EyeOFFuture

NASDAQ100 & XAUUSD EYE OF FUTURE

Professional Automated Trading System

Backtested from 2020 - 2026

Designed exclusively for NASDAQ100 and XAUUSD, this Expert Advisor is built for traders precision, speed, and disciplined risk management.

Key Features

  • Optimized for M1 Timeframe
  • Fast and accurate trade execution
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop Management
  • Targets profit opportunities of 30+ pips
  • Balanced and controlled Risk-to-Reward ratio
  • Strict risk management on every position


This EA is designed to trade only high-probability setups while maintaining capital protection at all times.

  • No Martingale
  • No Grid Trading
  • No Averaging
  • No Overtrading
  • No excessive position stacking

Every trade is protected by predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring a disciplined and safety-focused approach.

Recommended Requirements

  • Minimum Account Balance: $500
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:50
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
  • VPS is mandatory for optimal performance

Why Choose This EA?

Built specifically for NASDAQ100 and XAUUSD, this EA combines speed, accuracy, and risk control into a professional automated trading solution. It focuses on quality entries rather than quantity, aiming to capture meaningful market moves while keeping risk under control.

For setup files, configuration, and support, please contact me.


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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Dragon Sniper
Anggit Widodo
Experts
Scalping Mode includes a trading filter implemented in the AI, with 5 years of experience trading with the same strategy. Work only 2026 -2027 january new update market behavior SL setting: 350+ points TP: 1000+ points Automatic active trailing Automatic break-even point setup VPS Mandatory ECN Account Runs automatically 24/5 A very simple strategy No Martingale No Grid Only one active position No aggressive entries
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NOK FX
55
NOK FX 2026.07.25 12:24 
 

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Anggit Widodo
340
Reply from developer Anggit Widodo 2026.07.26 06:28
thxxx
Ahmad Yuwafiq Amin
117
Ahmad Yuwafiq Amin 2026.07.23 13:23 
 

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Anggit Widodo
340
Reply from developer Anggit Widodo 2026.07.24 10:41
thanks bro ..
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