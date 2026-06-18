SMC Smart Dashboard and Alerts MT5 is an advanced, lightweight, and non-repainting visual trading assistant designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and structural price action.

Instead of guessing your next entry, this indicator automatically identifies structural shifts, calculates optimal entry/exit price targets based on your preferred Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratio, and displays everything on a clean, flicker-free real-time dashboard.

Core Features & Analytical Logic

SMC Structural Breakthrough Identification: The indicator automatically detects short-term structural shifts based on strict bar-closing rules, eliminating any repainting or delayed signals.

Double Confirmation Filter: It utilizes an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to ensure you only trade with the major trend, combined with an Average Directional Index (ADX) filter to protect you from entering choppy, low-probability sideway phases.

Dynamic On-Chart Projection: Once a high-probability setup occurs, the indicator draws crisp, professional target lines directly onto your chart for Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) .

Instant Multi-Channel Alerts: Never miss a setup again. Fully equipped with instant terminal Pop-up audio alerts and Mobile Push Notifications sent directly to your MetaTrader mobile app.

Performance Tracking Dashboard: Features an on-screen live statistical panel tracking your Total Signals, TP Hits (Wins), SL Hits (Losses), and real-time Win Rate percentage directly on the chart without lag.

Recommendations & Ideal Setup

Trading Assets: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).

Timeframes: Best performed on M15, M30, and H1 charts for structural accuracy.

How to Use: Perfect for manual traders looking for exact execution targets, or as a visual validation companion alongside your favorite Expert Advisors.

Input Parameters

=== Strategy Settings ===

InpEmaPeriod: Period of the EMA line used for market trend orientation.

InpRiskReward: Desired Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1.5 means targeting 150% of your structural risk).

InpUseAdxFilter: Turn ON/OFF the built-in flat/sideway market filter.

InpAdxPeriod: Period used for the ADX calculation.

InpAdxLevel: The minimum threshold for ADX momentum. Below this level, signals are blocked to avoid choppy zones.

=== Notification Settings ===

InpAlertPC: Enable/Disable native terminal pop-up and sound alerts on your computer.

InpSendMobile: Enable/Disable immediate push notifications to your smartphone.

=== Graphic Style Settings ===

InpEntryColor / InpSlColor / InpTpColor: Fully customizable color parameters for your on-chart structural targets.