • Account Type: Hedging (Raw Spread / ECN Recommended) --------------------------------------
CTI Direct Auto Climber
Minh Tu Duong
Эксперты
input group "General Settings" input long   MagicNumber    = 5000;   // Magic number for this EA input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;  // Print detailed logs true/false input group "Risk Settings" input double IndexMaxDrawdownInPercentage = 0.45; // 0.45 means 45 percent input double MaxLossLevel = 95000.00; // Maximum loss level in account currency input group "Grid Settings" input long   MinDistance          = 3500;  // Distance to open the next order (points) input double MinDistanceMultip
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
EmaCrossoverEA
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
EMA Crossover EA ATR Final Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 – EMA Crossover • RSI Filter • ATR-Based SL/TP • Trailing Stop • LINE Notify Product Overview EMA Crossover EA ATR Final is a turnkey Expert Advisor engineered to trade Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) on MT5. It generates entry signals when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA, confirms them with RSI, and automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR. A built-in trailing stop locks in profits, and all trade execution
FREE
Multi Timeframe Trend Dashboard for MT5
Noppawat Tumjai
Индикаторы
Overview Sniper MTF Trend Pro is a powerful Multi-Timeframe dashboard designed to give traders a "bird's-eye view" of the market. Stop wasting time switching between timeframes. Our indicator provides a clean, clear visual analysis of trend direction and market momentum directly on your chart. How It Works The indicator utilizes two core market analysis tools: EMA (Exponential Moving Average): Determines the primary trend direction (Bullish vs. Bearish). ADX (Average Directional Index): Filters
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
SMC Smart Dashboard and Alerts MT5
Noppawat Tumjai
Индикаторы
SMC Smart Dashboard and Alerts MT5 is an advanced, lightweight, and non-repainting visual trading assistant designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and structural price action. Instead of guessing your next entry, this indicator automatically identifies structural shifts, calculates optimal entry/exit price targets based on your preferred Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratio, and displays everything on a clean, flicker-free real-time dashboard. Core Features & Analytical Logic SMC Struct
FREE
Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Dashboard
Noppawat Tumjai
Индикаторы
Stop Switching Timeframes! Are you tired of constantly clicking back and forth between timeframes just to check key levels? Sniper Multi-SR is the ultimate multi-timeframe dashboard designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and speed. This indicator plots critical Support and Resistance levels from your selected timeframes directly onto your active chart. It gives you a "Sniper's View" of the market, allowing you to identify institutional-grade levels at a glance without cluttering you
FREE
Sniper POC Tracker Advanced Volume Profile AI
Noppawat Tumjai
Индикаторы
Identify where the "Big Players" are positioned. The Sniper POC Tracker is a professional-grade Volume Profile indicator designed to reveal the Point of Control (POC)—the price level where the most volume has been traded. In SMC trading, the POC acts as a magnetic zone for liquidity and a critical level for institutional decision-making. Key Features: Dynamic POC Tracking: Real-time calculation of the most significant volume level based on a custom lookback period. Institutional Insight: Visuali
FREE
TrendMaster Pro XAUUSD
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
TrendMaster Pro is a fully automated, professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M5 timeframe. It is not a dangerous grid or martingale system. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss and Risk Management protocol. The EA utilizes advanced momentum detection through Moving Average crossovers combined with real-time volatility measurement using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that Stop Loss and Take Profit levels dynamically adapt
FREE
Art SMC Easy EA Pro MT5
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
Art SMC Easy EA Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for disciplined structural traders. It combines the core principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) price structures with an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trend filter and Average Directional Index (ADX) to avoid choppy, low-probability side-way markets. The EA operates strictly on completed bars (bar closing) to prevent any chart repainting issues, making it highly reliable during live trading and identical to backtesting res
FREE
Aurum Dynamic Pro XAUUSD
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
Why do most Grid EAs fail on Gold? Because they use fixed pips. They use rigid Take Profits. When the market explodes, they choke on profits and maximize losses. Aurum Dynamic Pro is built differently. It is not a blind grid system. It is an intelligent, trend-following engine specifically engineered for the extreme volatility of XAUUSD. Powered by a unique Volume-Weighted Dynamic Scaling algorithm, Aurum adapts to the market’s breathing. As the market moves and positions increase, the EA automa
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв