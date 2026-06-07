EyeOFFuture
- Эксперты
-
Anggit WidodoExpert advisor since 2018
Watched UsdJpy . BTCXAU . Nasdaq100 . Gold . XAGBTC
- Версия: 2.30
- Активации: 5
Professional Automated Trading System
Backtested from 2020 - 2026
Designed exclusively for NASDAQ100 and XAUUSD, this Expert Advisor is built for traders precision, speed, and disciplined risk management.
Key Features
- Optimized for M1 Timeframe
- Fast and accurate trade execution
- Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Intelligent Trailing Stop Management
- Targets profit opportunities of 30+ pips
- Balanced and controlled Risk-to-Reward ratio
- Strict risk management on every position
This EA is designed to trade only high-probability setups while maintaining capital protection at all times.
- No Martingale
- No Grid Trading
- No Averaging
- No Overtrading
- No excessive position stacking
Every trade is protected by predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring a disciplined and safety-focused approach.
Recommended Requirements
- Minimum Account Balance: $500
- Minimum Leverage: 1:50
- Recommended Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500
- Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
- VPS is mandatory for optimal performance
Why Choose This EA?
Built specifically for NASDAQ100 and XAUUSD, this EA combines speed, accuracy, and risk control into a professional automated trading solution. It focuses on quality entries rather than quantity, aiming to capture meaningful market moves while keeping risk under control.
For setup files, configuration, and support, please contact me.
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