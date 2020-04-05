Aurum Dynamic Pro XAUUSD

Why do most Grid EAs fail on Gold? Because they use fixed pips. They use rigid Take Profits. When the market explodes, they choke on profits and maximize losses.

Aurum Dynamic Pro is built differently. It is not a blind grid system. It is an intelligent, trend-following engine specifically engineered for the extreme volatility of XAUUSD.

Powered by a unique Volume-Weighted Dynamic Scaling algorithm, Aurum adapts to the market’s breathing. As the market moves and positions increase, the EA automatically expands its profit targets and trailing stop distances. It doesn’t panic; it gives your trades the exact room they need to breathe, survive, and close in profit.

How It Works:

  1. Trend Alignment: It never trades against the major momentum. It uses an advanced EMA filter to find the safest entry side.

  2. Dynamic ATR Spacing: Instead of fixed distances, it calculates the real-time Average True Range (ATR). If the market is aggressive, the grid widens automatically to avoid unnecessary drawdowns.

  3. Volume-Weighted Scaling (The Edge): The larger the basket size, the larger the profit target. It scales your Take Profit and Trailing Step dynamically, ensuring you are fully rewarded for taking on risk, completely eliminating the "choking profits" flaw found in traditional grid systems.

Key Features:

  • Plug & Play: Auto-calculates lot sizes based on your chosen Risk Level (Low/Medium/High). No complex math required.

  • Capital Preservation: Built-in Hard Basket Stop Loss and Max Position limits protect your account from black swan events.

  • Smart Trailing Profit: Locks in gains dynamically. It secures your equity before the market whipsaws.

  • Clean Code: 100% MQL5 native. No DLLs. Optimized for high-speed VPS execution with zero memory leaks.

Recommendations & Minimum Requirements:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 recommended for a smoother trend filter).

  • Broker: ECN / RAW Account with low spread and fast execution.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Use 'Low Risk' setting).

  • Recommended Deposit: $1,000+ for optimal dynamic scaling.

  • Account Type: Hedging account is required.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is mandatory for the trailing system to function 24/5.

DISCLAIMER: Trading XAUUSD carries a high level of risk. Aurum Dynamic Pro is a highly calculated system, not a get-rich-quick scheme. There will be days with no trades if the trend filter does not align. There will be losing cycles if the emergency Basket Stop Loss is triggered to protect your capital. Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Always test on a Demo account first to understand the dynamic grid behavior.

  • Risk Level (Low/Medium/High): The EA automatically calculates your starting lot size based on your account balance.

  • Max Positions: The absolute limit of grid levels the EA is allowed to open. Prevents over-exposure.

  • Base Target Profit (USD): Your initial profit goal for the basket. (Note: This will scale up automatically if more trades are opened).

  • Base Basket Stop Loss (USD): The emergency cut-loss level.

  • Base Trailing Start & Step: The EA will start tracking the peak profit and lock in earnings if the market reverses by the 'Step' amount.

  • EMA & ATR Periods: Core engine settings. Default values (EMA 200, ATR 14) are highly optimized for H1 XAUUSD.


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