Daily Gold Breakout Trader

Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout

A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves.

The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5.

It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies consolidation phases and executes a trade only when a strong bullish (upward) breakout is confirmed.

Key Features:

  • One Trade Per Day: To prevent over-exposure, the EA enters a maximum of one BUY position daily. Once a trade is finished (whether profit or loss), it pauses until the next day.

  • US Session Logic: Trades are executed specifically between 14:30 and 18:00 CET, aiming to capture the momentum generated by the US market opening.

  • Smart Breakout Detection: It doesn't just buy blindly. The system analyzes the pre-session consolidation range and verifies breakout strength using momentum filters (price action relative to bar averages).

  • No Dangerous Methods: This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or Averaging techniques. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

How It Works:

  1. Pre-Session: The EA monitors the market before the US open to identify the consolidation range.

  2. Session Start: At 14:30 CET, it begins looking for a strong upward movement that breaks the established range.

  3. Entry: If the price breaks out with sufficient momentum (checked against a volatility threshold), a BUY order is placed.

  4. Exit: The trade is managed automatically via a hard Take Profit or Stop Loss.

Default Settings & Risk:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Direction: Long (Buy) only

  • Take Profit: 1802 pips (Optimized)

  • Stop Loss: 5960 pips (Optimized)

  • Risk Strategy: Uses a wider stop loss to accommodate Gold's natural volatility, aiming for a high win rate on breakout moves.

Parameters:

  • Lot Size: Volume of the trade.

  • Session Times: Adjustable start and end times (Default: 14:30 - 18:00 CET).

  • Breakout Threshold: Sensitivity of the momentum detection (Default: 1.5x multiplier).

  • Consolidation Period: Definition of the range measurement.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: Attach to H1 chart for operation.

  • Backtesting: Recommended to test on H1 data using "Every tick" mode.

  • Broker: Low spread XAUUSD accounts are recommended for breakout strategies with an atleast 1:33 leverage

Legal & Risk Warning: Trading Commodities involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this EA in backtests does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account first to understand the trading logic.

Фильтр:
Krzysztof Sitko
817
Krzysztof Sitko 2025.12.09 23:48 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв