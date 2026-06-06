OTE Trade Copier
- Утилиты
-
- Версия: 1.44
- Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
- Активации: 20
Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager
Copy trades between MT4 accounts on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with professional risk controls.
📖 IMPORTANT: Read the Complete User Manual Before Installation
Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT4
- Fast local MT4 to MT4 trade copying
- Designed for prop firm and funded account traders
- Daily drawdown and maximum drawdown protection
- Soft stop and hard stop account protection
- Fixed lot, mirror lot, equity ratio, and balance ratio
- Symbol mapping for brokers with different symbol names
- Modern dashboard for real-time monitoring
Built for Prop Firm Traders
One rule violation can cost a funded account. OTE Trade Copier MT4 helps traders control risk across multiple accounts with daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, profit target, soft stop, and hard stop protection.
Perfect For
- Prop firm traders
- Funded challenge accounts
- Signal providers
- Account managers
- Portfolio traders
- Multi-account traders
Main Features
Trade Copying
- Master and Copier mode
- Copy between MT4 terminals on the same computer or VPS
- Copy existing trades or only new trades
- Copy market orders and pending orders
- Copy selected symbols
- Copy selected magic numbers
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit
Lot Management
- Fixed lot
- Mirror master lot
- Equity ratio lot sizing
- Balance ratio lot sizing
- Minimum and maximum copied lot control
Symbol Matching
- Automatic prefix and suffix detection
- Manual symbol mapping
- Useful for brokers with different symbols
Example:
US30 → DJ30
NAS100 → USTEC
Prop Firm Style Controls
- Daily Drawdown Protection — pause copying or close trades when daily limits are reached.
- Maximum Drawdown Protection — protect accounts from total drawdown violations.
- Soft Stop — stop new copying while managing existing trades.
- Hard Stop — close trades and stop copying when critical limits are reached.
- Daily Profit Target — stop trading after reaching daily goal.
- Total Profit Target — stop trading after reaching overall target.
- Equity or Balance Mode — choose how protection is calculated.
- Hidden Safety Buffer — helps act before the exact limit is breached.
Professional Dashboard
Monitor mode, connection status, balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, copied symbol, lot size, and risk status directly on the chart.
Execution Controls
- Spread filter
- Slippage control
- Trade retry system
- Maximum copied trades limit
- Buy-only or Sell-only mode
- Copy losing trades only
- Copy profitable trades only
- Hidden copy comment option
- Copy schedule by time and trading days
Input Guide
|Input Section
|Explanation
|Common Settings
|Set the mode, copy path, channel name, sync speed, connection timeout, and dashboard subtitle. Master and Copier must use the same CopyPath and ChannelName.
|Dashboard Settings
|Controls dashboard visibility, position, and colors.
|Master Only
|Choose whether to publish market trades, pending orders, selected symbols, or selected magic numbers.
|Copier Only
|Choose what trades to copy and whether to filter by symbol, magic number, profit, loss, or trade direction.
|Lot Settings
|Choose fixed lot, mirror master lot, equity ratio, or balance ratio. Set minimum and maximum copied lot sizes.
|SL/TP Settings
|Choose whether to copy the master Stop Loss and Take Profit or use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values.
|Symbol Matching
|Auto-detect prefixes and suffixes, or map symbols manually when brokers use different names.
|Execution Settings
|Controls magic number, hidden comments, slippage, spread limit, maximum copied trades, retries, and price freshness.
|Schedule Settings
|Set when copying is allowed by time, day, or master drawdown level. You can also close trades before market close.
|Prop Firm Mode
|Enables equity or balance based protection for daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, hard stop, soft stop, daily profit target, and total profit target.
MT5 Version Available
Need MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, or MT5 to MT5 copying? The MT5 version is available here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180194
Important Disclaimer
OTE Trade Copier MT4 is a trade copying and risk management utility. It does not guarantee profit. Trading involves risk, and users should test all settings carefully on a demo account before using on a live or funded account.