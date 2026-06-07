EyeOFFuture

NASDAQ100 & XAUUSD EYE OF FUTURE Professional Automated Trading System

Backtested from 2020 - 2026

Designed exclusively for NASDAQ100 and XAUUSD, this Expert Advisor is built for traders precision, speed, and disciplined risk management.

Key Features

Optimized for M1 Timeframe

Fast and accurate trade execution

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Intelligent Trailing Stop Management

Targets profit opportunities of 30+ pips

Balanced and controlled Risk-to-Reward ratio

Strict risk management on every position





This EA is designed to trade only high-probability setups while maintaining capital protection at all times.

No Martingale

No Grid Trading

No Averaging

No Overtrading

No excessive position stacking

Every trade is protected by predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring a disciplined and safety-focused approach.

Recommended Requirements

Minimum Account Balance: $500

Minimum Leverage: 1:50

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

VPS is mandatory for optimal performance

Why Choose This EA?

Built specifically for NASDAQ100 and XAUUSD, this EA combines speed, accuracy, and risk control into a professional automated trading solution. It focuses on quality entries rather than quantity, aiming to capture meaningful market moves while keeping risk under control.

For setup files, configuration, and support, please contact me.