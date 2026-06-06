OTE Trade Copier

OTE Trade Copier MT4

Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager

Copy trades between MT4 accounts on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with professional risk controls.

📖 IMPORTANT: Read the Complete User Manual Before Installation

https://otetraders.online/ote_trader_copier_manual

Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT4

  • Fast local MT4 to MT4 trade copying
  • Designed for prop firm and funded account traders
  • Daily drawdown and maximum drawdown protection
  • Soft stop and hard stop account protection
  • Fixed lot, mirror lot, equity ratio, and balance ratio
  • Symbol mapping for brokers with different symbol names
  • Modern dashboard for real-time monitoring

Built for Prop Firm Traders

One rule violation can cost a funded account. OTE Trade Copier MT4 helps traders control risk across multiple accounts with daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, profit target, soft stop, and hard stop protection.

Perfect For

  • Prop firm traders
  • Funded challenge accounts
  • Signal providers
  • Account managers
  • Portfolio traders
  • Multi-account traders

Main Features

Trade Copying

  • Master and Copier mode
  • Copy between MT4 terminals on the same computer or VPS
  • Copy existing trades or only new trades
  • Copy market orders and pending orders
  • Copy selected symbols
  • Copy selected magic numbers
  • Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit

Lot Management

  • Fixed lot
  • Mirror master lot
  • Equity ratio lot sizing
  • Balance ratio lot sizing
  • Minimum and maximum copied lot control

Symbol Matching

  • Automatic prefix and suffix detection
  • Manual symbol mapping
  • Useful for brokers with different symbols

Example:

XAUUSD → GOLD
US30 → DJ30
NAS100 → USTEC

Prop Firm Style Controls

  • Daily Drawdown Protection — pause copying or close trades when daily limits are reached.
  • Maximum Drawdown Protection — protect accounts from total drawdown violations.
  • Soft Stop — stop new copying while managing existing trades.
  • Hard Stop — close trades and stop copying when critical limits are reached.
  • Daily Profit Target — stop trading after reaching daily goal.
  • Total Profit Target — stop trading after reaching overall target.
  • Equity or Balance Mode — choose how protection is calculated.
  • Hidden Safety Buffer — helps act before the exact limit is breached.

Professional Dashboard

Monitor mode, connection status, balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, copied symbol, lot size, and risk status directly on the chart.

Execution Controls

  • Spread filter
  • Slippage control
  • Trade retry system
  • Maximum copied trades limit
  • Buy-only or Sell-only mode
  • Copy losing trades only
  • Copy profitable trades only
  • Hidden copy comment option
  • Copy schedule by time and trading days

Input Guide

Input Section Explanation
Common Settings Set the mode, copy path, channel name, sync speed, connection timeout, and dashboard subtitle. Master and Copier must use the same CopyPath and ChannelName.
Dashboard Settings Controls dashboard visibility, position, and colors.
Master Only Choose whether to publish market trades, pending orders, selected symbols, or selected magic numbers.
Copier Only Choose what trades to copy and whether to filter by symbol, magic number, profit, loss, or trade direction.
Lot Settings Choose fixed lot, mirror master lot, equity ratio, or balance ratio. Set minimum and maximum copied lot sizes.
SL/TP Settings Choose whether to copy the master Stop Loss and Take Profit or use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values.
Symbol Matching Auto-detect prefixes and suffixes, or map symbols manually when brokers use different names.
Execution Settings Controls magic number, hidden comments, slippage, spread limit, maximum copied trades, retries, and price freshness.
Schedule Settings Set when copying is allowed by time, day, or master drawdown level. You can also close trades before market close.
Prop Firm Mode Enables equity or balance based protection for daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, hard stop, soft stop, daily profit target, and total profit target.

MT5 Version Available

Need MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, or MT5 to MT5 copying? The MT5 version is available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180194

Important Disclaimer

OTE Trade Copier MT4 is a trade copying and risk management utility. It does not guarantee profit. Trading involves risk, and users should test all settings carefully on a demo account before using on a live or funded account.

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实用工具
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4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
风险回报率管理器是一款可视化订单管理工具和头寸规模计算器，旨在支持严谨的交易和专业的风险管理。它允许交易者直接在图表上直观地设置入场、止损和止盈水平，并在下单前自动计算交易手数和风险回报率。该工具有助于标准化交易准备，并确保每个仓位都以预先设定且可控的风险水平开仓。 该工具适用于多种交易工具，包括货币对、指数、金属、大宗商品和加密货币。它既适合手动交易者，也适合注重策略、对每个仓位都应用风险管理规则的交易者。通过减少计算时间并避免手动错误，该工具可帮助交易者在执行过程中保持一致性和清晰度。 风险回报率经理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL (       http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110797 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110798 主要特点 可视化交易规划：该工具在图表上显示入场点、止损点和止盈点。这种可视化方法可帮助交易者在执行前查看
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OTE Trade Copier MT5
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
OTE Trade Copier MT5 Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager Copy trades locally between MT5 terminals and across MT4/MT5 platforms on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with advanced risk controls. IMPORTANT: Read the Complete User Manual Before Installation https://otetraders.online/ote_trader_copier_manual Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT5 Supports MT5 to MT5 trade copying Supports MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 when used with the MT4 version Designed for prop firm an
Oneclick Trade closer
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
Oneclick Trade closer — MT4 Emergency Trade Closer Oneclick Trade closer is a lightweight MT4 utility script designed to help traders quickly close open positions with a single action. It is ideal for situations where you need to exit multiple trades immediately, reduce exposure, or quickly clear positions during fast market conditions. Main Features Close all BUY trades instantly Close all SELL trades instantly Optional deletion of pending orders Close trades from all EAs and manual trades Filt
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Gold PMG EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
专家
GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard. Verified Live Results Track the real-time performance of this Expert Advisor on a verified MQL5 signal account. Click Here to View Live Trading Results Recommendation: Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD TimeFrame: M5   Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but a
MT4 To Telegram Signal EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
MT4 Trade To Telegram MT4 Trade To Telegram is a professional trade signal bridge for MetaTrader 4. It monitors trades placed on your MT4 account and sends clean, structured signal updates to your Telegram bot, group, channel, or private chat. It is designed for traders, signal providers, educators, account managers, and communities who need fast trade communication with flexible TP/SL handling, inverse signal mode, and live target monitoring. Main Features Automatic Telegram trade alerts when
MT5 To Telegram Signal EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
实用工具
MT5 Trade To Telegram MT5 Trade To Telegram is a professional trade signal bridge for MetaTrader 5. It monitors trades, positions, and pending orders placed on your MT5 account and sends clean, structured signal updates to your Telegram bot, group, channel, or private chat. It is designed for traders, signal providers, educators, account managers, and trading communities who need fast trade communication with flexible TP/SL handling, inverse signal mode, live target monitoring, and a modern on-
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