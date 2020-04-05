Art SMC Easy EA Pro MT5

Art SMC Easy EA Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for disciplined structural traders. It combines the core principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) price structures with an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trend filter and Average Directional Index (ADX) to avoid choppy, low-probability side-way markets.

The EA operates strictly on completed bars (bar closing) to prevent any chart repainting issues, making it highly reliable during live trading and identical to backtesting results.

Key Trading Logic

  • SMC Structure Breakthrough: The EA identifies short-term structural shifts where the immediate price action breaks and closes beyond recent swing highs/lows.

  • Trend & Volatility Filters: Trades are only executed in the direction of the major trend (filtered by EMA) and when there is sufficient market volume/momentum (filtered by ADX).

  • Strict Risk Management: NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging. Every single trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP) target from the millisecond it is opened.

  • Dynamic Break-Even: Protects your floating profits by automatically locking in a secure price once the trade moves a specified distance into positive territory.

Key Features

  • Prop Firm Ready: Due to its strict one-trade-at-a-time rule and explicit risk limits, it is fully compliant with most evaluation rules.

  • Real-Time Dashboard: Features a lightweight, optimized on-screen dashboard that tracks your Win Rate and trade statistics without affecting VPS or system performance.

  • Broker-Adaptive Protection: Built-in safeguards that dynamically adjust SL/TP placement based on your broker's local Stops Level constraints to prevent execution errors.

Recommendations & Setup

  • Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (Optimized for structural identification).

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (for 0.01 initial lot size).

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or any low-spread account with fast execution.

  • VPS: A reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) with low latency to the broker's server is highly recommended for the Break-Even feature to execute smoothly.

Input Parameters

=== Trading Settings ===

  • InpLotSize: Fixed lot size for every trade execution.

  • InpRiskReward: Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1.5 means targeting 150% of the risked amount).

  • InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's orders to avoid overlapping with other systems.

=== Strategy Settings ===

  • InpEmaPeriod: Period of the EMA line used to determine the core market trend.

  • InpUseAdxFilter: Enable/Disable the ADX filter to protect against flat/sideway conditions.

  • InpAdxPeriod: Period used for the ADX calculation.

  • InpAdxLevel: Minimum ADX value required to allow trading (Values below this indicate a sideway market).

=== Break Even Settings ===

  • InpUseBreakEven: Enable/Disable the automated break-even management.

  • InpBETriggerPts: The amount of profit in points required to trigger the Stop Loss modification.

  • InpBELockPts: The amount of profit in points secured above/below the entry price when Break-Even is activated.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Automated trading involves substantial risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Please fully test the EA on a demo account before moving to a live environment.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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