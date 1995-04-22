TrendMaster Pro XAUUSD
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
TrendMaster Pro is a fully automated, professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M5 timeframe. It is not a dangerous grid or martingale system. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss and Risk Management protocol.
The EA utilizes advanced momentum detection through Moving Average crossovers combined with real-time volatility measurement using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that Stop Loss and Take Profit levels dynamically adapt to current market conditions.
Key Features:
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No Grid / No Martingale: Operates safely with 1 position at a time.
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Dynamic ATR Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on market volatility, maximizing reward-to-risk ratio.
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Daily Drawdown Protection: Built-in security feature that automatically halts trading if a predefined daily loss limit is reached, protecting your account from bad market days.
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Flexible Position Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lot trading or Auto-Risk % based on your account balance.
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Session Time Filter: Control exactly when the EA is allowed to scan for entries.
Recommendations:
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Timeframe: M5
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Minimum Deposit: $200
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Account Type: Any account with tight spreads (Raw/Zero Spread recommended).
Parameters Guide:
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Lot Sizing Method: Choose Auto Risk % or Fixed Lot.
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Max Daily Drawdown (%): E.g., 5.0 means EA stops trading if daily equity drops 5%.
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ATR SL/TP Multiplier: Adjusts the distance of Stop Loss and Take Profit.