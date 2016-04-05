Dragon Sniper
- Эксперты
-
Anggit WidodoExpert advisor since 2018
Watched UsdJpy . BTCXAU . Nasdaq100 . Gold . XAGBTC
- Версия: 1.40
- Обновлено: 24 мая 2026
Scalping Mode includes a trading filter implemented in the AI, with 5 years of experience trading with the same strategy.
Work only 2026 -2027 january new update market behavior
SL setting: 350+ points
TP: 1000+ points
Automatic active trailing
Automatic break-even point setup
VPS Mandatory
ECN Account
Runs automatically 24/5
A very simple strategy
No Martingale
No Grid
Only one active position
No aggressive entries